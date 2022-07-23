Tinker Bell movies in order: How to watch the fantasy film series

Tinker Bell has been one of the children’s best imaginary characters from Disney for more than 60 years. The fairy first appeared on TV in 1953 during the initial release of Peter Pan movies. Then, in 2008, Disney released Tinker Bell, a film starring the fairy, in her first solo movie. The company then released five more films with different storylines, meaning one has to watch Tinker Bell movies in order if they want to understand its story.

Tinkerbell and the secret magic.

Source: UGC

Tinker Bell is a film series that tells the story of Tinker Bell (main character) and how she lives with her friends and other fairies. When Disney released the first film in 2008, it portrayed her as a fairy who does not see her talents as unique or more important than other fairies. But in subsequent releases, her character has changed, and different events are happening in her life. Also, Disney released two short films in-between the original films, making it challenging for some viewers to determine the best way to watch Tinker Bell movies in order.

What is the correct order of the Tinker Bell movies?

The Tinker film franchise has six films and two short films. Therefore, if you binge-watch Tinker Bell film series, the best order to watch them is as follows:

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Pixie Hollow Games (2011) - Short

Tinker Bell and the Secret of the Wings (2012)

Pixie Hollow Bake Off (2013) - Short

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy (2014)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

But you can also omit the short films in your Tinker Bell movies list.

In what order should I watch the Tinker Bell movies?

The best way to enjoy Tinker Bell movies is to watch them based on their release date. Although the producers released two short films in 2011 and 2013, you can skip them and still understand the story. Here is how to watch the Tinker Bell movies.

1. Tinker Bell (2008)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10 | Runtime: 1 h 18 m

Tinker Bell (2008) is the first of the Tinker Bell movies in order to watch and start the story. It follows the story of the newly born Tinker Bell as she gets transported by the wind to Neverland Island. The fairy learns she is a tinker and her work is to repair broken items. But she meets other fairies and soon realises she is not as special as the rest. She then struggles to determine her identity.

2. Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10 | Runtime: 1 h 21 m

The Lost Treasure should be the second film to watch. Pixie Hollow now tasks Tinker Bell to ensure that the supply of their magical pixie dust remains plenty. Unfortunately, Tinker Bell makes a mistake and breaks the moonstone. She must now embark on a journey in the North of Neverland to mend things with Terence and try to restore the magical pixie dust.

3. Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10 | Runtime: 1 h 16 m

In The Great Fairy Rescue, Tinker Bell visits England in the summer. However, the safe gateway ends up in disaster when she finds herself trapped inside a human house. Although she befriends a little girl in the house who believes in fairies, her friends launch a rescue mission because they think the girl kidnapped her. Bell takes a huge risk by jeopardising her safety and the future of all fairy kind.

4. Tinker Bell and the Secret of Wings (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10 | Runtime: 1 h 15 m

The fourth film, Secret of Wings, sees Tinker Bell and her fairy friends venture into the Winter Woods to find the secret of fairy wings. Unfortunately, their curiosity leads them to a place they were forbidden from getting. Nevertheless, they take the risk and uncover the secret they did not know about their wings.

5. Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy (2014)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10 | Runtime: 1 h 18 m

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy starts where Zarina steals blue pixie dust from Pixie Hollow. Zarina then flies away and joins the scheming pirates of Skull Rock. Tinker Bell and her fairy friends learn about the events and go out in search of the blue pixie dust. But that journey has its challenges as they try to return the treasure to its rightful place.

6. Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10 | Runtime: 1 h 16 m

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast is the last movie in the Tinker Bell film series. It follows the story of the NeverBeast, a massive and mysterious creature who walks in the dark. But Tinker Bell worries about Pixie Hollow's safety after Fawn befriends the beast that wants to destroy their magical world.

What is the second Tinker Bell movie?

The title of the second movie in the Tinker Bell film series is Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure, released in 2009.

What comes first, Tinker Bell or Peter Pan?

Tinker Bell is a spin-off and prequel to Peter Pan. Therefore, watching the film series first does not spoil anything presented in Peter Pan. Besides, the Tinker Bell movies never mention Peter Pan.

Will there be a 7th Tinker Bell movie?

The Tinker Bell team wanted to produce a seventh movie titled Tinker Bell and the Unknown Season as early as 2015, with its release date set for 2020. However, the producers encountered story problems and decided to cancel the film franchise. They also closed DisneyToon Studios, the production studio for the film series.

Why did they stop making Tinker Bell movies?

Disney stopped making Tinker Bell movies after closing the franchise’s film studio. Furthermore, they ran out of story ideas, forcing the producers to stop making the seventh series. But others revealed that the film’s DVD sales had gone down, and the merchandise was not selling as strongly as the producers wanted.

The best way to enjoy Tinker Bell movies is to watch Tinker Bell movies in order of their release date. Although there are two Tinker Bell short films, Pixie Hollow Games (2011) and Pixie Hollow Bake Off (2013), you can still understand the storyline without including them in your watch order.

