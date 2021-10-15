FDA recalls batches of Ceres Apple Juice over excessive chemical content

FDA recalls some batches of the apple-flavored Ceres 100% drink currently on the Ghanaian market

The product contains a high amount of mycotoxin-patulin, a food mould

The FDA said it has so far retrieved most of the affected batches from the market

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has done a product recall of some batches of the apple-flavored Ceres 100% soft drink currently on the Ghanaian market.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, FDA said the product contains a high amount of mycotoxin-patulin, a food mould that is above the normally acceptable level.

The food mould when consumed can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, and vomiting, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ceres Apple Juice Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh/ FDA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Friday, the FDA said it has so far retrieved most of the affected batches from the market but is counting on the support of the public to retrieve the rest.

"The FDA Ghana in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, Accra wishes to bring to the attention of the public an ongoing recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice. This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA has however urged the public to return all of the affected products in their possession to the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited or any of the FDA’s offices nationwide.

Source: Yen