4 major things Dampare has done in the Ghana Police Service since he became IGP

The newly sworn-in substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has received a lot of praise from Ghanaians since he was appointed in the acting role.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to most people, the proactiveness of the IGP has shown that his tenure in office is going to be a good one and going to bring about a lot of changes in the police administration.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled a list of some four major highlights of Dampare since he took over the Ghana Police Service on August 1, 2021.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, IGP Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

1. Horse Patrol Operations

Dampare in an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The launch, which took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, was part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official page of the Ghana Police Service, it noted that it is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

Troopers detailed for such duties were charged to demonstrate professionalism in all aspects of their work for excellent services.

The troopers were also advised to assist in building trust and public confidence within the communities since they are among the first point of call when it comes to security.

2. Shuttle Service

Dampare has introduced Police shuttle services.

This is meant to facilitate the movement of police personnel from their homes to various duty points and vice-versa.

Also, it is to help ease the burden of officers commuting, as well as to ensure that personnel who carry weapons for duty, do so under safe conditions.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the programme has been implemented in 15 out of the 16 operational regions.

Buses have, therefore, been deployed on designated routes with pick-up and drop-off points to ensure the safe and easy transportation of personnel, especially during rush hour.

3. Action on Policemen, Tamale

On the command of the IGP, some four uniformed policemen who brutalized residents of Tamale during their escort duties with officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana have been interdicted.

Their interdiction came after the video of the assault went viral with many people calling on Dampare to take an action on them.

Their interdiction actually came as a surprise to many as attention is not mostly paid to these cases.

4. Creation of the Central East Regional Command

One of the major things done by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare when he took over office was the creation of the Central East Regional Command.

This was carved out of the Central Regional Police Command, to enable the police effectively combat crime in Kasoa and its environs.

Following this, the acting Inspector-General of Police and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) embarked on a 20-hour ground operational tour of the newly created police command.

Since the creation of the new region, almost 200 personnel have been deployed to fight crime in the police region.

It will be noted that crime rates in areas such as Kasoa have been on the rise, with many calls for the police to be more effective in fighting the insurgencies there.

Dampare sworn in as IGP

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has finally been sworn in as the substantive Inspector General of Police in Ghana.

He was sworn into office as the 23rd IGP by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ceremony took place on Friday, October 8 at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

Source: Yen