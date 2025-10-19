Meet John Abraham Hewson, Bono’s son, making his own mark in the world
John Abraham Hewson, Bono’s son, has largely stayed out of the limelight despite being an American celebrity child. He grew up alongside his three older siblings—Eve, Jordan, and Elijah Hewson.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- John Abraham is Bono’s youngest son, born in May 2001.
- He attended the Dalkey School Project in Glenageary, Ireland.
- John has largely kept his personal and career life out of the spotlight.
John Abraham Hewson's profile summary
Full name
John Abraham Hewson
Gender
Male
Date of birth
21 May 2001
Age
24 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
Killiney, Dublin, Ireland
Current residence
Killiney, Dublin, Ireland
Nationality
Irish
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Bono (Paul David Hewson)
Mother
Ali Hewson
Siblings
Three
Education
Dalkey School Project
John Abraham Hewson’s bio
Bono's youngest son, John Abraham, was born on 21 May 2001 in Killiney, Dublin, to Bono (Paul David) and Ali Hewson. He was raised in the Killiney suburb alongside his siblings.
The Irish celebrity kid attended Dalkey School Project in Glenageary. Abraham has largely kept out of the spotlight. Although he is on Instagram, his Instagram account is private.
John Abraham Hewson's parents: The pillars behind him
John's parents met for the first time in 1973 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where they were both students. They later fell in love and dated for a while before they eventually married on 31 August 1982 in a Church of Ireland ceremony at All Saints Church, Raheny.
His father, Bono, is a well-known singer, producer, and businessman. He is a founding member and the lead vocalist of the rock band U2. The band has released several songs, including With or Without You, Sweetest Thing, Beautiful Day, and Electrical Storm.
Bono is also an actor known for portraying Dr Robert in the 2007 film Across the Universe. His other notable projects include The Trainer, A Ball & A Goal, and The Siege at Thorn High. On the other hand, his mother, Ali, is a renowned businesswoman. She is a co-founder of the EDUN fashion label.
A look at John Abraham Hewson's siblings
John grew up alongside his three siblings, Jordan, Eve, and Elijah Hewson, John's eldest sibling, Jordan, was born on 10 May 1989. She is an entrepreneur and the founder of Speakable, a tech firm advocating for social activism.
In 2019, she earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list thanks to her company's first product. Eve was born on 7 July 1991. She studied acting at New York University and landed her first major role in 2011 in the film This Must Be The Place.
She has since starred in other films and TV shows, including Robin Hood and Enough Said. Bono's first son, Elijah, was born on 17 August 1999. He has followed in his father's footsteps, pursuing a music career. Elijah is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the Dublin-based rock band Inhaler.
FAQs
- How old is John Abraham Hewson? Abraham is 24 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 May 2025.
- How many children do Bono and his wife have? The couple has four children, two daughters and two sons.
- Who is Bono's youngest son? His youngest son is John Abraham Hewson.
- Is Elijah Hewson Bono's son? Elijah is Bono's first son.
- Is Elijah Hewson a Nepo baby? Elijah first gained fame for being the son of Bono, the lead vocalist of the rock band U2.
- What is John Abraham Hewson's job? He has kept details about his career under wraps.
- Which school did John Abraham Hewson attend? He attended the Dalkey School Project.
John Abraham Hewson was born on 21 May 2025 and grew up alongside his three siblings, Jordan, Elijah, and Eve Hewson. He has managed to keep his life out of the limelight, and while he is on Instagram, his account is private.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Roger Federer's children. Roger Federer has four children: fraternal twins Leo and Lenny Federer and identical twin girls, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva.
Since becoming a father, the former professional player has been candid about the joys and hardships of parenthood. Although Rogers does not go into great length about his personal life, he frequently mentions his children. Discover more about Roger's kids.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com