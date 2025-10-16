Meet Shatta Wale's son, Majesty and his life with the Ghanaian dancehall king

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is a charismatic Ghanaian child celebrity. Born to the dancehall icon and Michy, Majesty has grown up in the public eye, often appearing in lifestyle videos and family moments. Still in his early years, Majesty is building his own presence, echoing his father's star power with charm and confidence.

Dancehall icon Shatta Wale and his son Majesty pose in different settings. Photo: @hrhalexandermajesty, @gajreport on Instagram (modified by author)

Shatta Wale and Michy welcomed their son, Majesty, on 11 July 2015 in Ghana .

and welcomed their son, on . Majesty often appears in lifestyle videos with his parents and has become a popular child celebrity.

His parents ended their relationship in 2019 but continue to co-parent their son.

but continue to co-parent their son. Majesty has three half-siblings, including Cherissa, Jedidiah, and Queen Money, born in 2024.

Shatta Wale's son's profile summary

Full name Nii Armah Mensah Nickname Majesty Gender Male Date of birth 11 July 2015 Age 10 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Michelle "Shatta Michy" Diamond Father Charles "Shatta Wale" Nii Armah Mensah Jr Siblings Three

Bio of Shatta Wale's son, Nii Armah "Majesty" Mensah

Nii Armah "Majesty" Mensah was born in Ghana. He is the son of Shatta Wale, one of the biggest artists in Ghana, and Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, a media personality and entrepreneur.

Top-5 facts about Shatta Wale's son, Majesty. Photo: @hrhalexandermajesty on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Nii Armah "Majesty" Mensah's age?

As of 2025, Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is 10 years old. He was born on 11 July 2015, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Inside Majesty Mensah’s blended family

Majesty Mensah is among Shatta Wale's four known children. He has three half-siblings from his father's other relationships.

His older sister, Cherissa, was born on 1 July 2010, to Madam Sandy and turned 15 in 2025.

Jedidiah, Shatta Wale's other son, who lives in London, is reportedly the same age as Majesty.

The youngest sibling is a newborn daughter from Shatta Wale's current partner, Maali, reportedly named Queen Money. She was born in November 2024.

What happened between Majesty Mensah's parents?

Majesty Mensah's parents, Shatta Wale and Michy, began dating around 2013 or 2014 and were together for around five years. Their relationship ended in 2019, over alleged domestic violence issues. In a 2024 podcast interview, Shatta Wale revealed he was heartbroken by the breakup, saying:

Did you know that I loved her so much that I didn't want to leave her? But she wasn't appreciative of everything… I love her, you know, and she also gave me a nice broken heart.

Michy, Majesty, and Shatta Wale each posing in distinct outfits and settings. Photo: @GhGossipDotCom on X (Twitter)

Michy, for her part, has spoken about choosing growth and starting a new chapter. In her TV3 Ghana The Day Show interview, she said the very public breakup was tough and explained why she stepped back to rebuild:

Everybody knows I went to like a major breakup, public breakup, and that was tough on me from the start… I actually gained weight during the working-hard season. Let's just say God kept me quite well, you know, kept me sane as well. It was a learning period, so I took it in good faith. Like I said initially, it was… it was crazy.

On whether she had a support system during the breakup:

No, that's the thing. I like to isolate myself when I have issues and come out when I'm okay. I had my son, so I can say I still had support; even though, if not for him, I probably would have felt a little, a little lonely.

Despite the separation, both continue to co-parent Majesty and occasionally share affectionate moments with him online.

FAQs

Who is Shatta Wale? Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, known by his stage name Shatta Wale, is among the top dancehall artists from Ghana. He is also a songwriter and actor. Does Shatta Wale have a child? Shatta Wale doesn't have one child but has many children. He has two sons and two daughters from different mothers. How many children does Shatta Wale have? As of this writing, the Ghanaian musician has four children. What are the names of Shatta Wale's children? His children are: Cherissa, Majesty, Papa Nii Jedidiah, and a daughter born in late 2024. Who is Shatta Wale's baby mama? Shatta Wale has had children with four women: Michelle Diamonds, Cherissa's mother, Papa Nii Jedidiah's mother, and Maali. How old is Shatta Wale's first child? His eldest child, Cherissa, turned 15 years old on 1 July 2025. Is Maali pregnant with Shatta Wale's child? Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, is not currently pregnant with his child. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in November 2024.

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is his child with Diamond Michelle Gbagonah. He frequently appears alongside his mother in lifestyle videos and public events, blending playfulness with poise. Though he hasn't entered the entertainment industry professionally, Majesty commands attention with his vibrant personality and growing public presence.

