Hallmark's The Wedding Veil movies in order: A complete watch guide

Hallmark has existed for a long time and continues to produce notable films and television shows. The channel features TV series and made-for-TV films suitable for viewing by families. For instance, Hallmark's The Wedding Veil films revolve around friendship, family, and the transformative power of love. Discover how to watch Hallmark's The Wedding Veil movies in order to understand the story better.

To watch The Wedding Veil films in order, begin with the first and work your way through the sequels in the order of publication. This will assist you in following the tale as written and fully understanding the protagonist's arcs and story progression throughout the series.

The Wedding Veil movies in order

The Wedding Veil franchise chronicles the lives of three longstanding college friends, Avery, Emma, and Tracy, who come across a strange, antique veil said to reunite its wearer with her true partner. How many The Wedding Veil movies are there? The franchise has six films that are available on the Hallmark Channel.

What are the 6 Wedding Veil movies on Hallmark? Here are the films in the order of their release:

Year Movie 2022 The Wedding Veil 2022 The Wedding Veil Unveiled 2022 The Wedding Veil Legacy 2023 The Wedding Veil Expectations 2023 The Wedding Veil Inspiration 2023 The Wedding Veil Journey

1. The Wedding Veil (2022)

Original release date: 8 January 2022

8 January 2022 Featuring: Avery (Lacey Chabert), Peter (Kevin McGarry), Emma (Autumn Reeser), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney)

The Wedding Veil is the debut chapter of The Wedding Veil trilogy. The film follows old college acquaintances Avery, Emma, and Tracy as they find an enigmatic, antique veil rumoured to reunite its wearer with the man of her dreams.

After unearthing a long-lost portrait, museum custodian Avery and newly appointed board member Peter explore its origins while preparing a gala to present it.

2. The Wedding Veil Unveiled (2022)

Original release date: 12 February 2022

12 February 2022 Featuring: Emma (Autumn Reeser), Paolo (Paolo Bernardini), Avery (Lacey Chabert), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney)

The Wedding Veil Unveiled chronicles Emma's journey to Italy to educate and explore a wedding veil that claimed to grant its owner love. During her visit, she encounters Paolo, a member of a neighbourhood lace-making household.

3. The Wedding Veil Legacy (2022)

Original release date: 19 February 2022

19 February 2022 Featuring: Tracy (Alison Sweeney), Nick (Victor Webster), Avery (Lacey Chabert), and Emma (Autumn Reeser)

Despite her scepticism, Tracy decides to take the veil after being encouraged by Avery and Emma. Throughout the film, she develops close to Nick and falls in love with him, affirming the myth.

Legacy also returns the veil home, as Nick's family is shown to be the initial possessors of the artwork at the museum, which features the lady donning the titular veil. The veil remains mysterious, but its abilities are hardly questioned.

4. The Wedding Veil Expectations (2023)

Original release date: 7 January 2023

7 January 2023 Featuring: Avery (Lacey Chabert), Peter (Kevin McGarry), Emma (Autumn Reeser), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney)

In the initial instalment of this sequel trilogy, Avery and her spouse, Peter, are repairing the ancient property they've bought, which is a larger project than expected. Avery wants to discuss some excellent news with him, but she is waiting for the appropriate opportunity.

In the meantime, Avery's mom-in-law, Grace, reunites with a previous lover, and Peter becomes concerned. Between that, the dangers of remodelling, and negotiating the internal affairs of having an alternate manager at the museum, Avery is fortunate to have Emma and Tracy, who offer remote and in-person assistance when more than a video conference is needed.

As newlywed Tracy returns the vintage wedding veil to Emma, her companions may discover it has retained its enchantment.

5. The Wedding Veil Inspiration (2023)

Original release date: 14 January 2023

14 January 2023 Featuring: Emma (Autumn Reeser), Paolo (Paolo Bernardini), Avery (Lacey Chabert), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney)

In the second instalment of this follow-up trilogy, Emma is instructing and working hard to demonstrate her ability to take on the post of department chair. At the same time, Paolo's lace shop prepares to open.

Emma is scheduled to achieve her life goals and is confident that everything will fall into position before she and Paolo expand their family. As the pair navigates their hectic and seeks the ideal time, Emma crosses paths with the present head of her department and begins to reconsider her life choices.

6. The Wedding Veil Journey (2023)

Original release date: 21 January 2023

21 January 2023 Featuring: Tracy (Alison Sweeney), Nick (Victor Webster), Avery (Lacey Chabert), and Emma (Autumn Reeser)

Tracy is now the auction house president in the third instalment of the follow-up trilogy, and Nick's restaurant is so successful that he is considering expanding. Their accomplishment, however, comes at a cost: they have little time to spend together.

The couple agrees to schedule their long-awaited honeymoon. They travel to Greece because it is the ideal spot to unwind and explore. While the trip delay costs the pair their stay in a hotel, they are offered the option of staying on a lonely island nearby.

What are the next 3 The Wedding Veil movies?

The latest Wedding Veil movies include The Wedding Veil Expectations (2023), The Wedding Veil Inspiration (2023), and The Wedding Veil Journey (2023). The creators are yet to announce the dates of new upcoming films, if any.

Above are Hallmark's The Wedding Veil movies in order of release. The Wedding Veil films follow three college companions who meet once annually for an antique weekend vacation in different places. They discover an old wedding veil with its legend: whoever owns it will find real love.

