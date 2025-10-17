Meet Cheryl Howard, the woman married to Ron Howard for over four decades

Cheryl Howard is an American writer, actress, and long-term partner of filmmaker and actor Ron Howard. Their long-lasting relationship, which began in high school, is among Hollywood's most celebrated. Cheryl has maintained a profession and personality alongside her famous husband, most notably as the writer of the novel In the Face of Jinn.

Cheryl Howard is an actress known for her roles in movies such as A Beautiful Mind (2001), Ransom (1996), and Splash (1984) .

. She has been married to Ron Howard since 1975 . They had their first date on 1 November 1970.

. They had their first date on 1 November 1970. Cheryl and Ron Howard have four kids: daughters Bryce, Jocelyn Carlyle, Paige Carlyle, and son Reed Cross Howard.

Cheryl Howard's profile summary

Cheryl Howard's biography

Cheryl Gay Alley was born in Glendale, California, United States, to her parents, Charles Alley and Vivian Schmid. She grew up alongside her two siblings, Sondra and Floyce.

According to Cheryl Howard Crew's biography, as a child, Cheryl was fascinated with fairy tales, adventure stories, and true-life accounts of people who had travelled the world.

Meet Cheryl Howard's parents

The American author's parents are Charles Alley and Vivian Schmid. Her dad, Charles, was an amateur astronomer, chemical and aerospace engineer, and marksman.

Early in his life, he jumped trains during the Depression and eventually joined an icebreaker heading to the far north.

Charles was the first Caucasian to survive a winter ascent to the peak of Mt. Fujiama, and at the time of his death, he was believed to be the world's oldest competitive aerobatic pilot. Cheryl's father sparked her love for travel and the exotic. According to her;

My dad inspired my interest in travel and the exotic. I flew planes, soloing on my 16th birthday, shot guns from the age of five, and raised a variety of wild animals in my home: monkeys, an anteater, skunks, and a proverbial zoo.

Cheryl Howard's mother, Vivian Schmid, was a brilliant, beautiful, and similarly inquisitive individual who shared her father's passion for nature and adventure.

The actress mentioned in her biography that her mother had left her home when she was 14 years old due to recurrent abuse. She loved letter writing and poetry and had a strong and compassionate interest in people.

Cheryl Howard's educational background

Cheryl went to California State University after graduating from John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master of Fine Arts degree in screenwriting.

A look into Cheryl Howard's career

Cheryl Howard has pursued careers in acting and writing. She is a published novelist who writes under the name Cheryl Howard Crew. Her debut novel, In the Face of Jinn, was published in 2005.

Cheryl Howard's top movies

Cheryl Howard has been featured as an actress, primarily in uncredited or supporting roles in her husband, Ron Howard's films. According to her IMDb profile, she has 17 acting credits. They include:

Year Movie/TV series Role 2020 Hillbilly Elegy Nurse Vivian 2018 Arrested Development Cheryl Howard 2009 Angels & Demons CERN Scientist 2006 The Da Vinci Code Person at Book-Signing Lecture (uncredited) 2001 A Beautiful Mind Harvard Administrator 2000 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Who (uncredited) 1999 Edtv Party Girl 1996 Ransom Science Fair Coordinator 1995 Apollo 13 Onlooker at Launch Site (uncredited) 1994 The Paper Redheaded Barmaid 1988 Willow Nelwyn Villager (uncredited) 1984 Splash Girl at Wedding 1982 Night Shift Girl Kissing Boyfriend in Front of Apartment (uncredited) 1980 Skyward (Uncredited) 1977 Grand Theft Auto Reporter in Brown Hat (uncredited) 1969 Deed of Daring-Do Cheryl Alley 1969 Old Paint Girl (as Cheryl Alley)

Inside Cheryl and Ron Howard's relationship

Cheryl and her husband, American filmmaker and actor Ronald Howard, have had a quiet, long-lasting relationship for more than fifty years. The couple first met as teenagers at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California.

They had their first date on 1 November 1970, when they were attending a re-release of the movie It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Ron shared an Instagram post on 1 November 2020 commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first date. He wrote:

Nov 1 1970 Cheryl & I went on our 1st date. We went to see a re-release of Stanley Kramer’s It’s a Mad Mad Mad World and then got some pizza at now-defunct Barnone’s in Toluca Lake. Quite a start, right? Today we are celebrating with these kind of socks we ordered (Cheryl’s w/my mug got held up) and a trip to our local take-out pizza place. We’ll be driving in the same ‘70 VW Bug I picked Cheryl up in 5 decades ago. It runs great. So do we.

The American actor reportedly proposed to Cheryl three times before she said yes, as she wanted to focus on her education first. After five years of courting, they married on 7 June 1975, when they were both 21.

Ron and Cheryl Howard's children

Ron and Cheryl have four children: three daughters, American actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard (born in 1981), actress Jocelyn Carlyle Howard (born in 1985), actress Paige Carlyle Howard (born in 1985), and son Reed Cross Howard, an American actor and filmmaker (born in 1987).

FAQs

Who was Ron Howard's first wife? Ron Howard's first wife is Cheryl Howard, an American actress and writer. They married on 7 June 1975. What is Cheryl Howard's age? Ron Howard's wife is 71 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 23 December 1953. How did Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard meet? They met when they were both attending John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. Are Ron and Cheryl Howard still married? Ron and Cheryl Howard are still married as of October 2025. How old were Ron Howard and his wife when they got married? The two were both 21 years old when they got married in 1975. Is Ron Howard's wife in every movie? In an interview with the People, Ron stated that his wife, Cheryl, has been in every film he's made since 11th grade in high school. Who are Cheryl Howard's daughters? Her daughters are Bryce Dallas, Paige Carlyle, and Jocelyn Carlyle Howard. How tall is Cheryl Howard? The American writer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Cheryl Howard's long-standing presence in Ron Howard's personal and professional life is one of Hollywood's most outstanding stories of stability. She has been his partner and high school sweetheart since she was 16 years old, and his wife since they were both 21.

