Meet John Abraham Hewson, Bono’s son, making his own mark in the world
by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
4 min read

John Abraham Hewson, Bono’s son, has largely stayed out of the limelight despite being an American celebrity child. He grew up alongside his three older siblings—Eve, Jordan, and Elijah Hewson.

Bono and John Abraham Hewson
Bono and his son John Abraham Hewson.
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • John Abraham is Bono’s youngest son, born in May 2001.
  • He attended the Dalkey School Project in Glenageary, Ireland.
  • John has largely kept his personal and career life out of the spotlight.

John Abraham Hewson's profile summary

Full name

John Abraham Hewson

Gender

Male

Date of birth

21 May 2001

Age

24 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Killiney, Dublin, Ireland

Current residence

Killiney, Dublin, Ireland

Nationality

Irish

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Bono (Paul David Hewson)

Mother

Ali Hewson

Siblings

Three

Education

Dalkey School Project

John Abraham Hewson’s bio

Bono's youngest son, John Abraham, was born on 21 May 2001 in Killiney, Dublin, to Bono (Paul David) and Ali Hewson. He was raised in the Killiney suburb alongside his siblings.

Top 5 facts about John Abraham Hewson
Five facts about John Abraham Hewson.
Source: Original

The Irish celebrity kid attended Dalkey School Project in Glenageary. Abraham has largely kept out of the spotlight. Although he is on Instagram, his Instagram account is private.

John Abraham Hewson's parents: The pillars behind him

John's parents met for the first time in 1973 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where they were both students. They later fell in love and dated for a while before they eventually married on 31 August 1982 in a Church of Ireland ceremony at All Saints Church, Raheny.

His father, Bono, is a well-known singer, producer, and businessman. He is a founding member and the lead vocalist of the rock band U2. The band has released several songs, including With or Without You, Sweetest Thing, Beautiful Day, and Electrical Storm.

Bono is also an actor known for portraying Dr Robert in the 2007 film Across the Universe. His other notable projects include The Trainer, A Ball & A Goal, and The Siege at Thorn High. On the other hand, his mother, Ali, is a renowned businesswoman. She is a co-founder of the EDUN fashion label.

A look at John Abraham Hewson's siblings

John grew up alongside his three siblings, Jordan, Eve, and Elijah Hewson, John's eldest sibling, Jordan, was born on 10 May 1989. She is an entrepreneur and the founder of Speakable, a tech firm advocating for social activism.

In 2019, she earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list thanks to her company's first product. Eve was born on 7 July 1991. She studied acting at New York University and landed her first major role in 2011 in the film This Must Be The Place.

Ali and Bono Hewson depart the "Bono: Stories of Surrender" red carpet
Ali and Bono Hewson depart the Bono: Stories of Surrender red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.
Source: Getty Images

She has since starred in other films and TV shows, including Robin Hood and Enough Said. Bono's first son, Elijah, was born on 17 August 1999. He has followed in his father's footsteps, pursuing a music career. Elijah is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the Dublin-based rock band Inhaler.

FAQs

  1. How old is John Abraham Hewson? Abraham is 24 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 May 2025.
  2. How many children do Bono and his wife have? The couple has four children, two daughters and two sons.
  3. Who is Bono's youngest son? His youngest son is John Abraham Hewson.
  4. Is Elijah Hewson Bono's son? Elijah is Bono's first son.
  5. Is Elijah Hewson a Nepo baby? Elijah first gained fame for being the son of Bono, the lead vocalist of the rock band U2.
  6. What is John Abraham Hewson's job? He has kept details about his career under wraps.
  7. Which school did John Abraham Hewson attend? He attended the Dalkey School Project.

John Abraham Hewson was born on 21 May 2025 and grew up alongside his three siblings, Jordan, Elijah, and Eve Hewson. He has managed to keep his life out of the limelight, and while he is on Instagram, his account is private.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Roger Federer's children. Roger Federer has four children: fraternal twins Leo and Lenny Federer and identical twin girls, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva.

Since becoming a father, the former professional player has been candid about the joys and hardships of parenthood. Although Rogers does not go into great length about his personal life, he frequently mentions his children. Discover more about Roger's kids.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

