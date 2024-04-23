The top 20 most expensive purse brands in the world

Over the years, the purse has transitioned from a functional-only item to a fashion accessory. High-end luxury brands are at the pinnacle, with purses fetching exorbitant prices. Discover more about the most expensive purse brands in the world.

When compiling this list of the most expensive purse brands in the world, we used a combination of factors such as the brand's exclusivity, availability, craftsmanship, the retailer, and the region. While we've aimed for accuracy, the prices, designs, and availability of products can vary significantly and are subject to change without notice.

Most expensive purse brands in the world

The most expensive purse brands in the world are select gems of luxury and class. They are prestigious names renowned for their craftsmanship, timeless designs, and exclusivity.

Brand Price range Hermès $4,150–$6,250 Chanel $3,350–$12,300 Louis Vuitton $1,980–$12,400 Goyard $1,670–$7,300 Christian Dior $1,400–$11,500 Fendi $1,390–$34,000 Bottega Veneta $1,300–$42,500 Tom Ford $1,290–$5,550 Valentino $1,100–$5,490 Miu Miu $1,050–$4,900 Alexander McQueen $990–$9,200 Balenciaga $940–$22,800 Gucci $850–$14,000 Prada $795–$8,100 Yves Saint Laurent $745–$50,000 Judith Leiber $741–$10,841 Celine $690–$8,900 Burberry $630–$4,990 Dolce & Gabbana $515–$18,000 Givenchy $330–$19,140

Hermès

Two models showcase colourful sunset and sunrise Hermes Birkin bags. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1837 (Paris, France)

1837 (Paris, France) Founder: Thierry Hermès

Thierry Hermès Price range: $4,150–$6,250

Hermès is a French luxury design house specialising in leather goods, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear. Hermès bags are expensive due to their scarcity. According to Sotheby's, two Hermès bag brands, Birkin and Kelly, fetched between $148,590 and $280,670 in a 2023 auction.

Chanel

A Chanel bag is seen outside Chanel during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1910 (Paris, France)

1910 (Paris, France) Founders: Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel and Pierre Wertheimer

Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel and Pierre Wertheimer Price range: $3,350–$12,300

Chanel is a French luxury fashion house specialising in women's ready-to-wear, luxury goods and accessories. Chanel handbags are among the luxury purse brands in the world. They are classy and fabulous, setting the standard for timeless class and sophistication.

Louis Vuitton

A guest wears a Vuitton bag outside Louis Vuitton during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1854 (Paris, France)

1854 (Paris, France) Founders: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Price range: $1,980–$12,400

Louis Vuitton Malletier, also known as Louis Vuitton, is a French luxury fashion house. It is one of the world's leading international fashion houses renowned for its unique monogram canvas, LV bags, and ready-to-wear collections. Notable Louis Vuitton handbags include the Speedy, Steamer and Keepall.

Goyard

A person showcases a Goyard bag outside Off-White during Paris Fashion Week Menswear F/W 2019-2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Formerly known as: Maison Martin, Maison Morel (1792–1853)

Maison Martin, Maison Morel (1792–1853) Founded: 1792 (Paris, France)

1792 (Paris, France) Founder: Pierre-François Martin

Pierre-François Martin Price range: $1,670–$7,300

Maison Goyard, or Goyard, is a French trunk and leather goods maker specialising in trunks, leather goods and pet accessories. Goyard bags are high quality, combining specially coated canvas and hand craftsmanship to create unique and personalised pieces. Their most popular brand is the Goyard Saint Louis Tote.

Dior

A guest wears a white and golden Dior Lady Dior bag outside Dior during the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 16 December 1946 (Paris, France)

16 December 1946 (Paris, France) Founder: Christian Dior

Christian Dior Price range: $1,400–$11,500

Dior is a French multinational luxury fashion house renowned for producing luxury clothing, cosmetics, fashion accessories, jewellery, perfumes, spirits, watches and wines. Dior bags are known for their luxury with notable collections like the Lady Dior, Dior Saddle Bag, Book Tote, 30 Montaigne, J'Adior and Diorama.

Fendi

A yellow Fendi bag is showcased outside Fendi during the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1925 (Rome, Italy)

1925 (Rome, Italy) Founders: Adele and Edoardo Fendi

Adele and Edoardo Fendi Price range: $1,390–$34,000

Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion house producing fur, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and accessories. If you are looking for a designer purse, Fendi bags are among the most sought-after for their high quality and unique details. Among the brand's top collections are the Peekaboo and Baguette.

Bottega Veneta

The Bottega Veneta lime yellow Jodie leather bag is seen in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1966 (Vicenza, Italy)

1966 (Vicenza, Italy) Founders: Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro

Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro Price range: $1,300–$42,500

Bottega Veneta is an Italian luxury fashion house specialising in ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and jewellery. The brand boasts some of the best collections, including the Pouch, Cassette and the Cabat.

Tom Ford

A Tom Ford icon handbag is displayed in a Tom Ford luxury boutique on Tretyakov Drive in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Andrey Rudakov

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 2005 (New York, United States)

2005 (New York, United States) Founder: Tom Ford

Tom Ford Price range: $1,290–$5,550

Tom Ford is an American luxury fashion house specialising in ready-to-wear, leather accessories, shoes, cosmetics and fragrances. Tom Ford bags are the epitome of luxury and are renowned for using leather and precious skins.

Valentino

Karen Wazen Bakhazi wears a sparkling Valentino rhinestones clutch outside Valentino during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1960 (Rome, Italy)

1960 (Rome, Italy) Founder: Valentino Garavani

Valentino Garavani Price range: $1,100–$5,490

Valentino is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its haute couture, ready-to-wear clothing, eyewear and accessories. Valentino Garvani's high-end purses are cult favourites with iconic designs like Locò, VLogo, ALLKNOTS, Rockstud, and Vsling.

Miu Miu

Viviane Geppert is seen wearing a Miu Miu black leather bag in Munich, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1993 (Italy)

1993 (Italy) Founder: Miuccia Prada

Miuccia Prada Price range: $1,050–$4,900

Miu Miu is a renowned Italian high-fashion women's clothing and accessory brand. It is known for producing iconic chic, upbeat and daring bag collections. Some Miu Miu luxury purses include the sequined Club version, Crystal and the Madras.

Alexander McQueen

The Alexander McQueen bag is seen during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in Paris, France. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1992 (London, England)

1992 (London, England) Founder: Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Price range: $990–$9,200

Alexander McQueen is a British luxury fashion house known for its uncompromising quality and creative vision. The fashion house produces some of the best luxury handbags and purses, including the luxury hobo, slash, bow, curve and slash bags.

Balenciaga

A white Balenciaga Raver handbag in the window of the Balenciaga luxury clothing boutique in central Paris, France. Photo: Nathan Laine

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1919 (San Sebastián, Spain)

1919 (San Sebastián, Spain) Founder: Cristóbal Balenciaga

Cristóbal Balenciaga Price range: $940–$22,800

Balenciaga is a luxury fashion house that produces ready-to-wear footwear, handbags, and accessories. The brand's handbags are some of the most coveted in the industry due to their quality and status. Balenciaga's signature purses include Le City, Rodeo, Hourglass, Neo Cagole, and Mary Kate.

Gucci

Close-up detail view of a Gucci bag outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1921 (Florence, Tuscany, Italy)

1921 (Florence, Tuscany, Italy) Founder: Guccio Gucci

Guccio Gucci Price range: $850–$14,000

Gucci is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its product lines, which include ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, home decoration, and footwear. Gucci is among the top expensive purse brands on the market, with signature lines like totes, top handles, shoulder bags, and belt bags made of leather and precious materials.

Prada

Lea Naumann with a Prada green Saffiano colourful Galleria bag in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1913 (Milan. Italy)

1913 (Milan. Italy) Founder: Mario Prada

Mario Prada Price range: $795–$8,100

Prada is an Italian luxury fashion house specialising in leather handbags, travel accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, and other accessories. Prada is famous for its heat-treated Saffianio leather. Its bag collection contains signature labels like the Galleria, Arque', Cleo, and Panier.

Yves Saint Laurent

Influencer Gitta Banko with a black bag by Saint Laurent during a street-style shooting in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1962 (Paris, France)

1962 (Paris, France) Founder: Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Bergé

Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Bergé Price range: $745–$50,000

Yves Saint Laurent bags are sleek and elegant with various iconic styles. Among the brands' notable collections are the Sac de Jour, the Loulou Shopping tote and the Sunset bag. They also have iconic monogrammed clutch purses and tasselled bags.

Judith Leiber

Judith Leiber clutch handbags during Frederic Fekkai's Oscar Beauty and Fashion Suite at Frederic Fekkai in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Amy Graves

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1963 (New York, USA)

1963 (New York, USA) Founder: Judith Leiber

Judith Leiber Price range: $741–$10,841

Judith Leiber bags are elegant and artistic and loved for their unique craftsmanship and keen attention to detail. Regular collections can range between $741 and $10,841, with custom pieces like the Judith Leiber Precious Rose bag retailing at $92,000.

Celine

Marlene Fey holds a small white Celine bag in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1945 (Paris, France)

1945 (Paris, France) Founder: Céline Vipiana

Céline Vipiana Price range: $690–$9,300

Celine is a French luxury fashion house specialising in Haute couture, ready-to-wear, leather goods and perfume. The luxury brand has produced popular iconic bag collections like the Luggage tote, 16 bags, Triomphe and the Classic Celine bag.

Burberry

Carole Sagba, aka Linaose, wears a beige checked pattern bag from Burberry in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1856 (Basingstoke, England)

1856 (Basingstoke, England) Founder: Thomas Burberry

Thomas Burberry Price range: $630–$4,990

Burberry, a British luxury fashion house, is renowned for its superior quality and well-crafted products. Among its luxury collections are Burberry bags, which boast superior collections like the Freya Tote, Check Bowling bags, Check Tote, Snip Tote, and Festival Tote bags.

Dolce & Gabbana

A guest wears a white Dolce & Gabbana bag outside Dolce & Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1985 (Legnano, Italy)

1985 (Legnano, Italy) Founders: Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana

Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana Price range: $395–$18,000

Dolce & Gabbana, also known as D&G, is an Italian luxury fashion house specialising in ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, cosmetics, and fragrances. Dolce & Gabbana offers a stunning collection of luxury bags for women. D&G is among the world's top 10 luxury bag brands, from the Sicily Box to the Devotion handbag collection.

Givenchy

Close-up view of a green Givenchy bag during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Founded: 1952 (France)

1952 (France) Founder: Hubert de Givenchy

Hubert de Givenchy Price range: $330–$19,140

Givenchy is a French luxury fashion and perfume house known for its casual, chic, and elegant clothing lines for both men and women. The Givenchy women's handbag collection blends timeless classics with new icons. One of the brand's most iconic bags is the Antigona collection.

Which is the most expensive purse brand?

According to the Guinness World Records, the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse by the House of Mouawad is the most expensive purse in the world at $3.8 million.

Which bag brands are luxury?

Notable high-end luxury brands include Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Celine, Hermès, Chloè, Dior and Fendi.

What purse costs $20,000?

According to Forbes, the Birkin and Kelly bags from Hermès sell for an average of $20,000, making them one of the world's most expensive brands.

What purse costs $30,000?

According to The Denver Post, the Tom Ford Jennifer bag retails for $38,000 at Zurich's Trois Pommes.

The most expensive purse brands worldwide are timeless, precious and unique. They include well-known brands like Gucci, Givenchy and Balenciaga, and rare collections like Celine, Miu Miu and Judith Leiber.

