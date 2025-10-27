Spencer Rattler's girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, is an American athlete and social media personality. She played varsity volleyball for four years at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, where she met Spencer Rattler. Their relationship, which began in high school, has endured for over a decade.

Spencer Rattler's girlfriend was an outside hitter on the varsity volleyball team throughout high school.

throughout high school. She became prominent after appearing alongside Spencer Rattler in the Netflix docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights .

. Spencer Rattler and Yazmina Gonzalez began dating in 2014 as teenagers and first-year students at Pinnacle High School.

Yazmina Gonzalez's profile summary

Full name Yazmina Gonzalez Gender Female Year of birth 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Peoria, Arizona, United States Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′11″ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Spencer Rattler Education Pinnacle High School Profession Volleyball player Position Outside hitter

Bio of Spencer Rattler's girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez

Spencer Rattler's girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, was born in 1995 in Peoria, Arizona, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2025. Yazmina attended Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

Yazmina Gonzalez's volleyball career

Spencer Rattler's girlfriend was a competitive volleyball player at Pinnacle High School, where she played as an outside hitter for four years.

In 2019, she won the Pinnacle Volleyball Player of the Match award. According to PFSN, she continued her collegiate career by playing for Scottsdale Community College during the 2019-2020 season.

Inside Yazmina Gonzalez and Spencer Rattler's relationship

Yazmina Gonzalez and Spencer Rattler, an American professional football quarterback, were high school lovers and have been dating for over a decade since 2014. They started dating while attending Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

Spencer was an emerging football star, and Gonzalez was a four-year varsity volleyball outside hitter who competed alongside Spencer's sister, Olivia. Their early relationship was documented in the Netflix docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights, which showed Spencer cheering on Yazmina at volleyball contests.

Gonzalez and Spencer have celebrated milestones, including the 2018 prom, with Rattler posting images on X (Twitter). While Gonzalez and Spencer have shared several milestones on social media, the pair has been known to keep their relationship relatively private.

FAQs

Is Spencer Rattler in a relationship? The football player has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez. Where is Spencer Rattler's girlfriend from? Yazmina Gonzalez was born in 1995 in Peoria, Arizona, United States. How much money does Spencer Rattler make? According to Spotrac, Spencer Rattler's total career earnings through 2025 are reportedly $2,101,560. What did Spencer Rattler do to get suspended? According to Heavy Sports, Rattler was deemed ineligible in October 2018 for violating the "district code of conduct policy." Where did Spencer Rattler go to high school? Spencer Rattler went to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. What are Spencer Rattler's weaknesses? According to Spencer's NFL profile, some weaknesses include consistently struggling to process efficient reads and opportunities. How long have Yazmina Gonzalez and Spencer Rattler dated? The two have dated for over 10 years, beginning in 2014 as freshmen at Pinnacle High School. How tall is Spencer Rattler's high school girlfriend? The American volleyball player is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds or 64 kilograms.

Yazmina Gonzalez, Spencer Rattler's girlfriend, was a high school volleyball player. She and Spencer met and started dating in high school at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, and have been together for more than ten years. Yazmina has been a steadfast supporter of Spencer Rattler's college career and transition to the NFL.

