The list of Family Feud hosts: All 6 hosts of Family Feud in order

If you are a fan of game shows, then you're likely familiar with the classic television show Family Feud. Hosted by a series of charismatic personalities, the show has been a staple of American television since its debut in 1976. Steve Harvey is the current host, having been on the show for over ten years. Discover all the former Family Feud hosts and their whereabouts.

Family Feud's storyline is simple yet engaging. The show has two families competing against each other, where they answer survey questions to win cash prizes. Family Feud has grown to become a fan favourite and a beloved fixture in homes worldwide.

All Family Feud hosts in order

Since the game show debuted on 12 July 1976, Family Feud has had six hosts. Each host brought their unique style and charm to the TV show, contributing to its enduring popularity. Here are the hosts of Family Feud in order.

1. Richard Dawson (1976–1985, 1994)

Full name: Richard Dawson (born Colin Lionel Emm)

Richard Dawson (born Colin Lionel Emm) Date of birth: 20 November 1932

20 November 1932 Place of birth: Gosport, Hampshire, England, UK

Richard Dawson comes first on the Family Feud hosts list. He was the show's first host, debuting in its premiere on ABC on 12 July 1976. Dawson quickly became a beloved figure on the show due to his charismatic personality and unique hosting style. His tenure lasted until 1985, and he returned for a single season in 1994.

2. Ray Combs (1988–1994)

Full name: Raymond Neil Combs Jr.

Raymond Neil Combs Jr. Date of birth: 3 April 1956

3 April 1956 Place of birth: Glendale, California, USA

Which Family Feud host killed himself? Ray Combs, a stand-up comedian, is a former host who took his life in 1996. He previously began his professional comedy career in the late 1970s, when his popularity resulted in being signed as host of Family Feud in its second run.

Combs' tenure lasted from 1988 to 1994, during which the show enjoyed initial success. Subsequent bad ratings resulted in him being replaced by the original host, Richard Dawson, in 1994.

3. Louie Anderson (1999–2002)

Full name: Louis Perry Anderson

Louis Perry Anderson Date of birth: 24 March 1953

24 March 1953 Place of birth: Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA

Louie Anderson is among the past hosts of Family Feud. He hosted the game show from 1999 to 2002, making him the show's third host. He was a stand-up comedian, a talent which brought his unique humour and personality to the show. Among Anderson's highlights on the show was his organisation of a 9/11-themed tournament week between the FDNY and the NYPD.

Anderson's tenure on the show ended in 2002 after Tribune Entertainment acquired the syndication rights to the show, and his ratings started dwindling.

4. Richard Karn (2002–2006)

Full name: Richard Karn Wilson

Richard Karn Wilson Date of birth: 17 February 1956

17 February 1956 Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, USA

Richard Karn, an American actor and author, is known for his tenure as the fourth host of Family Feud from 2002 to 2006. His unique charm and personality made him a fan favourite on the show. Aside from Family Feud, Karn is known for his role as Al Borland in the ABC series Home Improvement and Game Show Network's Bingo America.

5. John O'Hurley (2006–2010)

Full name: John George O'Hurley Jr.

John George O'Hurley Jr. Date of birth: 9 October 1954

9 October 1954 Place of birth: Kittery, Maine, USA

John O'Hurley, an American actor, singer, and comedian, was the fifth host of Family Feud from 2006 to 2010. His career as an entertainer saw him bring his unique charm and wit to the show. O'Hurley's tenure saw the show's popularity rise.

John O'Hurley is famous for his portrayal of J. Peterman on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld, King Neptune (voice) on SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hadithi (voice) on The Lion Guard.

6. Steve Harvey (2010–Present)

Full name: Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr.

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. Date of birth: 17 January 1957

17 January 1957 Place of birth: Welch, West Virginia, USA

Who runs Family Feud now? Steve Harvey, a comedian, author and actor, is the current and sixth host of Family Feud, a role he has held since 2010. He has brought a fresh and entertaining perspective to the show, with his tenure witnessing improved ratings. Harvey also hosts Celebrity Family Feud and Family Feud Africa.

How many Family Feud hosts have killed themselves?

As of 2024, only one former host, Ray Combs, has taken his life. According to All That's Interesting, the former host had attempted to take his life on several occasions before doing so while hospitalised in a mental ward.

Family Feud hosts have generated interest from the public due to their roles in the popular game show. The show has had six hosts since it premiered on 12 July 1976 and has become a staple of American television. Each host brought their unique style to the show, contributing to its success and enduring popularity.

