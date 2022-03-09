What the Police Academy cast look like now: Where are the actors today?

Police Academy is a series of American comedy films released from 1984 to 1994. The films follow a group of misfit recruits attempting to establish their worth as police officers, succeeding despite their oddities. The last film was released in 1994, meaning that the cast members have aged. Where is the Police Academy cast now? Find out what happened to them and their current whereabouts.

The Police Academy series is a classic franchise that won the hearts of many fans. Furthermore, the sequels became successful to the extent that an eighth instalment is rumoured to be in the works. In honour of the classic comedy series, here's a look at what the cast of Police Academy is up to these days.

What does the Police Academy cast look like now?

What happened to the cast of Police Academy? Some featured in films and TV series, while some died along the way. Find out their names below and their current whereabouts.

Where is the cast of Police Academy now?

Below is a list of the Police Academy cast then and now. Find out where they are and what they are up to these days.

1. Steve Guttenberg as Cadet Carey Mahoney

Who was the main star of Police Academy? Steve Guttenberg as Cadet Carey Mahoney was among the stars in the film's first instalment. He also appeared in Short Circuit, Cocoon, and 3 Men and a Baby.

In the 1990s, he featured in The Big Green, Home for the Holidays, and It Takes Two.

In the 2000s, he landed a role in the cult classic TV series Veronica Mars. Then, in 2002, he made his directorial debut with an adaptation of James Kirkwood Jr.'s play PS Your Cat Is Dead.

Today, he continues to perform regularly, and in 2017, he began starring with Dwayne Johnson in the HBO comedy Ballers.

Is Mahoney in Police Academy 7? Unfortunately, no. He appeared in the first four movies only.

2. Michael Winslow as Cadet Larvell Jones

Michael Leslie Winslow is known as the Police Academy voice guy due to his beatboxing skills.

He is well recognized for his portrayal as Larvell Jones in all seven Police Academy movies. He has also appeared in Spaceballs, Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, Nice Dreams, The Love Boat, and Cadbury and GEICO ads.

Currently, Winslow performs stand-up comedy around the globe. In 2010, he released his first mobile phone apps, ThatsKungFu and NoizeyMan. Furthermore, in 2011, he collaborated on a smartphone game called Wizard Ops Chapter 1.

Winslow auditioned for the sixteenth season of America's Got Talent in 2021 and appeared as a guest on the Talent Recap Show.

3. Kim Cattrall as Cadet Karen Thompson

Kim Cattrall is among the famous Police Academy movie cast. Despite appearing in one film, her role as Cadet Karen Thompson earned her worldwide acclaim. Kim went on to play significant roles in films such as Big Trouble in Little China, The Mannequin, and Star Trek VI.

Cattrall rocketed to international notoriety as Samantha Jones in the big hit HBO series Sex and the City. However, Cattrall has not been in a film since 2010, instead opting to star in television dramas such as Sensitive Skin, Witness for the Prosecution, and Modus.

4. G.W. Bailey as Lt. Thaddeus Harris

G.W. Bailey was already a well-known character actor before taking on the part of Lt. Harris in Police Academy.

Where did Bailey end up after the franchise ended? From 1994, the star appeared in many films, including Short Circuit, Mannequin, and a voice role in the animation Home on the Range.

He's also appeared on television in War and Remembrance, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Murder She Wrote, American Dreams, and The Closer.

5. Leslie Easterbrook as Sgt. Debbie Callahan

Leslie Easterbrook portrayed Sgt. Callahan. But even though she did not return for Police Academy 2, she reprised her role in the other five sequels and the TV series.

Easterbrook appeared on dozens more television shows from 1980 to 1990. She was most famous for her roles in Murder She Wrote, Hanging with Mr Cooper, Hunter, Matlock, and Baywatch.

In 2005, she featured in Rob Zombie's The Devil's Rejects and horror films Zombie's own Halloween remake, House, The Afflicted, Sorority and Party Massacre.

6. Donovan Scott as Cadet Leslie Barbara

Donovan played the character of Cadet Leslie Barbara, the man with two girls' names who had to prove he could stand up to bullies. But despite being one of the , Donovan did not return for other instalments in the franchise.

After involvement in the comedy film, Scott starred in some flicks and increased his acting credits to 66 movies.

He has appeared in Back to the Future Part III, Psycho III, Splash, Too, and Blast from the Past. His television roles include Life with Lucy, Alaska Kid, Babylon 5, Boston Legal, and My Name Is Earl.

7. Scott Thomson as Cadet Chad Copeland

Scott portrayed the character Cadet Chad Copeland in the franchise. He appeared in three Police Academy flicks despite missing the second instalment.

Thomson has continued to work in cinema and television following the trilogy's end. Star Trek: The Next Generation, Hunter, Parker Lewis Can't Lose, and True Blood are his television credits. His film credits include Jack Frost, Vamps, Night of the Living Dead 3-D: Re-Animation, and Greater.

8. Tim Kazurinsky as Cadet Carl Sweetchuck

Who was the nerd in Police Academy? He was Cadet Carl Sweetchuck, played by Tim Kazurinsky. He is among the Police Academy 2 cast members who went on to play roles in more instalments.

In the 2000s, after leaving the film, Kazurinsky wrote for and appeared on the comedy shows Curb Your Enthusiasm, What About Joan, Still Standing, and According to Jim. In addition, in 2001, he wrote the script for Strange Relations.

Kazurinsky made his television debut in 2017 as Judge Emerson on NBC's Chicago Justice and as Father Timothy in Netflix's original series, Easy.

Who are the Police Academy casts who died?

Below is a list of some of the cast from the franchise that died.

1. David Graf as Cadet Eugene Tackleberry

Paul David Graf was an American actor best remembered for portraying Sgt Eugene Tackleberry in the Police Academy film series. David Graf was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on April 16, 1950, and died on April 7, 2001, in Phoenix, Arizona. The actor was 50 years old at the time of his death.

2. George Gaynes as Commandant Eric Lassard

George Gaynes was an American singer, actor, and voice artist of Finnish ancestry. He was born on May 16, 1917, and died on February 15, 2016, aged 98, in North Bend, Washington, U.S.

Gaynes' was most well-known for his performance as Commandant Eric Lassard in the Police Academy series and John Van Horn in the 1982 comedy classic Tootsie.

3. Bubba Smith as Cadet Moses Hightower

Charles Aaron Smith, better known as Bubba Smith, was a football defensive end and actor from the United States. He portrayed Cadet Moses Hightower, a florist who joined the academy.

Bubba was born in Orange, Texas, on February 28, 1945, and died in Los Angeles, California, on August 3, 2011, aged 66 years old.

The Police Academy cast entertained many people through the years. Their talent was unmatched, and they kept us glued to the screens with their humour and charisma. Most went on to star in blockbuster flicks, while some opted for careers in the television industry. However, sadly, some of the cast members lost their lives along the way.

