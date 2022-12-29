20 of the most iconic white-haired anime characters of all time

The anime universe is full of characters with various hair colours, which adds to their excitement and catchiness. Every hair colour not only distinguishes the characters but also has multiple characteristics. White-haired anime characters, for example, are rational, attentive, humble, and unselfish. They possess exceptional capacities, as the colour white represents virtues.

White is frequently used to represent purity and is also prevalent in anime. White is far too widespread in the medium, and numerous anime characters with fine white hair stand out more than the rest. White hair is often associated with power in anime, whether from a noble genetic heritage, relatively uncommon combat skills, or peculiar magic.

Most iconic white-haired anime characters of all time

Some of the most well-known anime characters have the most individual hairs. Their hair, whether in texture, colour, or appearance, can assist them in standing out. The following are some of the well-known white-haired characters.

1. Kakashi Hatake from Naruto

Kakashi Hatake. Photo: @KakashiHatake

He is an anime character with white hair and a mask. Kakashi, also recognised as the copycat ninja, is a very talented ninja from Konoha Village and the vaguest man in anime. He is not arrogant and is humble about his skills.

2. Inuyasha from Inuyasha

Inuyasha. Photo: @MDUriel

Inuyasha is the title and the lead character of the anime series InuYasha. Even though he is half dog-demon and half-human, he is an attractive companion. His physical appearance is that of a dog, but his character is far more mesmerising. He is a perfect man for anyone, and getting near to him will show you how mortal he is and how unique his personality is.

3. Soul Evans from Soul Eater

Soul Evans is the main protagonist in the Soul Eater series and one of the Death Weapon Meister Academy's greatest demon weapons. Soul's white hair is only one aspect of his beautiful appearance, which also contains sharp teeth, bright red eyes, a calm & aloof demeanour, and, of course, the capacity to convert into a giant scythe.

4. Garou from One Punch Man

Garou. Photo: @MangaThrill

He is the main villain in the second season of One Punch Man and is a very entertaining character. Notwithstanding the flop season, Garou was the one who made everything work out. He immediately drew the audience's attention and added to the overall enthusiasm for the show.

5. Tobirama Senju from Naruto

Tobirama Senju was regarded as one of the most influential shinobi in history, with even his adversaries praising him. He is attributed with co-founding the very first shinobi village, Konoha, in addition to his hot-blooded personality.

6. Yamato from One Piece

Yamato. Photo: @satushi.official

Yamato is a relative newcomer to the anime community, but she quickly rose to prominence. Her distinguishing features, such as red horns, muscular build, and white hair, attract attention.

7. Shogo Makishima from Psycho-Pass

Shogo Makishima is the primary antagonist of Psycho-Pass, and he plays his part admirably. He is ruthless when accomplishing this goal, and cutting someone's neck is a fantastic game. Aside from his hot looks and white hair, what distinguishes him is his intellectual ability. His firm beliefs and techniques for dealing with all issues make him a very enticing character.

8. Aru Akise from Future Diary

Aru Akise is the main character in the series. He's only 14, but he's a very ambitious young man who aspires to be a world-famous investigator when he grows up. He is intelligent, reasonable, and attractive. Despite being encircled by people who kept future-predicting journals, he outwitted them. He is also very still and reserved when it comes to his emotions.

9. Inumaki Toge from Jujutsu Kaisen

Inumaki Toge. Photo: @elyazid.khairat

He is one of the male characters with white hair. Inumaki is a successor of the Inumaki clan and its ill-fated speech. He came into the world with the Inumaki clan's Snake and Fangs' seal on his cheeks and tongue. At first glance, he seems detached and threatening, but beneath his still and somewhat aloof demeanour, Inumaki is very informative and compassionate.

10. Licht from Black Clover

Licht. Photo: @senpaiiposting

He is one of the anime's central characters and has acted as the primary antagonist for a long time. He appears to be a holy sage with his shiny white hair, but in real life, he is a very dubious individual. He is the head of the White Night Eye faction, which guarantees his incredible strength. Initially, he appears evil, but his character has developed well over time, aided by his psychological past story.

11. Norman from The Promised Neverland

Norman. Photo: @neverland.anime

He is a math genius who outperforms his peers and even grownups in intellectual ability. He is also a brilliant strategic thinker and planner, in addition to being an unbeatable tag player. Norman is among the three premium quality goods in Grace Field, along with Emma and Ray.

12. Shō Kusakabe from Fire Force

Sho Kusakabe. Photo: @agnese.ramazzotti

Shō is the Leader of the Knights of the Ashen Flame and an erstwhile Fourth Generation pyrokinetic. White-Clad kidnapped him as a baby after he woke up the Adella Burst, making him the Third Pillar. His brother describes him as adorable because of his white hair, and many think he resembles an angel.

13. Accelerator from A Certain Magical Index

Accelerator, who first appears as an antagonist, subsequently becomes the male main character of the Science Side after being defeated by Kamijou Touma. He is the greatest esper in Academy City and a first-ranked Level 5. Unlike other animated characters, the accelerator's moppy white hair is prompted by his ability, which hinders ultraviolet rays, restricting his body from generating melanin.

14. Atsushi Nakajima from Bungo Stray Dogs

Atsushi Nakajima. Photo: @AtsushiNakajima

He is a rare anime character with heterochromia and the capacity Beast Beneath the Moonlight. At first, he was a typical gentleman, showing no indications of experiencing the threats of the external world. Still, with the help of the authority members, he emerged as an accountable individual who was the polar inverse of himself.

15. Juuzo Suzuya from Tokyo Ghoul

Based on his outward appearance, it's difficult to tell whether Juuzo Suzuya is a girl or a boy. However, the character is an entirely insane Ghoul detective with incredible abilities. Their protagonist's design fits their outlandish personality, and the numerous stitches throughout their body reveal more information about them.

16. Uzui Tengen from Demon Slayer

Uzuri Tengen. Photo:@UzuiTengen

He is a stylish and endearing Demon Slayer character. His tall stature, muscular physique, lovely face, and exceptional abilities make him a graceful white hair anime boy. Many women, including Zenitsu, have commented on his physical attractiveness. As a result, he uses his appearance as a weapon for his operations anytime persuasion is required.

17. Toshiro Hitsugaya from Bleach

Toshiro Hitsugaya from Bleach looks like a child while also being the youngest member of the Soul Society to achieve the position of captain. He is the most talented wunderkind in the Soul Society. Even Ichimaru has highlighted this reality by labelling him the personification of the heavenly white angel that blesses Soul Society once a century.

18. Sakata Gintoki from Gintama

Sakata Gintoki. Photo: @chulki_iii

He is a slacker who is frequently seen lounging around perusing Shounen Jump while conveying sensible and sage-like guidance to his junior employees. He is, however, an extremely competent samurai who has previously battled in the Joui War.

19. Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru. Photo: @PictureHD

Gojo Satoru is one of the hottest white-haired anime characters. Gojo is a sorcerer of the highest calibre and is widely regarded as the most powerful. Even though he is not the series' main character, he consistently takes the spotlight. His glamorous appearance, quirky demeanour, godly resilience, and, most notably, his stunning eyes have enthralled female fans.

20. Killua Zoldyck from Hunter × Hunter

Killua Zoldyck. Photo: @RoomAnimeWorld

Killua's white hair comes from his dad, Silva and grandfather, Zeno. He was presented as a character comparable to Gon because he was mischievous, joyful, and full of naughty ideas. Although he appears disrespectful and hostile to others, Killua can be a lovable and fun-loving child.

FAQs

Who are the characters with white hair, not anime? The Tweens, Pai Mai, Roy Batty, Draco Malfoy, and Gandalf the White are some non-anime characters with white hair. Who is the best white-haired boy in anime? Gojo Satoru. He is widely considered the most powerful ever. Why is white hair popular in anime? White hair is often used in anime to symbolize maturity, wisdom, and often an otherworldly or mystical character. What's the anime with the white hair guy? Toushirou Shiro-chan Hitsugaya. Despite his grumpy demeanour, Captain Hitsugaya is considered one of the most famous anime boys with white hair. What is the anime guy with white hair and blue eyes? Killua Zoldyck. Despite being only a teenager, numerous anime fans regard him as one of the most outstanding-looking characters. Why are anime characters with white hair so strong? In Japanese folklore, white hair has traditionally been linked with demons and spirits making anime characters with white hair typically evil and potent. Why anime hair colour? Allocating various shades of hair to different characters enables viewers to differentiate them. Hair colour has also been historically employed to represent some aspect of a character's individuality.

Above are some of the most iconic white-haired anime characters of all time. Characters in the anime universe have a variety of hair colours, which adds to their enthusiasm and catchiness. White-haired anime characters are primarily rational, attentive, humble, and selfless.

