Meet John Candy's wife Rosemary and their life together before his death

John Candy's wife, Rosemary, maintains a low public profile, but their marriage, which lasted approximately 15 years, had a profound impact on her life. They met in the late 1960s on a blind date and got married in 1979.

John Candy's wife, Rosemary, is a Canadian painter , ceramicist , and producer .

, , and . Candy and Rosemary were married between 1979 and 1994 when Candy died from a heart attack .

. The former couple are parents to two children, Jennifer Candy-Sullivan and Christopher.

Rosemary Margaret's profile summary

Who is John Candy's wife Rosemary?

Rosemary Margaret Hobor was born on 30 August 1949 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is 76 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

She went to the all-girls institution Notre Dame High School (NDHS). Hobor proceeded to the Ontario College of Art and Design University, where she earned a degree in material arts. She later attended Brentwood Art Centre.

The Toronto native is an established painter, ceramicist, and producer. During the 1970s, she spent eight years teaching as a visiting artist in Toronto. According to her IMDb page, she has played a production role in the documentary film Biography and John Candy: I Like Me.

John Candy's wife, Rosemary, currently runs a ceramic and painting studio in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Rosemary and John Candy's relationship timeline

Below is a detailed breakdown of the Canadian producer and John Candy's relationship from the 1960s when they first met to 1994 when John died.

1960s: John met Rosemary and shortly began dating

The Canadian actor met Rosemary for the first time in the late 1960s in Canada after they were set up on a blind date. According to People, John confessed in a vintage clip that there was no spark between him and the famous painter on their first date. He said,

We didn’t get along on our first date. It was a blind date. But I was going to show her, how dare you not like me.

The Stripes star and Hobor shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

1979: Candy and Margaret tied the knot in Los Angeles

The renowned comedian and Margaret exchanged marriage vows on 28 April 1979 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

1980: John and Hobor welcomed their first child

John and Rosemary's first child, Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, was born on 3 February 1980. Jennifer is an actress famous for portraying Melissa and Rikki Flumph in In Vino and Where's This Party?, respectively.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in October 2016, the actress spoke about her last conversation with her father, John Candy. She said,

I remember my dad the night before. I was studying for a vocabulary test. I was 14. He had just come home for my 14th birthday, which is Feb. 3. So I was talking to him on the phone, and, I hate this, but I was slightly distant because I was studying.

She continued,

So I was like, Yeah, OK, I love you. I will talk to you later. Have a great night. Then I hang up, and I go back to studying.

1984: Franklin and Rose become parents for the second time

Christopher Candy, the former lovebird's youngest child, was born on 23 September 1984. Like his dad, John, and his older sister Jennifer, Christopher has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, and screenwriter. Some of his notable acting credits include Where's This Party? and Adulthood.

1994: John and Margaret's marriage came to an end

Unfortunately, the marriage between John and the Canadian producer came to an end on 4 March 1994 when John died of a heart attack at the age of 43.

The late comedian is now the subject of the hit prime video documentary John Candy: I Like Me. John Candy's wife and children serve as co-executive producers of the popular documentary. John Candy: I Like Me, which premiered on streaming platforms in October 2025, features a range of interviews with people who knew and cared deeply for Candy.

FAQs

Who was John Candy? John was an iconic actor and comedian from Canada. What was John Candy's cause of death? The actor died of a heart attack on 4 March 1994 at the age of 43. Was John Candy married? He was married to Rosemary Candy from 1979 until his death in 1994. Who is Rosemary Candy? Rosemary is an established painter, ceramicist, and producer. Was John Candy's wife Canadian? Candy's wife is a Canadian national of white ethnicity and was born on 30 August 1949 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Did Rose Candy remarry? The painter did not remarry after her husband died in 1994. Who are John Candy's kids? He shared two kids, Jennifer Candy-Sullivan and Christopher, with his wife, Rose. Where Are John Candy's Kids Now? Candy's daughter, Jennifer, currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and child. His son Christopher seemingly remains unmarried as of this writing. What are John Candy's children doing today? His children, Jennifer and Christopher, are actively involved in the entertainment industry as actors, producers, and reality TV personalities.

John Candy's wife, Rosemary, leads a private life away from the spotlight. However, their marriage still sparks public interest, despite the fact that John died over three decades ago. The former couple are parents to two children, Jennifer Candy-Sullivan and Christopher.

