Daddy Lumba was not married to his partner, Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, a close family associate, Nana Kwasi Sarfo has claimed.

Sarfo, the representative of Lumba's sisters, Ernestina and Faustina Fosuh, on the funeral committee, indicated that the late musician only had children with him and never officially married her.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu, is reported to have claimed that the late musician did not marry Odo Broni. Photo source: @tinanewsgh, @mbawumia

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra, where he was rushed to after a short illness.



His one-week observance was held on August 30, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra, following which the family announced his funeral arrangements.

Family controversy about Daddy Lumba's funeral

Since his passing, Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a tussle with his Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, filing a suit after claiming to have been excluded from all funeral preparations.

The dispute centres on conflicting claims between two women in Lumba's life: Akosua Serwaa, who identifies herself as his legally wedded wife under German law, and Odo Broni, with whom the musician lived in Ghana for over 15 years and had six children, including a set of twins.

In a strongly worded statement, Akosua Serwaa accused Lumba's family head, Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her and said she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

Akosua Serwaa also dismissed the claim of Odo Broni being Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, accuses the musician's family head, Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her from the funeral arrangement. Photo source: @mbawumia, @tinanewsgh

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate wife of the deceased who would undergo the widowhood rites.

The controversy has sparked heated debate over who holds the rightful claim to observe widowhood rites and oversee funeral arrangements for the late music icon.

Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni's relationship status

Reacting to the family's position about Odo Broni's status, Nana Sarfo indicated that he could not fathom why, because the family head knew they were not married.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Sarfo, a.k.a. Jigga, claimed that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu disclosed to him in a conversation a few weeks ago that Lumba never married Odo Broni.

According to Sarfo, who claims to have lived with Lumba and calls him 'uncle', the family told him that he had asked Odo Broni about some photos of her supposed marriage ceremony with Lumba, which were circulating online, and she denied them.

"I was conversing with Wofa Owusu at his place so if he lied, then I am lying. Abusuapanin Kofi Wusu told me that he had asked Odo Broni whether Lumba married her or not, and she said he did not perform any rites for her hand in marriage.



"How come he is now telling us that he has done investigations and chosen Odo Broni to perform the widowhood rites when he told me Odo Broni had confirmed that Lumba did not marry her?" he wondered.

Lumba allegedly kicked Odo Broni out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Sarfo had claimed that Daddy Lumba had kicked Odo Broni out of his house before his passing.

According to Sarfo, Odo Broni had to impress upon some prominent people to beg on her behalf and only returned about two weeks before Lumba's passing.

