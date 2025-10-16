Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has made a rare public appearance at the Kumasi High Court for the court hearing of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit.

Months after the Ankwanoma hitmaker's sudden demise at 60, tensions have arisen between some members of his family.

Daddy Lumba's first wife filed a lawsuit against her co-wife, Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home in court days after the date for her late husband's burial service was announced.

In a writ of summons that emerged on social media, the late singer's first wife is seeking an interlocutory injunction at the Kumasi High Court over her late husband's funeral.

She has subsequently released multiple press statements with some of her sisters-in-law, where she has levelled some serious allegations against some members of her husband's funeral committee and also demanded an investigation into the cause of his demise.

Daddy Lumba's lawyers have also responded with their own accusations against Akosua Serwaa, whom they claimed had deserted her husband and had divorced him in 2018.

Daddy Lumba's sister appears in court

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the court hearing for Akosua Serwaa's injunction was held at the Kumasi High Court 5, with members of Daddy Lumba and the plaintiff's families present.

In a video shared by NDA Media on their official TikTok page, the late musician's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, was seen arriving at the court premises with Nana Kwasi Sarfo and Evangelist Papa Shee.

Daddy Lumba's sister, dressed in her all-black funeral cloth, appeared to be in a sombre mood as she arrived at the court premises and exchanged pleasantries with an individual.

She followed Papa Shee and others as they entered the building to observe the hearing of the lawsuit from Akosua Serwaa.

Madam Ernestina Fosu was later seen in a cheerful mood as she had a friendly interaction with her family members and Akosua Serwaa's sister.

The videos of Ernestina Fosu at the Kumasi High Court for Akosua Serwaa's court injunction hearing are below:





