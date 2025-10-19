Meet John Abraham Hewson, Bono’s son, making his own mark in the world

John Abraham Hewson, Bono’s son, has largely stayed out of the limelight despite being an American celebrity child. He grew up alongside his three older siblings—Eve, Jordan, and Elijah Hewson.

John Abraham is Bono’s youngest son, born in May 2001 .

. He attended the Dalkey School Project in Glenageary, Ireland.

in Glenageary, Ireland. John has largely kept his personal and career life out of the spotlight.

John Abraham Hewson's profile summary

Full name John Abraham Hewson Gender Male Date of birth 21 May 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Killiney, Dublin, Ireland Current residence Killiney, Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Bono (Paul David Hewson) Mother Ali Hewson Siblings Three Education Dalkey School Project

John Abraham Hewson’s bio

Bono's youngest son, John Abraham, was born on 21 May 2001 in Killiney, Dublin, to Bono (Paul David) and Ali Hewson. He was raised in the Killiney suburb alongside his siblings.

The Irish celebrity kid attended Dalkey School Project in Glenageary. Abraham has largely kept out of the spotlight. Although he is on Instagram, his Instagram account is private.

John Abraham Hewson's parents: The pillars behind him

John's parents met for the first time in 1973 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where they were both students. They later fell in love and dated for a while before they eventually married on 31 August 1982 in a Church of Ireland ceremony at All Saints Church, Raheny.

His father, Bono, is a well-known singer, producer, and businessman. He is a founding member and the lead vocalist of the rock band U2. The band has released several songs, including With or Without You, Sweetest Thing, Beautiful Day, and Electrical Storm.

Bono is also an actor known for portraying Dr Robert in the 2007 film Across the Universe. His other notable projects include The Trainer, A Ball & A Goal, and The Siege at Thorn High. On the other hand, his mother, Ali, is a renowned businesswoman. She is a co-founder of the EDUN fashion label.

A look at John Abraham Hewson's siblings

John grew up alongside his three siblings, Jordan, Eve, and Elijah Hewson, John's eldest sibling, Jordan, was born on 10 May 1989. She is an entrepreneur and the founder of Speakable, a tech firm advocating for social activism.

In 2019, she earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list thanks to her company's first product. Eve was born on 7 July 1991. She studied acting at New York University and landed her first major role in 2011 in the film This Must Be The Place.

She has since starred in other films and TV shows, including Robin Hood and Enough Said. Bono's first son, Elijah, was born on 17 August 1999. He has followed in his father's footsteps, pursuing a music career. Elijah is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the Dublin-based rock band Inhaler.

FAQs

John Abraham Hewson was born on 21 May 2025 and grew up alongside his three siblings, Jordan, Elijah, and Eve Hewson. He has managed to keep his life out of the limelight, and while he is on Instagram, his account is private.

