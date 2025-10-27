Where is BTK killer's ex-wife? All about Paula Dietz now, years after the BTK murders
BTK killer's ex-wife, Paula Dietz, is an American former bookkeeper. She was married to Dennis Rader for over three decades, from May 1971 until 2005, when she was granted an emergency divorce after his arrest for multiple murders.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Paula Dietz was married to Dennis Rader for over three decades.
- Paula was granted an emergency divorce when Rader was arrested in 2005.
- She has lived a quiet life out of the public eye since her divorce from Dennis Rader.
Paula Dietz's profile summary
Full name
Paula Dietz
Gender
Female
Date of birth
5 May 1948
Age
77 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Place of birth
Park City, Kansas, United States
Current residence
Park City, Kansas, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'5"
Height in centimetres
165
Weight in pounds
143
Weight in kilograms
65
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Dark brown
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-husband
Dennis Lynn Rader
Children
Two
Education
National American University of Wichita
Profession
Former bookkeeper
From meeting Michael Jackson to slaying with Hilary Clinton, iconic photos of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
Get to know the BTK killer's ex-wife, Paula Dietz
Paula Dietz was born on 5 May 1948 in Park City, Kansas, United States. Her father was an automotive engineer, while her mother was a librarian. Dietz completed high school in 1966 and later earned a BA degree in Accounting from the National American University of Wichita in 1970.
After earning her degree, the Park City native began working as a bookkeeper. Paula worked in that position throughout her entire career until around the 2000s, when she ended her professional life.
How long were the BTK killer and Paula Dietz married?
Dennis Rader and Paula Dietz first met in the early 1970s at Christ Lutheran Church, where Dennis was the congregation president. He also served in the Air Force and was a Boy Scout troop leader. Shortly after their first meeting, they struck up a romance and began dating. They eventually married on 22 May 1971.
However, their marriage ended three decades later, after Paula was granted an emergency divorce following Rader's arrest in 2005.
All about the BTK killer's children
Paula and Dennis had two children during their 34 years of marriage, a daughter called Kerri and a son named Brian. BTK killer's daughter, Kerri Rawson, born in 1978, is married to Darian Rawson. The couple has two kids, Emilie, born in 2008, and Ian, born in 2011.
BTK killer's arrest story
The BTK killer was arrested in February 2005 after being linked to a series of ten brutal murders between 1974 and 1991 in Wichita and Park City, Kansas. He was finally caught when he sent letters to local media enclosing photographs and details of his previous crimes.
The American serial killer committed his first string of murders in January 1974, just three years into his marriage with Dietz. According to the BTK killer's confession, as shared by Serial Killers Info, Rader killed his victims mainly by strangling, stabbing, and torturing them.
The BTK killer’s list of victims includes Joseph and Julie Otero and two of their five children, Josephine and Joseph II. Other victims include Kathryn Bright, Shirley Vian, Nancy Fox, Vicki Wegerle, Marine Hedge, and Dolores E. Davis. Interestingly, no one knew his dark secret, including his family. They only discovered his true identity when he was caught.
During an interview with Esquire, Kerri said that if they had known their father's dark secret, they would have gone to the police.
My mom and I have both said, early on, if we had known, we would've gone screaming out the door, running to the police.
Rader confessed to the killings and was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in prison, a minimum of 175 years in prison, without parole. He remains incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Butler County.
Where is Paula Dietz now?
The former bookkeeper has kept her life under wraps since 2005, when her former husband, Dennis Rader, was apprehended. She moved out of Kansas after Rader's arrest.
FAQs
- Who is Dennis Lynn Rader? He is an American serial killer and US Air Force veteran who murdered at least ten people in Wichita and Park City between 1974 and 1991.
- How long were Dennis Rader and Paula Dietz married? They were married for 34 years, between 1971 and 2005.
- How old is Paula Dietz? Paula is 77 years old as of 2025. She was born on 5 May 1948.
- Who are the BTK killer's children? He has two children, Brian and Kerri Rawson.
- How long was Dennis Rader's sentence? He was ultimately sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in prison.
- Where is the BTK killer's ex-wife now? The celebrity wife has been living a quiet life since her divorce from Dennis.
- Where can I find the BTK killer's ex-wife's interview? She has never given an interview since her ex-husband was arrested.
- Who are the BTK killer's grandchildren? He has two grandchildren, Emilie and Ian.
The BTK killer's ex-wife, Paula Dietz, has been living a quiet life out of the public eye since her divorce from Dennis Rader. The couple was married in 1971 and divorced in 2005. They have two children, Brian and Kerri Rawson.
Yen.com.gh published an article on the life of JC Chasez's girlfriend, Jennifer HuYoung. Known for her work in entertainment and talent management, Jennifer has built a respected career behind the scenes in Hollywood.
Her relationship with Chasez continues to spark interest, especially amid speculation about their long-term commitment and the singer's famously private dating history. Find out what makes their story so compelling in this article.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com