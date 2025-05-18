Quarterback Carson Beck's net worth and how his football career is boosting it

Carson Beck is an American collegiate football player, brand influencer, and philanthropist. Carson Beck's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. He is renowned for playing for the Georgia Bulldogs as a quarterback from 2020 to 2024. He has built his wealth mainly through his thriving football and brand-influencing career.

Carson of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before a game in Mississippi (L). He is interviewed by PGA Tour Live in Florida (R). Photo: Justin Ford, Tracy Wilcox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beck rose to fame after winning Florida’s Mr. Football award and leading Mandarin High to a state title in 2018.

and leading Mandarin High to a state title in 2018. Off the field, Beck supports youth causes , notably teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Athens.

, notably teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Athens. He will reportedly earn $3 million to $4 million in 2025, thanks to a major NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes.

in 2025, thanks to a major NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes. His NIL partnerships include top brands like Chipotle, Powerade, EA Sports, and Beats by Dre.

Carson Beck's profile summary

Full name Carson Raine Beck Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 2002 Age 22 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Chris Beck Mother Tracy Beck Siblings One Relationship status Single High school Mandarin High School University University of Georgia, University of Miami Profession Collegiate football quarterback, philanthropist, brand influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @carsonbeck

What is Carson Beck's net worth?

According to Marca Lifestyle and The Athlete Lifestyle, Beck's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. He generates money primarily from his successful career as a collegiate footballer, brand influencer, and philanthropist.

What is Carson Beck's salary?

According to The Times of India, the American footballer is allegedly set to earn between $3 million and $4 million in 2025 from his NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes football team of the University of Miami.

Five facts about Carson Beck. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Career highlights and income sources

Carson is a prominent American collegiate football quarterback brand influencer. Here is a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.

From high school star to college quarterback

The Jacksonville native commenced his football career as a secondary school quarterback, starting at Mandarin High School between 2018 and 2019. The American athlete was awarded the 2018 Florida Mr. Football title in high school. The same year, Carson led Mandarin to win the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A title.

Beck later joined the University of Georgia in 2020 to play for the Georgia Bulldogs college football team as a backup quarterback. He made his first appearance for the Georgia Bulldogs against Missouri during the fourth quarter in November 2020. Carson eventually became Georgia's starting quarterback during the week one game against UT Martin in 2023.

The footballer entered the 2024 college season as one of the top overall prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. According to Sports Illustrated, Beck was named the co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, following the vital role he played in the Georgia Bulldogs' 34-3 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Raine sustained a right shoulder injury during the 2024 SEC Championship Game against No. 2 Texas on the final play of the first half.

Shortly after, Carson suffered a shoulder injury, he underwent a successful Ulnar Collateral Ligament surgery in his right elbow in Los Angeles. Beck joined the Miami Hurricanes football team in January 2025.

Carson Beck's stats

The collegiate quarterback earned impressive career stats while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. Below are some of his career stats between 2020 and 2024.

Season Games played Passes completed Passes attempted Yards gained by passing Passing touchdowns 2020 1 2021 4 10 23 176 2 2022 7 26 35 310 4 2023 14 302 417 3941 24 2024 13 290 448 3485 28

Carson's lucrative brand endorsement deals

Besides playing football, Carson has also ventured into the world of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) endorsements. Carson Beck's NIL deals include lucrative partnerships with big names like Chipotle, Powerade, EA Sports, Zero FG Energy, Airstar Charter, and Beats by Dre.

Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the third quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Source: Getty Images

Charity initiatives

Additionally, he is an emerging philanthropist. The NFL player helps children shop for the holidays with the Boys and Girls Club of Athens through his partnership deal with Associated Credit Union, signed in December 2023.

FAQs

Who is Carson Beck? Carson is a well-known college football quarterback, philanthropist, and brand influencer from the United States. How old is Carson Beck? The athlete is 22 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 19 November 2002. Where was Carson Beck born? He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Is Carson Beck a senior? Yes, Carson is currently a senior at the University of Miami. During the 2024 season, he was a redshirt senior with the Georgia Bulldogs. Who are Carson Beck's parents? His parents are Chris Beck and Tracy. Does Carson Beck have siblings? Yes, Beck has one younger sibling named Kylie Beck. Who is Carson Beck's girlfriend? The NFL player is presumed single as of this writing. What is Carson Beck's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. How much does Carson Beck make? Carson is reportedly set to make between $3 million and $4 million from his NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes football team in 2025. What is Carson Beck's NIL value? According to Front Office Sports, Beck's NIL value is alleged to be approximately $10 million.

Carson Beck's net worth is a true indication of his dedication to his work as a collegiate football player, brand influencer, and philanthropist. He is currently the Miami Hurricanes' quarterback. The American football player is seemingly not dating and resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

