Are you a fan of the James Bond films? If you are, you might be familiar with the timepieces the British secret service agent wears in his movies. The iconic watches differ throughout the franchise. Discover all James Bond watches with their pictures.

OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition and the OMEGA Aqua Terra 150m, worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die at a charity sale at Christie's, central London. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

If you are interested in James Bond's watches, what better place to start looking than the first film? The character has worn a timepiece since the first film debuted in 1962 and continues to do so in recent productions.

All James Bond watches

What watch does James Bond wear? The British agent has worn Omega Seamasters in every film since 1995. However, James has also worn other timepieces in the franchise's history.

Below is a list of all James Bond watches, including their prices and the films they appear in.

1. Rolex Submariner reference 6538

The Rolex Submariner, reference 6538, is being held for display. Photo: @vintagerolex_quark, @jwlife37 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does James Bond ever wear a Rolex? Yes, he does. Bond wore the Rolex Submariner reference 6538 in Dr No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964) and Thunderball (1965). In addition, per GQ, the Submariner is the first watch James Bond wears in the franchise's history.

The Rolex Submariner 6538, nicknamed the "Big Crown", has a vast 8-mm crown made for divers. It has Rolex's signature Oyster case and bracelet and is water-resistant (up to 200 m or 20 bar and 656 ft). It also features luminous Mercedes hands and indices.

How much is the James Bond watch worth? According to Chrono24, an average pre-owned Rolex Submariner 6538 costs around $165,000. In addition, in late 2018, a well-maintained Rolex Submariner 6538 fetched $567,000 at a Phillips auction.

2. Breitling Top Time

James uses two watches in the 1965 Thunderball film, the Rolex Submariner and a modified 2002 Breitling Top Time. In the movie, Q gives Bond the Breitling Top Time as a Geiger counter (an instrument for measuring radiation). The 2002 Breitling Top Time has two subdials and is a chronograph watch.

In 2013 the original Bond Thunderball Breitling was sold at an auction for around £104,000 after being bought at a car boot sale for £25.

3. Gruen Precision 510

Close-ups of the Gruen Precision 510 James Bond watches. Photo: @yesterday_watches, @krispyldn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 1967 film, You Only Live Twice, actor Sean Connery wears a timepiece believed to be a Gruen Precision. The watch has gold-plated case material, white dials and a case diameter of 33mm.

The timepiece makes a brief cameo in a 1971 Diamonds Are Forever scene. According to Chrono24, the 510 James Bond 007 1960s men's watch 33mm pre-owned goes for around $995.

4. Rolex Submariner reference 5513

The Rolex Submariner: reference 5513 (L) and the Rolex Chronograph: reference 6238 (R). Photo: @ivanwatches, @alpina_biturbo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Australian actor George Lazenby wore two watches, the Rolex Submariner and the Rolex Chronograph.

The Submariner 5513 features stainless steel 40mm case with a rotating bezel. The dials are black and with white gold surrounds. Good condition Rolex Submariner 5513 (1962–the 1980s) retails from $16,500 to $60,000.

The second watch in the movie is the Rolex Chronograph: reference 6238. It has three subdials with Oyster riveted stainless steel bracelets. Per Antiquorum, the George Lazenby ref 6238 timepiece is worth between $335,000 to $560,000.

5. Hamilton Pulsar LED

A Hamilton Pulsar P2 2900 from 1972 (L) and a modern-day version (R). Photo: @nawccmuseum, @dochiwears on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1973 saw the introduction of English actor Roger Moore as the new Bond. In the film Live and Let Die (1973) and The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), Moore wore two timepieces, the Rolex Submariner 5513 and the Hamilton Pulsar P2 2900.

The first watch, the Hamilton Pulsar, came out in 1972, offering a futuristic look. A modern-day relaunched version includes a bloated square screen, an Oyster bracelet, 100 metres of water resistance and a hybrid LCD/OLED screen.

According to Bond Lifestyle, a Hamilton Pulsar P2 2900 ranges from $200 for a non-working to $1000 for a mint condition.

The second watch, the Rolex Submariner 5513, was featured in earlier Bond films.

6. Rolex GMT Master and Seiko 0674 LC

The Rolex GMT Master (L) and the Seiko 0674 LC (R) were featured in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo: @oliverandclarke, @javip11_watches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1977 sees another Roger Moore masterclass in the movie The Spy Who Loved Me. In the film, Moore wears a Rolex GMT Master timepiece and uses a Seiko 0674 LC as a pager. Per Watch Charts, a Seiko 0674 LC costs $234 to $271, while the Rolex GMT Master ranges from $25,500 to over $100,000.

7. Seiko M354 Memory Bank Calendar

The Seiko M354 Memory Bank Calendar on Moonraker (1979). Photo: @cee2xu, @jeanfrancoislhomme on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

James Bond used the Seiko M354 Memory Bank Calendar on Moonraker (1979). The watch had dual-layer LCD technology, with the first panel showing standard time and date. The second panel had a calendar view. Per Ruby Lane, the Seiko M354 Memory Bank Calendar costs an estimated $350.

8. Seiko 7549-7009 and the Seiko H357 Duo Display

The Seiko 7549-7009 (L) and the Seiko H357 Duo Display (R) from the For Your Eyes Only James Bond film. Photo: @watchknut, @thetomdraper on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 1981, Roger Moore spotted new timepieces, the Seiko 7549-7009 and the Seiko H357 Duo Display in For Your Eyes Only. The Seiko 7549-7009 600m Professional Diver's 600M S60583 has a golden inner case, golden crown, screws and back case. It also has a titanium inner case coated with Titanium nitride and, per eBay, costs over $2000.

The Seiko H357 Duo Display 5040 quartz watch, model number WHV005, has both an analogue and a digital (ana-digi watch) screen. The watch is a scarce find.

9. Seiko G757 5020 Sports 100

The Seiko G757 5020 Sports 100 vintage timepiece. Photo: @qaharrobbani, @19eightywrist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 1983 Bond film Octopūssy, 007 wears a Seiko G757 5020 Sports 100 timepiece, using it to track the Faberge egg. The Seiko G757 5020 Sports 100 is rare and expensive, costing from $1000 to over $2000 for special editions.

10. Seiko H558 5000

The Seiko H558 5000, the Seiko 6923-8080 Quartz and the Seiko 7A28 7020 Quartz Chronograph. Photo: @seikowatchusa, @antique_watch_tabriz, @long.vintage.watch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Bond Lifestyle, actor Roger Moore wears the Seiko H558 5000 in the 1985 classic A View to a Kill. Other watches worn by the agent include the Seiko 6923-8080 Quartz and the Seiko 7A28 7020 Quartz Chronograph.

The Seiko H558-5000 costs around $900 to $3,000, the Seiko 6923-8080 SPD094 around $40 to $100 and the Seiko 7A28 7020 Quartz Chronograph from $121 to $989.

11. TAG Heuer Airline GMT

The TAG Heuer Professional Night-Dive 980.031. Photo: @jkbenn02 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 1987, new Bond actor Timothy Dalton wore the TAG Heuer Professional Night-Dive 980.031 in The Living Daylights. The watch has a black PVD case, a luminescent dial with darkened indices and glows in the dark. The 2021 updated model retails from $2,785 to $4,000.

12. Rolex 16610 Submariner Date watch v002

The Rolex 16610 Submariner Date watch v002 is seen displayed by different owners. Photo: @m_j_watches, @watches_activities on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 1989 Licence to Kill film, Timothy Dalton wore a Rolex Submariner. It featured a 40mm stainless steel case with lug holes, SWISS T25 tritium indices, and hands.

According to Bond Lifestyle, the watch was due to be auctioned in Birmingham in 2018 but got pulled from the auction in 2019.

13. Omega Seamaster 300M Quartz

In 1995 a new actor, Pierce Brosnan, took over from Timothy Dalton as the new James Bond. On GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan wears an Omega Seamaster 300M Quartz throughout the film. Bronsnan's watch includes a stainless steel full-size case with a blue face and bezel on a stainless steel bracelet.

Per Chrono24, the GoldenEye Omega Seamaster 300M Quartz retails from $1,675 to $3,904.

14. Omega Seamaster 300M Chronometer

The Omega Seamaster 300M Chronometer is seen from different angles. Photo: @collectibles_pk, @1965tnk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies, James Bond fights evil wearing the Omega Seamaster 300M Chronometer (reference 2531.80) with a blue dial. In 1999's The World Is Not Enough, Agent 007 uses the same watch, but the reference 2561.80.

In the 2002 film Die Another Day, Bond uses the Seamaster 300M to save his life with an explosive charge on the bezel. Per Chrono24, the Omega Seamaster 300M Chronometer ranges from $1,400 for a pre-owned to $50,000 for special editions.

15. Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M with different bracelets. Photo: @bobswatches, @emarketwatches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2006 was another era for Bond films after introducing Daniel Craig as the new 007 in Casino Royale. Daniel wears the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial chronometer and the Diver 300M during the film. The Seamaster Planet Ocean, pre-owned, retails for around $3,266.

In 2008's Quantum of Solace film and 2012 Skyfall, Bond wears the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M again. This time, however, the watches have a classic black dial, discreet 42mm stainless steel case and matching bracelet.

16. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M

In 2012's Bond film Skyfall, Daniel Craig wears two watches, the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M and the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M. The Aqua Terra model has a date window at the 3 O'clock position and a blue dial. In addition, a 38.5 mm stainless steel bracelet supports the bezels.

How much is Omega Aqua Terra in dollars? Per Bond Lifestyle, the watch costs around $5400.

17. Omega Seamaster 300 Spectre limited edition

The Omega Seamaster 300 Spectre limited edition and the Aqua Terra 150M. Photo: @swisswatch.my, @Watchfinder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2015, James Bond wore two timepieces on Spectre, the Omega Seamaster 300 Spectre limited edition and the Aqua Terra 150M. The Omega Seamaster 300 Spectre limited edition features a 41 mm stainless steel case and black ceramic bi-directional bezel ring. The watch was limited to 7,007 models and went for around $11,855.

18. Omega Seamaster 007 No Time to Die limited edition

The Omega Seamaster 007 No Time to Die limited edition. Photo: @baldassarreted, @ValueYourWatch on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In Daniel Craig's 2021 film No Time to Die, 007 wears the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 edition. The Omega 007 No Time to Die is built from titanium and has a doming sapphire-crystal glass and a grade 2 titanium mesh bracelet.

What is the Omega Seamaster 007 limited edition price? Per Chrono24, the 2023 new edition retails at $8,750.

Which is the most expensive watch of James Bond?

The most expensive James Bond watch is the 1957 Rolex "James Bond" Submariner reference 6538, worth $567,000. According to Robb Report, in 2018, the 1957 watch sold for $567,000 during the Phillips auction in New York City.

All James Bond watches include timepieces Agent 007 wears throughout his movies. They include Rolex, Omega Seamaster, Hamilton, and Seiko. The chronographs define his style and character as a gentleman in the films. Learn more about James Bond watches with prices and photos with the extensive list above.

