Encanto characters' ages: The age of each Madrigal explained

Encanto is one of the most popular animated films produced by Disney. The musical-family film is based on the Madrigal family, who reside in a magical house in Colombia known as the Casita. While the film is loved for its engaging plot and endearing characters, most viewers are curious about the Encanto characters' ages.

The Encanto's cast. Photo: @encantomovie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Encanto is an interesting Disney animated film that has won the hearts of viewers of all ages with its captivating plot. Each Madrigal family member possesses extraordinary power, except for the youngest one, Mirabel. Abuela, the family matriarch, is clearly the oldest member, but how old are the other characters in Encanto?

Encanto characters' ages

How old is everyone in Encanto? The film has many characters, and it can be challenging to remember every detail about each of them. Here is a list of each member of the Madrigal family, their ages, and their respective powers.

1. Abuela Alma – 75 years old

Abuela Alma's current and former images. Photo: @ReviewsAndBooze, @RatManEnjoyer on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Abuela in Encanto? Abuela alma is 75 years old. She is the matriarch of the Madrigal family and is in charge of the candle that distributes everyone's gift. When her three kids, Bruno, Julieta, and Pepa, were infants, a "miracle" blessed her candle and her family, and La Casa Madrigal was created. Since then, everyone born into the family has possessed magical abilities except Mirabel.

2. Abuelo Pedro – 26 years old

Abuelo Pedro holding a candle. Photo: @RatManEnjoyer, @vamoschili on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abuelo Pedro is the patriarch of the magical Madrigal family. He met Abuela Alma at a Day of the Little Candles celebration, and the two struck it off instantly, married, and had triplets. Unfortunately, the conquerors destroyed their village, compelling the inhabitants to flee and Pedro to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his family.

This Encanto character's age can be confusing. When Pedro crossed the river, he was precisely the same age as Sebastian Yatra when he recorded Dos Oruguitas. The Colombian singer Yatra, born in 1994, was only 26 when he collaborated with Encanto's creators, making Abuelo Pedro 26 years old when the .

3. Julieta Madrigal – 50 years old

Julieta from Encanto. Photo: @GoodMotherOTD on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Julieta, the mother of Mirabel, Luisa, and Isabella, has the gift of healing through her cooking. She heals Mirabel's hand in Encanto, and her husband Agustin's bee stings. Since the miracle occurred fifty years ago, Abuela's triplets are approximately fifty years old. Julieta is the eldest triplet who desires to assist the entire community.

4. Agustín Madrigal – below 50 years old

Agustin from the film, Encanto. Photo: @GoodFatherOTD on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Agustin Madrigal is one of the supporting characters in the film. Although this Encanto character's age is not clearly specified in the movie, he is a few years younger than Julieta and her siblings.

Agustin is married to Julieta Madrigal and father to Isabela, Luisa, and Mirabel. Like Mirabel, Agustin lacks magical powers because he does not belong to the Madrigal bloodline. On the other hand, his accident-prone disposition permits his wife to continuously enhance her healing power by regularly cooking meals that heal him.

5. Isabela Madrigal – 21 years old

Isabela Madrigal in her purple dress. Photo: @DailyIsab3la on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Encanto characters' names are beautiful and easy to recall. Isabela is the oldest daughter of Agustin and Julieta Madrigal. Her magical power is to create flowers and plants; with every magical step, she makes, flowers bloom. Isabela is portrayed as the Madrigal Family's golden child, owing to her beauty, elegance, and gift of perfection. Isabela is 21 years old in the film.

6. Luisa Madrigal – 19 years old

Luisa is the second-born daughter of Agustin and Julieta Madrigal. This Encanto character is 19 years old. She is the village's resident runner, moving bridges, rearranging houses, and doing tasks without breaking a sweat. She maintains a physically and emotionally resilient front as the stereotypical middle child to please her family. Unfortunately, she also worries about not meeting her village's expectations.

7. Mirabel Madrigal – 15 years old

Who is the 15-year-old in Encanto? Mirabel is the youngest of Julieta and Agustin's children and the only member of the Madrigal without a magical gift. However, she is the key to reviving the magic and reconstructing Casita when the miracle is in danger. She is a kind, loving child with a unique approach to solving problems others may solve with magic.

8. Pepa – 50 years old

Pepa in a jovial mood. Photo: @ginger_otd on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pepa, the middle child of the Madrigal triplets, is considered the most emotional sibling. The age of this Encanto character is 50, and she has a magical power to control and manipulate the weather. Unfortunately, her ability to control and influence the weather highly depends on her emotions.

This means that the moment she becomes angry, the weather completely transforms. Similarly, her happiness is reflected in the surrounding environment. Pepa is Félix's wife, and together, they have three children, Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio.

9. Félix – early to mid 50s

Felix from the movie Encanto. Photo: @sunkissedOTD on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since he married into the Madrigal family, Félix, like Agustin, lacks supernatural abilities. This Encanto character's age is presumably between the early and middle 50s since he is slightly older than the triplets. Due to his advanced age, his laid-back demeanour makes him an ideal match for the emotional and ardent Pepa.

10. Dolores Madrigal – 21 years old

Dolores is the only daughter of Felix and Pepa, as well as the oldest sibling of Camilo and Antonio. Her magical power is super-hearing. She doesn't like to speak much because her hearing is so acute. She can literally hear pins drop even with the commotion in her typical environment. Due to her magical super-hearing, she is the most informed about everyone else's affairs.

11. Camilo Madrigal – 15 years old

Camilo from the animated film Encanto. Photo: @shotaoftheday on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Camilo from Encanto? Camilo and Mirabel are the same age. He is the middle child of Pepa and Félix. Camilo has the gift to shapeshift. This gift is presumably beneficial for a young child who is unsure of who he is and wants to experience life as everyone else. However, he has the charisma to be the centre of attention and can entertain for hours.

12. Antonio Madrigal – 5 years old

The ever-bubbly Antonio. Photo: @SPLinterest_OTD on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Antonio, who is five years old, is the youngest member of his Madrigal family and Pepa and Felix's youngest child. He can communicate with animals, enabling him to uncover a massive secret in Encanto. However, Antonio is too young to explain and talk about it. With his gift, he ensures the safety of animals, and he has many pets, including a jaguar, toucans, capybaras, hummingbirds, a tapir, and coatis.

13. Bruno Madrigal – 50 years old

Bruno from Encanto movie. Photo: @TodoDiaIcon on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Bruno in Encanto? Like the other triplets, Bruno is 50 years old in the animated film. He has the gift of precognition. He is cursed with clairvoyance and neglected by his family due to his pessimistic predictions. In fact, the song We Don't Talk About Bruno describes Bruno's circumstances and cautions the younger generation about his past actions.

Encanto will fill your screen with magic, emotion, and affection. Additionally, knowing Encanto characters' ages will help you better understand them. While some members are older and more responsible, others are younger and more playful. However, they all share a strong bond and a love for each other.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the top 20 iconic male Disney characters of all time with pictures. Most male Disney characters are well-known for their courage, resilience, brilliance, and other attributes.

Aladdin, Jafar, Tarzan, and Mufasa are some of the most iconic Disney male characters. Despite being animated, these male characters and their personalities have become prominent in modern society.

Source: YEN.com.gh