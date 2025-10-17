Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Meet Cheryl Howard, the woman married to Ron Howard for over four decades
by  Racheal Murimi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
6 min read

Cheryl Howard is an American writer, actress, and long-term partner of filmmaker and actor Ron Howard. Their long-lasting relationship, which began in high school, is among Hollywood's most celebrated. Cheryl has maintained a profession and personality alongside her famous husband, most notably as the writer of the novel In the Face of Jinn.

Cheryl Howard and Ron Howard
Cheryl Howard (L) and Ron Howard (R) attend the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on 7 September 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Cheryl Howard is an actress known for her roles in movies such as A Beautiful Mind (2001), Ransom (1996), and Splash (1984).
  • She has been married to Ron Howard since 1975. They had their first date on 1 November 1970.
  • Cheryl and Ron Howard have four kids: daughters Bryce, Jocelyn Carlyle, Paige Carlyle, and son Reed Cross Howard.

Cheryl Howard's profile summary

Full name

Cheryl Gay Alley

Gender

Female

Date of birth

23 December 1953

Age

71 years old (as of October 2025)

Zodiac sign

Capricorn

Place of birth

Glendale, California, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5′6″

Height in centimetres

168

Weight in pounds

132

Weight in kilograms

60

Hair colour

Blonde

Eye colour

Blue

Body measurements in inches

34-26-35

Body measurements in centimetres

86-66-89

Marital status

Married

Husband

Ron Howard

Children

Bryce, Jocelyn Carlyle, Paige Carlyle, Reed Cross Howard

Father

Charles Alley

Mother

Vivian Schmid

Siblings

Sondra, Floyce

Education

California State University, John Burroughs High School

Profession

Writer, actress

Cheryl Howard's biography

Cheryl Gay Alley was born in Glendale, California, United States, to her parents, Charles Alley and Vivian Schmid. She grew up alongside her two siblings, Sondra and Floyce.

According to Cheryl Howard Crew's biography, as a child, Cheryl was fascinated with fairy tales, adventure stories, and true-life accounts of people who had travelled the world.

Meet Cheryl Howard's parents

The American author's parents are Charles Alley and Vivian Schmid. Her dad, Charles, was an amateur astronomer, chemical and aerospace engineer, and marksman.

Early in his life, he jumped trains during the Depression and eventually joined an icebreaker heading to the far north.

Facts about Cheryl Howard
Top-5 facts about Cheryl Howard. Photo: Erik T. Kaiser/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Charles was the first Caucasian to survive a winter ascent to the peak of Mt. Fujiama, and at the time of his death, he was believed to be the world's oldest competitive aerobatic pilot. Cheryl's father sparked her love for travel and the exotic. According to her;

My dad inspired my interest in travel and the exotic. I flew planes, soloing on my 16th birthday, shot guns from the age of five, and raised a variety of wild animals in my home: monkeys, an anteater, skunks, and a proverbial zoo.

Cheryl Howard's mother, Vivian Schmid, was a brilliant, beautiful, and similarly inquisitive individual who shared her father's passion for nature and adventure.

The actress mentioned in her biography that her mother had left her home when she was 14 years old due to recurrent abuse. She loved letter writing and poetry and had a strong and compassionate interest in people.

Cheryl Howard's educational background

Cheryl went to California State University after graduating from John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master of Fine Arts degree in screenwriting.

Cheryl Howard at Private Residence
Cheryl Howard at Private Residence in Pacific Palisades, California, United States. Photo: J. Vespa
Source: Getty Images

A look into Cheryl Howard's career

Cheryl Howard has pursued careers in acting and writing. She is a published novelist who writes under the name Cheryl Howard Crew. Her debut novel, In the Face of Jinn, was published in 2005.

Cheryl Howard's top movies

Cheryl Howard has been featured as an actress, primarily in uncredited or supporting roles in her husband, Ron Howard's films. According to her IMDb profile, she has 17 acting credits. They include:

Year

Movie/TV series

Role

2020

Hillbilly Elegy

Nurse Vivian

2018

Arrested Development

Cheryl Howard

2009

Angels & Demons

CERN Scientist

2006

The Da Vinci Code

Person at Book-Signing Lecture (uncredited)

2001

A Beautiful Mind

Harvard Administrator

2000

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Who (uncredited)

1999

Edtv

Party Girl

1996

Ransom

Science Fair Coordinator

1995

Apollo 13

Onlooker at Launch Site (uncredited)

1994

The Paper

Redheaded Barmaid

1988

Willow

Nelwyn Villager (uncredited)

1984

Splash

Girl at Wedding

1982

Night Shift

Girl Kissing Boyfriend in Front of Apartment (uncredited)

1980

Skyward

(Uncredited)

1977

Grand Theft Auto

Reporter in Brown Hat (uncredited)

1969

Deed of Daring-Do

Cheryl Alley

1969

Old Paint

Girl (as Cheryl Alley)

Cheryl Howard during the New York Premiere of "Cinderella Man"
Cheryl Howard during the New York Premiere of "Cinderella Man" at Loews Lincoln Square in New York. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury
Source: Getty Images

Inside Cheryl and Ron Howard's relationship

Cheryl and her husband, American filmmaker and actor Ronald Howard, have had a quiet, long-lasting relationship for more than fifty years. The couple first met as teenagers at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California.

They had their first date on 1 November 1970, when they were attending a re-release of the movie It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Ron shared an Instagram post on 1 November 2020 commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first date. He wrote:

Nov 1 1970 Cheryl & I went on our 1st date. We went to see a re-release of Stanley Kramer’s It’s a Mad Mad Mad World and then got some pizza at now-defunct Barnone’s in Toluca Lake. Quite a start, right? Today we are celebrating with these kind of socks we ordered (Cheryl’s w/my mug got held up) and a trip to our local take-out pizza place. We’ll be driving in the same ‘70 VW Bug I picked Cheryl up in 5 decades ago. It runs great. So do we.

The American actor reportedly proposed to Cheryl three times before she said yes, as she wanted to focus on her education first. After five years of courting, they married on 7 June 1975, when they were both 21.

Cheryl Howard (L) and Ron Howard (R)
Cheryl Howard (L) and Ron Howard (R) attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: C Flanigan
Source: Getty Images

Ron and Cheryl Howard's children

Ron and Cheryl have four children: three daughters, American actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard (born in 1981), actress Jocelyn Carlyle Howard (born in 1985), actress Paige Carlyle Howard (born in 1985), and son Reed Cross Howard, an American actor and filmmaker (born in 1987).

FAQs

  1. Who was Ron Howard's first wife? Ron Howard's first wife is Cheryl Howard, an American actress and writer. They married on 7 June 1975.
  2. What is Cheryl Howard's age? Ron Howard's wife is 71 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 23 December 1953.
  3. How did Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard meet? They met when they were both attending John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California.
  4. Are Ron and Cheryl Howard still married? Ron and Cheryl Howard are still married as of October 2025.
  5. How old were Ron Howard and his wife when they got married? The two were both 21 years old when they got married in 1975.
  6. Is Ron Howard's wife in every movie? In an interview with the People, Ron stated that his wife, Cheryl, has been in every film he's made since 11th grade in high school.
  7. Who are Cheryl Howard's daughters? Her daughters are Bryce Dallas, Paige Carlyle, and Jocelyn Carlyle Howard.
  8. How tall is Cheryl Howard? The American writer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Cheryl Howard's long-standing presence in Ron Howard's personal and professional life is one of Hollywood's most outstanding stories of stability. She has been his partner and high school sweetheart since she was 16 years old, and his wife since they were both 21.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring JC Chasez's girlfriend. Jennifer HuYoung, JC Chasez's girlfriend, works as an executive assistant for Broad and Cassel LLP. They have been dating for over five years.

In addition to Jennifer HuYoung, the American singer has had several high-profile romantic relationships that have made news, although some of them have yet to be confirmed. Read the article to learn about JC Chasez's dating history.

