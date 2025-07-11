Meet Amal Clooney's twins and the private family life she shares with George

George and Amal Clooney's twins, Ella and Alexander, were born into one of the world's most famous families, but their lives remain remarkably private. Since their birth in 2017, their parents have deliberately kept them out of the limelight while nurturing their growth in a global, multilingual setting.

Amal Clooney is carrying her twins, Alexander and Ella (L), and with her husband during a red carpet moment (R). Photo: @amalclooney1978, @georgeclooneyfansite on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twin one month prematurely on 6 June 2017 .

. George and Amal have kept their family life relatively private.

No official images of the Amal twins have been released; paparazzi and media requests are routinely declined.

have been released; paparazzi and media requests are routinely declined. George candidly shares bits of their personalities during interviews, including the fact that they speak three languages and their love of pranks.

Amal Clooney's profile summary

Full name Amal Alamuddin Clooney Gender Female Date of birth 3 February 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Nationality Lebanese-British Ethnicity Arab Religion Druze Education Dr Challoner's High School, University of Oxford, New York University School of Law Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Father Ramzi Alamuddin Mother Baria Alamuddin Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband George Clooney Children 2 (Ella and Alexander) Profession International Human Rights Lawyer, professor, author Net worth $50 million

Get to know George and Amal Clooney's twins

Renowned American actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, a British international human rights lawyer, are parents to twins Alexander and Elle.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

During a podcast interview with Marc Maron on his podcast, George Clooney, who became a father for the first time at the age of 56, recalled:

There is that moment when you go to the doctor, and they pull out this piece of paper, which is a sonogram, and they go, 'Here,' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic,". "And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl' and I was like, 'Oh.'

Alexander Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Maria Moratti

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Clooney

Alexander Clooney Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 June 2017

6 June 2017 Age: 8 years old (as of 2025)

8 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: London, England

London, England Nationality: British-American

Alexander Clooney, Amal's oldest twin, was born in London, England, weighing 5.5 pounds. According to George, Alexander inherited his profound sense of playfulness, humour, and fondness for pranks. He also enjoys music, cartoons, and spending time outdoors.

Despite his father's illustrious acting career, Alexander does not seem too star-struck by Hollywood icons. George once said the kids were more interested in pop singers like Taylor Swift and Wicked than movie icons like Robert De Niro.

Elle Clooney

US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the LA premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Boys in the boat" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre. Photo: Frederic J. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elle Clooney

Elle Clooney Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 6 June 2017

: 6 June 2017 Age: 8 years old (as of 2025)

8 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: London, England

London, England Nationality: British-American

George and Amal's second twin was born one minute and 49 seconds after her brother Alexander and weighed 4.5 pounds. According to her father, she has inherited her mother's composure and love for fashion.

After the twins were born, the American actor described Ella as elegant and serious. He told The Guardian in 2021 that:

Alexander loves to laugh and Ella's very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules. They really are born with their personalities!

However, just like her brother, she eventually began loving pranks.

Amal Clooney's kids speak three languages, English, Italian, and French. Being multilingual is well fitting for them as the Clooneys own residences in New York, Lake Como, England, and Los Angeles.

FAQs

Who is Amal Clooney? She is a British international human rights lawyer. Who are George and Amal Clooney's twins? They are parents to twins Alexander and Elle Clooney. What's George Clooney's twins' age? The twins are eight years old as of 2025. They were born on 6 June 2017. How many biological kids does George Clooney have? The American actor has two biological kids, Ella and Alexander. Did Amal Clooney give birth to her own twins? Amal Clooney gave birth to her twins in 2017. How old was Amal Clooney when she had twins? The British law practitioner was 39 years old when she had twins. How old was George Clooney when he had kids? He was 56 years old when his twins were born. Why are George and Amal living separately? They reportedly live separately due to their busy work schedules and commitments.

George and Amal Clooney's twins, Elle and Alexander, were born in June 2017, and ever since, their parents have kept their lives away from the Hollywood spotlight. The twins are multilingual, and despite living in privacy, their father talks highly of them in public.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Boosie's kids and the story behind his complicated family. American rapper Boosie is a father of nine biological kids from seven different women.

Despite being a present parent for all his children, his unconventional parenting style has sparked debate online. In this piece, discover details of his children's lives, including their mothers, backgrounds, careers, and relationship with them.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh