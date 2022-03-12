Predator movies: What is the chronological order of watching the films?

If you are a fan of sci-horror movies, you must have come across the Predator films. The franchise began in the mid-1980s and continues up to this day. However, if you are new to the film franchise, you may be wondering which order is best and relevant to the timeline. With this in mind, you may want to know the correct chronological order of watching the Predator movies.

Predator is a sci-fi action horror film about humanity's encounters with extraterrestrial invaders. The first film was released in 1987, with sequels following in 1990, 2010, and 2018. In addition, Dan Trachtenberg is also directing an upcoming prequel, Prey (2022).

What order do the Predator movies go in?

The franchise, including the Alien vs Predator movies, was released in the following order.

1987 – Predator

1990 – Predator 2

2004 – AVP: Alien vs Predator

2007 – AVPR: Alien vs Predator: Requiem

2010 – Predators

2018 – The Predator

2022 – Prey (Post-production)

The films are listed above in the order of their release dates. However, you can watch the flicks in chronological order, which will be easier to follow the timeline.

How many Predator movies did they make?

How many Predator movies are there? There are currently four movies in the main series and two films in the crossover series. In addition, the crossover series are based on the Alien movie franchise.

Alien and Predator movies in order

Below is the Predator film series in chronological order.

1. Predator – 1987

The film is the first one in the franchise. It was released in 1987, marking the beginning of the series.

Army Special Operations Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer and his elite rescue team, Mac, Billy, Blain, Poncho, and Hawkins, are on a mission in the Central American jungle. The crew has been charged with retrieving a foreign official and his aide, held hostage by kidnappers.

Former commando Dillon, a CIA agent, supervises the crew. The team discovers the wreckage of a chopper and three skinned bodies. Dillon believes additional guerrillas are to blame, but Billy insists that the offender is not human and, as a result, is viewed with mistrust.

The group realizes they are being pursued by a fierce creature with superhuman strength and the ability to blend into its environment.

2. Predator 2 – 1990

After ten years, the scene shifts from Central America to Los Angeles. A different creature is drawn into a territory war between opposing drug gangs.

The creature lands in Los Angeles during the scorching summer of 1997. It seeks out violent gang members and goes on rampages across the city, attracting the attention of the local police force.

The monster is also being pursued by the covert government task group OWLF, directed by CIA operative Peter Keyes, who wants to capture it for research purposes.

3. AVP: Alien vs Predator – 2004

The scene moves to 2004. A satellite discovers a mystery heat bubble beneath Bouvetoya, an Antarctic Island. A party of explorers led by wealthy and self-taught engineer Charles Bishop Weyland are drawn to an underground pyramid emitting a "heat bloom."

As a hibernating Alien Queen awakens within the pyramid, Charles Bishop Weyland triggers an alien egg manufacturing line.

Three Predators arrive on the planet and attack the structure, murdering everyone inside. However, the ultimate goal is to track down the newly formed Aliens. Instead, Aliens capture the scattered explorers alive and implant embryos in them.

A battle between the Predators and the Aliens ensues, resulting in casualties on both sides. The crew of an orbiting Predator mothership decloaks and retrieves a fallen warrior. A warrior elder from the spaceship hands Lex a spear before departing as a symbol of respect.

However, once in orbit, it is discovered that the corpse contained an Alien Chestburster, resulting in the birth of a Predalien hybrid.

4. Aliens' vs Predator: Requiem – 2007

The film picks up soon after the events in Antarctica. Scar rests dead on the spaceship that recovered his body, and a Predalien hybrid emerges from his chest.

The hybrid creature aboard the scout ship quickly grows to full adult size and begins slaughtering the occupants on board. As a result, the scout ship crashes in the Colorado town of Gunnison.

5. The Predator – 2018

The chase returns home, from the furthest reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia. But, thanks to genetic upgrades from other species, the universe's most dangerous hunters are stronger, smarter, and deadlier than ever before.

When a youngster inadvertently causes their return to Earth, only a team of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human species.

Following a spaceship crash on Earth, US Army Ranger Quinn McKenna and a squad of PTSD-affected soldiers must collaborate. They have to remove two Predators, including a new genetically enhanced one, and prevent the planet from being conquered.

6. Predators – 2010

A gang of infamous mercenaries and murderers are kidnapped and sent to an alien game preserve rainforest planet. They must learn to work together to combat a horde of super Predators and other extraterrestrial creatures following them.

Will there be a Predator 5 movie?

Yes. Prey is the title of the upcoming Predator 5 movie, according to 20th Century Studios' social media accounts. However, the film will not be released in theatres and will air on Hulu in 2022.

The Predator movies are considered sci-fi horror classics. The films depict an invasion of Earth by extraterrestrial warriors who are met with resistance from elite soldiers. If you haven't watched the films yet, the guide above will help you decide what to watch for the most enjoyment.

