BTK killer's ex-wife, Paula Dietz, is an American former bookkeeper. She was married to Dennis Rader for over three decades, from May 1971 until 2005, when she was granted an emergency divorce after his arrest for multiple murders.

Dennis Rader at his sentencing hearing (L) and with his ex-wife Paula Dietz during their wedding (R). Photo: Bo Rader-Pool/Getty Images, Viral 115/FB (modified by author)

Paula Dietz's profile summary

Full name Paula Dietz Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1948 Age 77 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Park City, Kansas, United States Current residence Park City, Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dennis Lynn Rader Children Two Education National American University of Wichita Profession Former bookkeeper

Get to know the BTK killer's ex-wife, Paula Dietz

Paula Dietz was born on 5 May 1948 in Park City, Kansas, United States. Her father was an automotive engineer, while her mother was a librarian. Dietz completed high school in 1966 and later earned a BA degree in Accounting from the National American University of Wichita in 1970.

After earning her degree, the Park City native began working as a bookkeeper. Paula worked in that position throughout her entire career until around the 2000s, when she ended her professional life.

How long were the BTK killer and Paula Dietz married?

Dennis Rader sits in court on the first day of his sentencing at the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita, Kansas. Photo: Bo Rader-Pool

Dennis Rader and Paula Dietz first met in the early 1970s at Christ Lutheran Church, where Dennis was the congregation president. He also served in the Air Force and was a Boy Scout troop leader. Shortly after their first meeting, they struck up a romance and began dating. They eventually married on 22 May 1971.

However, their marriage ended three decades later, after Paula was granted an emergency divorce following Rader's arrest in 2005.

All about the BTK killer's children

Paula and Dennis had two children during their 34 years of marriage, a daughter called Kerri and a son named Brian. BTK killer's daughter, Kerri Rawson, born in 1978, is married to Darian Rawson. The couple has two kids, Emilie, born in 2008, and Ian, born in 2011.

BTK killer's arrest story

The BTK killer was arrested in February 2005 after being linked to a series of ten brutal murders between 1974 and 1991 in Wichita and Park City, Kansas. He was finally caught when he sent letters to local media enclosing photographs and details of his previous crimes.

Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released in Sedgwick County, Kansas. Photo: Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

The American serial killer committed his first string of murders in January 1974, just three years into his marriage with Dietz. According to the BTK killer's confession, as shared by Serial Killers Info, Rader killed his victims mainly by strangling, stabbing, and torturing them.

The BTK killer’s list of victims includes Joseph and Julie Otero and two of their five children, Josephine and Joseph II. Other victims include Kathryn Bright, Shirley Vian, Nancy Fox, Vicki Wegerle, Marine Hedge, and Dolores E. Davis. Interestingly, no one knew his dark secret, including his family. They only discovered his true identity when he was caught.

During an interview with Esquire, Kerri said that if they had known their father's dark secret, they would have gone to the police.

My mom and I have both said, early on, if we had known, we would've gone screaming out the door, running to the police.

Rader confessed to the killings and was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in prison, a minimum of 175 years in prison, without parole. He remains incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Butler County.

Where is Paula Dietz now?

The former bookkeeper has kept her life under wraps since 2005, when her former husband, Dennis Rader, was apprehended. She moved out of Kansas after Rader's arrest.

FAQs

Who is Dennis Lynn Rader? He is an American serial killer and US Air Force veteran who murdered at least ten people in Wichita and Park City between 1974 and 1991. How long were Dennis Rader and Paula Dietz married? They were married for 34 years, between 1971 and 2005. How old is Paula Dietz? Paula is 77 years old as of 2025. She was born on 5 May 1948. Who are the BTK killer's children? He has two children, Brian and Kerri Rawson. How long was Dennis Rader's sentence? He was ultimately sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in prison. Where is the BTK killer's ex-wife now? The celebrity wife has been living a quiet life since her divorce from Dennis. Where can I find the BTK killer's ex-wife's interview? She has never given an interview since her ex-husband was arrested. Who are the BTK killer's grandchildren? He has two grandchildren, Emilie and Ian.

The BTK killer's ex-wife, Paula Dietz, has been living a quiet life out of the public eye since her divorce from Dennis Rader. The couple was married in 1971 and divorced in 2005. They have two children, Brian and Kerri Rawson.

