Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will support the Black Stars during their World Cup opener in Toronto

He is the Special Guest of Honour at the FIFA World Cup Business Summit from June 15 to 21

Prominent Ghanaian leaders, including Vice President Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will attend the opening game against Panama

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, to cheer on the Black Stars in their 2026 World Cup opener against Panama.

Graphic Online reported that he is also the Special Guest of Honour at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Business Summit, taking place in Toronto, Canada, from June 15 to 21.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected at the Black Stars World Cup opener against Panama. Credit: Manhyia/Pictures Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The event is being organised by the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and its partners.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana and Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie are also expected to be at the game.

The two visited the Black Stars at the team's hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Others who joined the two were Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, H.E. Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh; Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, who represented the Asantehene; Alex Segbefia, the Chief of Staff to the Vice President; among others.

Analysing Ghana's chances of beating Panama

Preparations have been far from smooth for the four-time African champions.

Ghana has played only one warm-up match ahead of the tournament – a 1-1 draw against Wales – and concerns remain over both ends of the pitch.

The Black Stars have found goals hard to come by, scoring only three times in their last six outings while conceding 13, as cited by Flashscore.

Panama, by contrast, appears to have arrived better prepared. Los Canaleros featured in three build-up fixtures, recording one win, one draw and one defeat.

During that spell, they scored seven goals but also shipped nine, exposing vulnerabilities that Ghana will hope to exploit.

Black Stars players go through their paces at their training base in Toronto ahead of their Group H opener against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

History also offers some encouragement for the West Africans. Ghana have enjoyed success against teams from the CONCACAF region, winning two of their three previous meetings. All three encounters came against the United States.

Wednesday's showdown will mark the first-ever senior international meeting between Ghana and Panama, adding another layer of intrigue to an already significant contest.

The Black Stars will, however, be without deputy captain Thomas Partey after the midfielder was denied entry into Canada because of his ongoing legal situation in the United Kingdom.

Even so, Queiroz has made his expectations crystal clear, describing the encounter as a must-win match as Ghana aim to lay the foundation for a memorable World Cup campaign.

Bawumia sends message to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had urged the Black Stars to give their all ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama on June 17.

The NPP flagbearer also joined Ghanaians in wishing the team success as they prepare for the crucial Group L clash.

Source: YEN.com.gh