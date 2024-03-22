Global site navigation

Who are the highest-paid college athletes? The top 20 highest-paid students in 2024
by  Tatiana Thiga

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has long opposed initiatives to compensate collegiate athletes in the United States. However, following years of advocacy by proponents of student-athlete remuneration, concluding in the Supreme Court's ruling in NCAA v. Alston 2021, collegiate athletes can now be compensated for their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Who are the highest-paid college athletes?

Caleb Williams in Eugene, Oregon (L), Bronny James in Palo Alto, California, and Caitlin Clark in Bloomington, Indiana (R)
Caleb Williams (L), Bronny James (C), and Caitlin Clark (R) are some of the highest-paid college athletes. Photo: Tom Hauck, Hearon W. Henderson, Andy Lyons (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

This article about the highest-paid collegiate athletes is based on data from On3NIL and other similar online sources. These rankings are updated often to reflect the most recent earnings from time to time.

Highest-paid college athletes

These top-paid college athletes have accomplished remarkable feats at a young age. They pushed hard to become the finest in their industries, earning substantial financial rewards. Here is a list of the highest-paid college athletes.

RankAthleteNIL valuation
1. Bronny James$ 4.9 million
2. Shedeur Sanders$4.7 million
3. Olivia Dunne$3.6 million
4. Caitlin Clark$3.1 million
5.Arch Manning$2.8 million
6.Caleb Williams$2.7 million
7.Travis Hunter$2.4 million
8.Quinn Ewers$1.9 million
9.Angel Reese $1.8 million
10.Bo Nix$1.8 million
11.Michael Penix Jr. $1.5 million
12.Evan Stewart$1.4 million
13.Marvin Harrison Jr.$1.4 million
14.Bryce James$1.2 million
15.Drake Maye$1.2 million
16.Hansel Enmanuel$1.2 million
17. Nico Iamaleava$1.2 million
18.Jordan Travis$1.1 million
19. Jared McCain$1.1 million
20.Flau'jae Johnson$1.1 million

1. Bronny James – $ 4.9 million

Bronny James warms up before before a game in Palo Alto, California
Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans warms up before starting an NCAA basketball game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Maples Pavilion on 10 February 2024. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr.
  • Date of birth: 6 October 2004
  • Sport: Basketball
  • Valuation: $4.9 million

Which college athlete is making the most money? Bronny James—the son of the legendary NBA player LeBron James. He is a United States collegiate basketball player. He plays for the Pac-12 Conference's USC Trojans.

James is a consensus four-star prospect selected as a McDonald's All-American senior in high school in 2023. James is one of the highest-paid NIL college athletes

2. Shedeur Sanders – $4.7 million

Shedeur Sanders in Boulder, Colorado
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on 4 November 2023. Photo: Dustin Bradford
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shedeur Sanders
  • Date of birth: 7 February 2002
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $4.7 million

Shedeur Sanders is a football quarterback from the United States. He plays for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur was a Jackson State Tigers player who earned the Jerry Rice Award and the Deacon Jones Trophy before leaving in 2023. He is one of the top-paid college football players.

3. Olivia Dunne – $3.6 million

Olivia Dunne in Gainesville, Florida
Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers looks on before a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on 3 February 2024. Photo: James Gilbert
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Olivia Paige "Livvy" Dunne
  • Date of birth: 1 October 2002
  • Sport: Gymnast
  • Valuation: $3.6 million

Olivia Dunne is an artistic gymnast and social media celebrity from the United States. She is a former USA national team member and current LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team participant. Dunne is one of the highest-paid female college athletes.

4. Caitlin Clark – $3.1 million

Caitlin Clark at Target Center on 8 March 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
During the post-game press conference, Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes speaks to the media. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Caitlin Clark
  • Date of birth: 22 January 2002
  • Sport: Basketball
  • Valuation: $3.1 million

Caitlin Clark is a US-born collegiate basketball player for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference. She is the NCAA Division I historic top scorer and is recognised as one of the best players in women's collegiate basketball history.

5. Arch Manning – $2.8 million

Arch Manning in Austin, Texas
Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on 16 September 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Archibald Charles "Arch" Manning
  • Date of birth: 27 April 2005
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $2.8 million

Arch Manning is a football player from the United States. He plays quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

6. Caleb Williams – $2.7 million

Caleb Williams in Indianapolis, Indiana
Caleb Williams #QB14 of USC poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on 29 February 2024. Photo: Todd Rosenberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Caleb Sequan Williams
  • Date of birth: 18 November 2001
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $2.7 million

Caleb Williams is a United States football quarterback. He attended collegiate football at USC and Oklahoma. Caleb earned the Heisman Trophy and multiple other trophies with USC in 2022, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 52 total touchdowns.

7. Travis Hunter – $2.4 million

Travis Hunter at Folsom Field 16 September 2023
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) during warmups before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams at Folsom Field on 16 September 2023. Photo: Andy Cross
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Travis Hunter Jr.
  • Date of birth: 18 May 2003
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $2.4 million

Travis Hunter is a football player from the United States. He plays cornerback and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. He formerly competed for the Jackson State Tigers, where he was the highest-ranked candidate to ever sign with an HBCU or FCS programme.

8. Quinn Ewers – $1.9 million

Quinn Ewers in New Orleans, Louisiana on 1 January 2024
Quinn Ewers, #3 of the Texas Longhorns, looks on before playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Photo: Chris Graythen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Quinn Tucker Ewers
  • Date of birth: 15 March 2003
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.9 million

Quinn Ewers is a quarterback who plays for the Texas Longhorns. He enrolled at Ohio State University in 2021 before moving to Texas in 2022, when he became the starter. He is notable for being the first unprofessional athlete to sign a name, image, and likeness contract worth more than $1 million.

9. Angel Reese – $1.8 million

Angel Reese in Knoxville, Tennessee
Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, looks on against the Tennessee Lady Vols in the first quarter at Thompson-Boling Arena on 25 February 2024. Photo: Eakin Howard
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Angel Reese
  • Date of birth: 6 May 2002
  • Sport: Basketball
  • Valuation: $1.8 million

Angel Reese is a United States collegiate basketball player who competes for the Southeastern Conference's LSU Tigers. She is one of the highest-paid college basketball athletes.

10. Bo Nix – $1.8 million

Bo Nix in Indianapolis, Indiana
Bo Nix #QB07 of Oregon poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on 29 February 2024. Photo: Todd Rosenberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bo Chapman Nix
  • Date of birth: 25 February 2000
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.8 million

Bo Nix is a football quarterback from the United States. He participated in college football at Oregon and Auburn.

11. Michael Penix Jr. – $1.5 million

Michael Penix Jr. in Indianapolis, Indiana
Michael Penix #QB08 of Washington participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on 2 March 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Kevin Sabitus
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Tarrence Penix Jr.
  • Date of birth: 8 May 2000
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.5 million

Michael Penix Jr. is a football quarterback from the United States. He played collegiate football at Indiana and Washington, earning the Maxwell Award in 2023 and guiding the latter to the 2024 national championship game.

12. Evan Stewart – $1.4 million

  • Full name: Evan Malik Stewart
  • Date of birth: 4 September 2003
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.4 million

Evan Stewart is a football player from the United States. He enrolled early at Texas A&M in January 2022 and participated in spring practices.

13. Marvin Harrison Jr. – $1.4 million

Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arlington, Texas
Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts before a game against the Missouri Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on 29 December 29, 2023. Photo: Sam Hodde
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marvin Darnell Harrison Jr.
  • Date of birth: 11 August 2002
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.4 million

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a United States football wide receiver. He attended Ohio State University and was a two-time unanimous All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award recipient.

14. Bryce James – $1.2 million

Bryce James in Los Angeles, California
Bryce James poses with the championship trophy at The Chosen-1's Invitational at Galen Center on 16 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassy Athena
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bryce Maximus James
  • Date of birth: 14 June 2007
  • Sport: Basketball
  • Valuation: $1.2 million

Bryce James is a US-based basketball player. He mainly plays the shooting guard position. He is LeBron James' second kid and the younger sibling of Bronny James, a collegiate basketball player.

15. Drake Maye – $1.2 million

Drake Maye in Indianapolis, Indiana
Drake Maye #QB04 of UNC poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on 29 February 2024. Photo: Todd Rosenberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Drake-Lee Maye
  • Date of birth: 30 August 2002
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.2 million

Drake Maye is a football quarterback from the United States. He attended North Carolina and received numerous awards and honours, including 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

16. Hansel Enmanuel – $1.2 million

Hansel Emmanuel in Houston, Texas
Hansel Enmanuel, #24 of the Northwestern State Demons, warms up before playing the Rice Owls at Tudor Fieldhouse on 17 December 2022. Photo: Bob Levey
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Hansel Enmanuel Donato Domínguez
  • Date of birth: 24 October 2003
  • Sport: Basket
  • Valuation: $1.2 million

Hansel Emmanuel is a Dominican college basketball player. He plays for the Austin Peay Governors in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He attended Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, for high school basketball and signed with Northwestern State before transferring after his first year.

17. Nico Iamaleava – $1.2 million

Nico Iamaleava in Columbia, MO
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) before an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Missouri Tigers on 11 November 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo: Scott Winters
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nicholaus "Nico" Iamaleava
  • Date of birth: 2 September 2004
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.2 million

Nico Iamaleava is a United States football quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was among the best players in the 2023 class.

18. Jordan Travis – $1.1 million

Jordan Travis in Indianapolis, IN
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on 1 March 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center. Photo: Zach Bolinger
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jordan Travis
  • Date of birth: 2 May 2000
  • Sport: Football
  • Valuation: $1.1 million

Jordan Travis is a quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles, having formerly played for the Louisville Cardinals.

19. Jared McCain – $1.1 million

Jared McCain in Durham, North Carolina
Jared McCain, #0 of the Duke Blue Devils, looks on during the first half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium on 28 February 2024. Photo: Lance King
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jared McCain
  • Date of birth: 20 February 2004
  • Sport: Basketball
  • Valuation: $1.1 million

Jared McCain is a US-based college basketball player who competes for the Duke Blue Devils of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was concurrently a five-star prospect and one of the best players in the 2023 class.

20. Flau'jae Johnson – $1.1 million

Flau'jae Johnson in Baltimore, Maryland
Flau'jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers warms up before the game against the Coppin State Eagles at Coppin State University on 20 December 2023. Photo: G Fiume
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Flau'jae Johnson
  • Date of birth: 3 November 2003
  • Sport: Basketball
  • Valuation: $1.1 million

Flau'jae Johnson is a US-based rapper who plays collegiate basketball for the Southeastern Conference's LSU Tigers. She began her rookie season as LSU's regular shooting guard.

What is Travis Hunter's NIL deal worth?

Travis Hunter's NIL contract is estimated to be $1.5 million this year. Hunter's financial guarantee exemplifies the significant influence that NIL has had on college athletics, allowing athletes to determine their destinies in unexpected ways.

Who is the highest-paid college football player?

Shedeur Sanders is the highest-paid football player. Who has the highest NIL deal in college football? Shedeur Sanders has the highest NIL deals in football. He plays for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Who is the highest-paid female college athlete?

Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female college athlete. She is an artistic gymnast and social media celebrity from the United States.

Above are some of the highest-paid college athletes. College athletes' financial potential has increased significantly with the passage of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) bill, allowing players to benefit from their brands. This has created new potential for these players to earn a significant salary through sponsorship contracts, endorsement deals, and personal appearances.

