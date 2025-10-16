Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Meet Shatta Wale's son, Majesty and his life with the Ghanaian dancehall king
Celebrity biographies

by  Chris Ndetei reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
4 min read

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is a charismatic Ghanaian child celebrity. Born to the dancehall icon and Michy, Majesty has grown up in the public eye, often appearing in lifestyle videos and family moments. Still in his early years, Majesty is building his own presence, echoing his father's star power with charm and confidence.

Majesty in royal kente on a throne (L); Shatta Wale in sunglasses and Versace jacket (R).
Dancehall icon Shatta Wale and his son Majesty pose in different settings. Photo: @hrhalexandermajesty, @gajreport on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Shatta Wale and Michy welcomed their son, Majesty, on 11 July 2015 in Ghana.
  • Majesty often appears in lifestyle videos with his parents and has become a popular child celebrity.
  • His parents ended their relationship in 2019 but continue to co-parent their son.
  • Majesty has three half-siblings, including Cherissa, Jedidiah, and Queen Money, born in 2024.

Shatta Wale's son's profile summary

Full name

Nii Armah Mensah

Nickname

Majesty

Gender

Male

Date of birth

11 July 2015

Age

10 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Ghana

Nationality

Ghanaian

Ethnicity

Black

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Mother

Michelle "Shatta Michy" Diamond

Father

Charles "Shatta Wale" Nii Armah Mensah Jr

Siblings

Three

Bio of Shatta Wale's son, Nii Armah "Majesty" Mensah

Nii Armah "Majesty" Mensah was born in Ghana. He is the son of Shatta Wale, one of the biggest artists in Ghana, and Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, a media personality and entrepreneur.

Fast facts about Shatta Wale's son, Majesty.
Top-5 facts about Shatta Wale's son, Majesty. Photo: @hrhalexandermajesty on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

What is Nii Armah "Majesty" Mensah's age?

As of 2025, Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is 10 years old. He was born on 11 July 2015, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Inside Majesty Mensah’s blended family

Majesty Mensah is among Shatta Wale's four known children. He has three half-siblings from his father's other relationships.

His older sister, Cherissa, was born on 1 July 2010, to Madam Sandy and turned 15 in 2025.

Jedidiah, Shatta Wale's other son, who lives in London, is reportedly the same age as Majesty.

The youngest sibling is a newborn daughter from Shatta Wale's current partner, Maali, reportedly named Queen Money. She was born in November 2024.

What happened between Majesty Mensah's parents?

Majesty Mensah's parents, Shatta Wale and Michy, began dating around 2013 or 2014 and were together for around five years. Their relationship ended in 2019, over alleged domestic violence issues. In a 2024 podcast interview, Shatta Wale revealed he was heartbroken by the breakup, saying:

Did you know that I loved her so much that I didn't want to leave her? But she wasn't appreciative of everything… I love her, you know, and she also gave me a nice broken heart.
Michy, Majesty, and Shatta Wale.
Michy, Majesty, and Shatta Wale each posing in distinct outfits and settings. Photo: @GhGossipDotCom on X (Twitter)
Source: UGC

Michy, for her part, has spoken about choosing growth and starting a new chapter. In her TV3 Ghana The Day Show interview, she said the very public breakup was tough and explained why she stepped back to rebuild:

Everybody knows I went to like a major breakup, public breakup, and that was tough on me from the start… I actually gained weight during the working-hard season. Let's just say God kept me quite well, you know, kept me sane as well. It was a learning period, so I took it in good faith. Like I said initially, it was… it was crazy.

On whether she had a support system during the breakup:

No, that's the thing. I like to isolate myself when I have issues and come out when I'm okay. I had my son, so I can say I still had support; even though, if not for him, I probably would have felt a little, a little lonely.

Despite the separation, both continue to co-parent Majesty and occasionally share affectionate moments with him online.

FAQs

  1. Who is Shatta Wale? Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, known by his stage name Shatta Wale, is among the top dancehall artists from Ghana. He is also a songwriter and actor.
  2. Does Shatta Wale have a child? Shatta Wale doesn't have one child but has many children. He has two sons and two daughters from different mothers.
  3. How many children does Shatta Wale have? As of this writing, the Ghanaian musician has four children.
  4. What are the names of Shatta Wale's children? His children are: Cherissa, Majesty, Papa Nii Jedidiah, and a daughter born in late 2024.
  5. Who is Shatta Wale's baby mama? Shatta Wale has had children with four women: Michelle Diamonds, Cherissa's mother, Papa Nii Jedidiah's mother, and Maali.
  6. How old is Shatta Wale's first child? His eldest child, Cherissa, turned 15 years old on 1 July 2025.
  7. Is Maali pregnant with Shatta Wale's child? Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, is not currently pregnant with his child. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in November 2024.

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is his child with Diamond Michelle Gbagonah. He frequently appears alongside his mother in lifestyle videos and public events, blending playfulness with poise. Though he hasn't entered the entertainment industry professionally, Majesty commands attention with his vibrant personality and growing public presence.

Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Levi Alves. He is an American actor and celebrity child, widely recognised as the son of Hollywood icon Matthew McConaughey.

Levi Alves rose to prominence after making his professional acting debut in The Lost Bus (2025). His journey into acting reflects a growing passion for storytelling rooted in his family's cinematic legacy. Discover more about Matthew McConaughey's son Levi Alves in the article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

