Top 20 Hallmark actresses: The channel's best actresses list

Hallmark Channel is a cable television network in the United States. It airs family-friendly general entertainment content, such as television shows and made-for-television films. The station has launched several potential male and female actors while giving engaging and heartwarming content to its loyal fans. Discover some of the most talented Hallmark actresses.
The Hallmark channel is well-known for scheduling thematic programming around crucial holidays like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Christmas. Since launching its "Countdown to Christmas" moniker in 2009, the channel has progressively increased the amount of seasonal entertainment events it hosts.
Female performers predominate in Hallmark's films and television shows. These outstanding ladies made their mark in Hollywood and expanded into Hallmark films. Here is a list of some of the top Hallmark female actresses.
The list below is based on the actresses' popularity on the channel and their acting credits. The list is subjective and may not represent a final rating.
1. Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She is well-known for her appearances in Hallmark films and television series such as A Christmas Melody (2015), Winter in Vail (2020), Haul out the Holly (2022), and A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023).
2. Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure is a talk show host and actress from the United States. She is most known for her various positions on Hallmark movies and TV shows such as Christmas Under Wraps (2014), Journey Back to Christmas (2016) and My Christmas Hero (2023). She is one of the Hallmark actresses with blonde hair.
3. Danica McKellar
Danica McKellar is a math writer, actress, and education advocate from the United States. She debuted her Hallmark acting in the 2015 television series Perfect Match. She has since appeared in numerous additional films and television programmes, including Crown for Christmas (2015), My Christmas Dream (2016), and Christmas at Grand Valley (2018).
4. Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt is an actress, singer, and pianist from the United States. She rose to prominence as a young actress after David Lynch spotted her and placed her in Dune and Twin Peaks. One of the best Hallmark movie actresses, she is widely recognised for roles in movies and TV series such as Backyard Wedding (2010) and Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018).
5. Jill Wagner
Jill Wagner is a television personality and actress from the United States. From 2008 until 2014, she served as the on-field presenter for the ABC game programme Wipeout. She has since appeared in many made-for-TV movies for the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, such as A Harvest Wedding (2017) and Christmas Cookies (2016).
6. Autumn Reeser
Autumn Reeser is a producer, director and one of the best Hallmark channel actresses from the United States. She is well-known for her appearances in Hallmark films and television shows such as Midnight Masquerade (2014), A Country Wedding (2015) and The 27-Hour Day (2021).
7. Taylor Cole
Taylor Cole is a former fashion model, actress and one of the best Hallmark female actors from the United States. She is well-known for her appearances in Hallmark films and television shows such as Appetite for Love (2016), Christmas Festival of Ice (2017), One Winter Proposal (2019), and Aloha Heart (2023).
8. Nikki DeLoach
Nikki DeLoach is an American actress and producer. She is widely recognised for her Hallmark roles in The Perfect Catch (2017), Two Turtle Doves (2019), and A World Record Christmas (2023).
9. Alison Sweeney
Alison Ann Sweeney is an American reality TV show host, author, actress and one of the Hallmark cast members. She is most recognised for her Hallmark roles such as Second Chances (2013), Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) and The Wedding Veil Unveiled (2022).
10. Rachel Boston
Rachel Boston is a well-known American actress. She debuted her Hallmark acting in the TV movie A Ring by Spring in 2014. She has since appeared in films and television shows such as Stop the Wedding (2016), The Last Bridesmaid (2019), and A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022).
11. Ashley Williams
Ashley Churchill Williams is an actress from the United States. She is most recognised for her Hallmark roles in movies such as Love on a Limb (2016), Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) and Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020).
12. Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow is a producer and actor from the United States. She is portrayed as Elizabeth Thatcher in the Hallmark Channel show When Calls the Heart (2014).
13. Jen Lilley
Jennifer Lilley is an American singer, actress and one of the Hallmark Christmas movie actresses. She has received widespread acclaim for her roles in Hallmark movies such as A Dash of Love (2017), Eat, Play, Love (2017) and Winter Love Story (2019).
14. Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes is a singer and actress from Canada. She is known for her roles in various Hallmark Channel films such as Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017), Over the Moon in Love (2019), and Mix-Up in the Mediterranean (2021).
15. Catherine Bell
Catherine Bell is a model and actress from the United Kingdom and the United States. She is known for her work in The Good Witch's Family (2011), The Good Witch (2015–2021), Christmas in the Air (2017), and Meet Me at Christmas (2020). Bell is one of the top Hallmark actresses with brunette hair.
16. Jodie Sweetin
Jodie Sweetin is a television personality and actress from the United States. One of the top Hallmark women actors, she is best recognised for portraying Erika McNicoll in the 2022 film A Cozy Christmas Inn.
17. Alexa PenaVega
Alexa PenaVega is a singer and actress from the United States. She is known for her various roles in Hallmark TV movies, such as Destination Wedding (2017), Christmas Made to Order (2018), and Never Too Late to Celebrate (2023).
18. Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She is well-known for her performances in Northpole: Open for Christmas (2015), Every Christmas Has a Story (2016), Homegrown Christmas (2018), and Blessings of Christmas (2023). Lori is one of the older Hallmark actresses.
19. Brooke D'Orsay
Brooke D'Orsay is a Canadian actress widely recognised for her roles as Caitlin Cooke in the Teletoon cartoon series 6teen and Brooke Mayo in the 2005 film King's Ransom. She is most known for her roles in Hallmark movies such as June in January (2014), Nostalgic Christmas (2019) and A Fabled Holiday (2022).
20. Merritt Patterson
Merritt Patterson is an actress from Canada. One of the best Hallmark Christmas movies cast, she is best known for her performances in The Christmas Cottage (2017), Chateau Christmas (2020), Jingle Bell Princess (2021), and Catering Christmas (2022).
