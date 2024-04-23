The top 20 most expensive purse brands in the world
Over the years, the purse has transitioned from a functional-only item to a fashion accessory. High-end luxury brands are at the pinnacle, with purses fetching exorbitant prices. Discover more about the most expensive purse brands in the world.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most expensive purse brands in the world
- Which is the most expensive purse brand?
- Which bag brands are luxury?
- What purse costs $20,000?
- What purse costs $30,000?
When compiling this list of the most expensive purse brands in the world, we used a combination of factors such as the brand's exclusivity, availability, craftsmanship, the retailer, and the region. While we've aimed for accuracy, the prices, designs, and availability of products can vary significantly and are subject to change without notice.
Most expensive purse brands in the world
The most expensive purse brands in the world are select gems of luxury and class. They are prestigious names renowned for their craftsmanship, timeless designs, and exclusivity.
|Brand
|Price range
|Hermès
|$4,150–$6,250
|Chanel
|$3,350–$12,300
|Louis Vuitton
|$1,980–$12,400
|Goyard
|$1,670–$7,300
|Christian Dior
|$1,400–$11,500
|Fendi
|$1,390–$34,000
|Bottega Veneta
|$1,300–$42,500
|Tom Ford
|$1,290–$5,550
|Valentino
|$1,100–$5,490
|Miu Miu
|$1,050–$4,900
|Alexander McQueen
|$990–$9,200
|Balenciaga
|$940–$22,800
|Gucci
|$850–$14,000
|Prada
|$795–$8,100
|Yves Saint Laurent
|$745–$50,000
|Judith Leiber
|$741–$10,841
|Celine
|$690–$8,900
|Burberry
|$630–$4,990
|Dolce & Gabbana
|$515–$18,000
|Givenchy
|$330–$19,140
Hermès
- Founded: 1837 (Paris, France)
- Founder: Thierry Hermès
- Price range: $4,150–$6,250
Hermès is a French luxury design house specialising in leather goods, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear. Hermès bags are expensive due to their scarcity. According to Sotheby's, two Hermès bag brands, Birkin and Kelly, fetched between $148,590 and $280,670 in a 2023 auction.
Chanel
- Founded: 1910 (Paris, France)
- Founders: Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel and Pierre Wertheimer
- Price range: $3,350–$12,300
Chanel is a French luxury fashion house specialising in women's ready-to-wear, luxury goods and accessories. Chanel handbags are among the luxury purse brands in the world. They are classy and fabulous, setting the standard for timeless class and sophistication.
Louis Vuitton
- Founded: 1854 (Paris, France)
- Founders: Louis Vuitton
- Price range: $1,980–$12,400
Louis Vuitton Malletier, also known as Louis Vuitton, is a French luxury fashion house. It is one of the world's leading international fashion houses renowned for its unique monogram canvas, LV bags, and ready-to-wear collections. Notable Louis Vuitton handbags include the Speedy, Steamer and Keepall.
Goyard
- Formerly known as: Maison Martin, Maison Morel (1792–1853)
- Founded: 1792 (Paris, France)
- Founder: Pierre-François Martin
- Price range: $1,670–$7,300
Maison Goyard, or Goyard, is a French trunk and leather goods maker specialising in trunks, leather goods and pet accessories. Goyard bags are high quality, combining specially coated canvas and hand craftsmanship to create unique and personalised pieces. Their most popular brand is the Goyard Saint Louis Tote.
Dior
- Founded: 16 December 1946 (Paris, France)
- Founder: Christian Dior
- Price range: $1,400–$11,500
Dior is a French multinational luxury fashion house renowned for producing luxury clothing, cosmetics, fashion accessories, jewellery, perfumes, spirits, watches and wines. Dior bags are known for their luxury with notable collections like the Lady Dior, Dior Saddle Bag, Book Tote, 30 Montaigne, J'Adior and Diorama.
Fendi
- Founded: 1925 (Rome, Italy)
- Founders: Adele and Edoardo Fendi
- Price range: $1,390–$34,000
Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion house producing fur, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and accessories. If you are looking for a designer purse, Fendi bags are among the most sought-after for their high quality and unique details. Among the brand's top collections are the Peekaboo and Baguette.
Bottega Veneta
- Founded: 1966 (Vicenza, Italy)
- Founders: Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro
- Price range: $1,300–$42,500
Bottega Veneta is an Italian luxury fashion house specialising in ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and jewellery. The brand boasts some of the best collections, including the Pouch, Cassette and the Cabat.
Tom Ford
- Founded: 2005 (New York, United States)
- Founder: Tom Ford
- Price range: $1,290–$5,550
Tom Ford is an American luxury fashion house specialising in ready-to-wear, leather accessories, shoes, cosmetics and fragrances. Tom Ford bags are the epitome of luxury and are renowned for using leather and precious skins.
Valentino
- Founded: 1960 (Rome, Italy)
- Founder: Valentino Garavani
- Price range: $1,100–$5,490
Valentino is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its haute couture, ready-to-wear clothing, eyewear and accessories. Valentino Garvani's high-end purses are cult favourites with iconic designs like Locò, VLogo, ALLKNOTS, Rockstud, and Vsling.
Miu Miu
- Founded: 1993 (Italy)
- Founder: Miuccia Prada
- Price range: $1,050–$4,900
Miu Miu is a renowned Italian high-fashion women's clothing and accessory brand. It is known for producing iconic chic, upbeat and daring bag collections. Some Miu Miu luxury purses include the sequined Club version, Crystal and the Madras.
Alexander McQueen
- Founded: 1992 (London, England)
- Founder: Alexander McQueen
- Price range: $990–$9,200
Alexander McQueen is a British luxury fashion house known for its uncompromising quality and creative vision. The fashion house produces some of the best luxury handbags and purses, including the luxury hobo, slash, bow, curve and slash bags.
Balenciaga
- Founded: 1919 (San Sebastián, Spain)
- Founder: Cristóbal Balenciaga
- Price range: $940–$22,800
Balenciaga is a luxury fashion house that produces ready-to-wear footwear, handbags, and accessories. The brand's handbags are some of the most coveted in the industry due to their quality and status. Balenciaga's signature purses include Le City, Rodeo, Hourglass, Neo Cagole, and Mary Kate.
Gucci
- Founded: 1921 (Florence, Tuscany, Italy)
- Founder: Guccio Gucci
- Price range: $850–$14,000
Gucci is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its product lines, which include ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, home decoration, and footwear. Gucci is among the top expensive purse brands on the market, with signature lines like totes, top handles, shoulder bags, and belt bags made of leather and precious materials.
Prada
- Founded: 1913 (Milan. Italy)
- Founder: Mario Prada
- Price range: $795–$8,100
Prada is an Italian luxury fashion house specialising in leather handbags, travel accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, and other accessories. Prada is famous for its heat-treated Saffianio leather. Its bag collection contains signature labels like the Galleria, Arque', Cleo, and Panier.
Yves Saint Laurent
- Founded: 1962 (Paris, France)
- Founder: Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Bergé
- Price range: $745–$50,000
Yves Saint Laurent bags are sleek and elegant with various iconic styles. Among the brands' notable collections are the Sac de Jour, the Loulou Shopping tote and the Sunset bag. They also have iconic monogrammed clutch purses and tasselled bags.
Judith Leiber
- Founded: 1963 (New York, USA)
- Founder: Judith Leiber
- Price range: $741–$10,841
Judith Leiber bags are elegant and artistic and loved for their unique craftsmanship and keen attention to detail. Regular collections can range between $741 and $10,841, with custom pieces like the Judith Leiber Precious Rose bag retailing at $92,000.
Celine
- Founded: 1945 (Paris, France)
- Founder: Céline Vipiana
- Price range: $690–$9,300
Celine is a French luxury fashion house specialising in Haute couture, ready-to-wear, leather goods and perfume. The luxury brand has produced popular iconic bag collections like the Luggage tote, 16 bags, Triomphe and the Classic Celine bag.
Burberry
- Founded: 1856 (Basingstoke, England)
- Founder: Thomas Burberry
- Price range: $630–$4,990
Burberry, a British luxury fashion house, is renowned for its superior quality and well-crafted products. Among its luxury collections are Burberry bags, which boast superior collections like the Freya Tote, Check Bowling bags, Check Tote, Snip Tote, and Festival Tote bags.
Dolce & Gabbana
- Founded: 1985 (Legnano, Italy)
- Founders: Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana
- Price range: $395–$18,000
Dolce & Gabbana, also known as D&G, is an Italian luxury fashion house specialising in ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, cosmetics, and fragrances. Dolce & Gabbana offers a stunning collection of luxury bags for women. D&G is among the world's top 10 luxury bag brands, from the Sicily Box to the Devotion handbag collection.
Givenchy
- Founded: 1952 (France)
- Founder: Hubert de Givenchy
- Price range: $330–$19,140
Givenchy is a French luxury fashion and perfume house known for its casual, chic, and elegant clothing lines for both men and women. The Givenchy women's handbag collection blends timeless classics with new icons. One of the brand's most iconic bags is the Antigona collection.
Which is the most expensive purse brand?
According to the Guinness World Records, the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse by the House of Mouawad is the most expensive purse in the world at $3.8 million.
Which bag brands are luxury?
Notable high-end luxury brands include Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Celine, Hermès, Chloè, Dior and Fendi.
What purse costs $20,000?
According to Forbes, the Birkin and Kelly bags from Hermès sell for an average of $20,000, making them one of the world's most expensive brands.
What purse costs $30,000?
According to The Denver Post, the Tom Ford Jennifer bag retails for $38,000 at Zurich's Trois Pommes.
The most expensive purse brands worldwide are timeless, precious and unique. They include well-known brands like Gucci, Givenchy and Balenciaga, and rare collections like Celine, Miu Miu and Judith Leiber.
