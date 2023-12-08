Top 20 Hallmark actresses: The channel's best actresses list

Hallmark Channel is a cable television network in the United States. It airs family-friendly general entertainment content, such as television shows and made-for-television films. The station has launched several potential male and female actors while giving engaging and heartwarming content to its loyal fans. Discover some of the most talented Hallmark actresses.

Taylor Cole (L), Candace Cameron Bure and Erin Krakow (R) are some of the best Hallmark actresses. Photo: Michael Tullberg, Alberto E. Rodriguez, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

The Hallmark channel is well-known for scheduling thematic programming around crucial holidays like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Christmas. Since launching its "Countdown to Christmas" moniker in 2009, the channel has progressively increased the amount of seasonal entertainment events it hosts.

Top 20 Hallmark actresses

Female performers predominate in Hallmark's films and television shows. These outstanding ladies made their mark in Hollywood and expanded into Hallmark films. Here is a list of some of the top Hallmark female actresses.

The list below is based on the actresses' popularity on the channel and their acting credits. The list is subjective and may not represent a final rating.

1. Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert attends Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Holiday Celebration at The Grove on 15 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Lacey Chabert is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She is well-known for her appearances in Hallmark films and television series such as A Christmas Melody (2015), Winter in Vail (2020), Haul out the Holly (2022), and A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023).

2. Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure attends the Inaugural Lemons Foundation Gala hosted by Taylor & Taylor Lautner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on 12 November 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Candace Cameron Bure is a talk show host and actress from the United States. She is most known for her various positions on Hallmark movies and TV shows such as Christmas Under Wraps (2014), Journey Back to Christmas (2016) and My Christmas Hero (2023). She is one of the Hallmark actresses with blonde hair.

3. Danica McKellar

Actress Danica McKellar during RomaDrama Live! At the Palm Beach Convention Center on 25 June 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Danica McKellar is a math writer, actress, and education advocate from the United States. She debuted her Hallmark acting in the 2015 television series Perfect Match. She has since appeared in numerous additional films and television programmes, including Crown for Christmas (2015), My Christmas Dream (2016), and Christmas at Grand Valley (2018).

4. Alicia Witt

Actress Alicia Witt attends the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA Press Tour at The Tournament House on 14 January 2017 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Alicia Witt is an actress, singer, and pianist from the United States. She rose to prominence as a young actress after David Lynch spotted her and placed her in Dune and Twin Peaks. One of the best Hallmark movie actresses, she is widely recognised for roles in movies and TV series such as Backyard Wedding (2010) and Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018).

5. Jill Wagner

Actress Jill Wagner visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 20 June 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jill Wagner is a television personality and actress from the United States. From 2008 until 2014, she served as the on-field presenter for the ABC game programme Wipeout. She has since appeared in many made-for-TV movies for the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, such as A Harvest Wedding (2017) and Christmas Cookies (2016).

6. Autumn Reeser

Actress Autumn Reeser attends Hallmark Channel's 10th Anniversary of "Countdown To Christmas" screening and party at 189 by Dominique Ansel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Autumn Reeser is a producer, director and one of the best Hallmark channel actresses from the United States. She is well-known for her appearances in Hallmark films and television shows such as Midnight Masquerade (2014), A Country Wedding (2015) and The 27-Hour Day (2021).

7. Taylor Cole

Actress Taylor Cole visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 3 January 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Taylor Cole is a former fashion model, actress and one of the best Hallmark female actors from the United States. She is well-known for her appearances in Hallmark films and television shows such as Appetite for Love (2016), Christmas Festival of Ice (2017), One Winter Proposal (2019), and Aloha Heart (2023).

8. Nikki DeLoach

Nikki DeLoach attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on 31 May 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Nikki DeLoach is an American actress and producer. She is widely recognised for her Hallmark roles in The Perfect Catch (2017), Two Turtle Doves (2019), and A World Record Christmas (2023).

9. Alison Sweeney

Actress Alison Sweeney visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 20 November 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Alison Ann Sweeney is an American reality TV show host, author, actress and one of the Hallmark cast members. She is most recognised for her Hallmark roles such as Second Chances (2013), Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) and The Wedding Veil Unveiled (2022).

10. Rachel Boston

Actor Rachel Boston attends a special screening of Hallmark's "Unthinkably Good Things" at The Athenaeum on 10 August 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Rachel Boston is a well-known American actress. She debuted her Hallmark acting in the TV movie A Ring by Spring in 2014. She has since appeared in films and television shows such as Stop the Wedding (2016), The Last Bridesmaid (2019), and A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022).

11. Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at Private Residence on 26 July 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Ashley Churchill Williams is an actress from the United States. She is most recognised for her Hallmark roles in movies such as Love on a Limb (2016), Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) and Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020).

12. Erin Krakow

Actress Erin Krakow visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 7 April 2021 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Erin Krakow is a producer and actor from the United States. She is portrayed as Elizabeth Thatcher in the Hallmark Channel show When Calls the Heart (2014).

13. Jen Lilley

Actress Jen Lilley visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 29 March 2021 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jennifer Lilley is an American singer, actress and one of the Hallmark Christmas movie actresses. She has received widespread acclaim for her roles in Hallmark movies such as A Dash of Love (2017), Eat, Play, Love (2017) and Winter Love Story (2019).

14. Jessica Lowndes

Actress Jessica Lowndes visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 1 October 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jessica Lowndes is a singer and actress from Canada. She is known for her roles in various Hallmark Channel films such as Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017), Over the Moon in Love (2019), and Mix-Up in the Mediterranean (2021).

15. Catherine Bell

Actress Catherine Bell visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 20 May 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Catherine Bell is a model and actress from the United Kingdom and the United States. She is known for her work in The Good Witch's Family (2011), The Good Witch (2015–2021), Christmas in the Air (2017), and Meet Me at Christmas (2020). Bell is one of the top Hallmark actresses with brunette hair.

16. Jodie Sweetin

Actor Jodie Sweetin attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of the musical "Hairspray" at Dolby Theatre on 2 May 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Jodie Sweetin is a television personality and actress from the United States. One of the top Hallmark women actors, she is best recognised for portraying Erika McNicoll in the 2022 film A Cozy Christmas Inn.

17. Alexa PenaVega

Actress Alexa PenaVega visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Alexa PenaVega is a singer and actress from the United States. She is known for her various roles in Hallmark TV movies, such as Destination Wedding (2017), Christmas Made to Order (2018), and Never Too Late to Celebrate (2023).

18. Lori Loughlin

Actress Lori Loughlin is seen in Beverly Hills on 21 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Lori Loughlin is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She is well-known for her performances in Northpole: Open for Christmas (2015), Every Christmas Has a Story (2016), Homegrown Christmas (2018), and Blessings of Christmas (2023). Lori is one of the older Hallmark actresses.

19. Brooke D'Orsay

Brooke D'Orsay attends Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Holiday Celebration at The Grove on 15 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Brooke D'Orsay is a Canadian actress widely recognised for her roles as Caitlin Cooke in the Teletoon cartoon series 6teen and Brooke Mayo in the 2005 film King's Ransom. She is most known for her roles in Hallmark movies such as June in January (2014), Nostalgic Christmas (2019) and A Fabled Holiday (2022).

20. Merritt Patterson

Actress Merritt Patterson visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 21 October 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Merritt Patterson is an actress from Canada. One of the best Hallmark Christmas movies cast, she is best known for her performances in The Christmas Cottage (2017), Chateau Christmas (2020), Jingle Bell Princess (2021), and Catering Christmas (2022).

Above is a list of some of the best Hallmark actresses. The Hallmark Channel is well-known for scheduling thematic programming around crucial holidays like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas.

