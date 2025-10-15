Former Gomoa Central MP Rachel Appoh has weighed in on the issues between members of Daddy Lumba's family

In a video, the former Deputy Gender Minister raised some questions about Odo Broni's mother and her daughter's marriage

Rachel Appoh also shared her thoughts on Akosua Serwaa's legal action against Daddy Lumba's family

Former Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, Rachel Florence Appoh, has raised questions over the ongoing drama involving the late Daddy Lumba's family.

Months after his untimely demise, Daddy Lumba's first wife filed a court injunction against her late husband's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, Transitions Funeral Home, and co-wife Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

In a press statement, she accused her late husband's family of not consulting her before deciding to hold his funeral service on December 6, 2025, at the Heroes Park, Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Akosua Serwaa alleged that she had been disrespected by Daddy Lumba's family and only found out about his funeral when the information emerged on social media.

The late musician's lawyers also responded to Akosua Serwaa's accusations with a press release, levelling some accusations against the first wife.

Rachel Appoh questions Odo Broni's mother

In an interview with media personality and filmmaker Ola Michael on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Rachel Appoh questioned why Odo Broni did not request the divorce certificate from Daddy Lumba before accepting her daughter's romantic relationship with the late singer.

She noted that her father demanded such documents from her partner before allowing him to tie the knot with her.

The former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection stated that Odo Broni's mother should have protected her daughter even if her husband deceived her into starting their relationship.

She said:

"My parents helped me. When my partner came for the marriage list, my father asked him to bring a divorce certificate before the wedding would proceed."

"I don't know why Odo Broni's mother didn't request a divorce certificate. Even if Daddy Lumba deceived Odo Broni, her mother should have helped her."

Rachel Appoh noted that it was possible for Odo Broni's mother to not make her demands before her child, and the late Daddy Lumba welcomed six children while living as a couple for over a decade.

She also stated that Akosua Serwaa waited for too long before publicly coming to speak about her marital issues.

According to her, the first wife should have made her feelings known about her marriage after she sent him a letter to request a divorce.

Rachel Appoh added that Akosua Serwaa could have gotten Odo Broni to reevaluate her actions and relationship with Daddy Lumba if she had spoken to her conscience.

Reactions to Rachel's remarks about Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Ms dYeboah commented:

"They were enjoying the fame and the money."



Chillrichard2 said:

"They knew what they were doing."

Patty Asabea wrote:

"This is very true. Just go enjoy some, but she wanted to take all with two hands and her legs too. At least by 3 kids dier, you know whether you are marrying or leaving."

Obaa Cee breaks silence on Lumba drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaa Cee weighed in on the drama surrounding Daddy Lumba's family.

In a video, the social media personality linked the musician's situation to the one involving Yaw Sarpong and his wife in 2024.

Obaa Cee also called on Ghanaians to learn from the issues that arose from Daddy Lumba's demise to live better lives.

