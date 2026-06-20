Mary Antwi, the daughter of NPP's Bernard Antwi Boasiako, graduated from DPS International School, following in the prestigious footsteps of notable peers

Emotional graduation ceremony features Chairman Wontumi celebrating his daughter's achievements amid public reactions

Mary Antwi, the fresh graduate, is set to continue her education at a top university in the United Kingdom

Mary Antwi, the daughter of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made her father proud when she graduated from one of the top private schools in Ghana.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako's daughter attended DPS International School, the same educational institution attended by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie Osei Tutu.

Chairman Wontumi’s Daughter, Mary Antwi, hugs her father on her graduation day. Photo credit: @weloveghana042

Source: Twitter

Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie Osei Tutu graduated on June 21, 2025, in a grand ceremony attended by his parents, Lady Julia, and various distinguished dignitaries.

Before Mary Antwi and her colleagues graduated, they held a prom night, during which the graduating students dressed up and attended a leavers' dinner.

Chairman Wontumi's daughter looked ravishing in her pink gown for the prom with her date in a suit.

Chairman Wontumi's daughter graduates

On the graduation day, Mary Antwi wore a white and gold attire. She complemented her looks with a gold shoe.

Her nails were perfectly done, and her makeup looked simple yet enhanced her look for her big day.

After shaking hands and receiving her certificates on the dais, Mary Antwi walked up to her father, Chairman Wontumi, and hugged him.

The father and daughter held a brief conversation, most likely the father congratulating his daughter and telling her how proud he is of her.

After the short talk, Mary Antwi walked back to her seat as the audience clapped.

Meanwhile, Mary Antwi is headed to the London Metropolitan University in the UK to continue her education. She would be studying Nursing at a prestigious university.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Wontumi's daughter's graduation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by We love Ghana on X. Read them below:

@KentePepper said:

"Chairman's daughter at DPS International. Your children are in the broken schools NPP left behind. Think deeply!"

@NPKAY24 wrote:

"Footsoldiers too dema kiddies dey ɔtwe hu nwi DA cluster of schools 😝."

@ClareTergu said:

"It pains me when people politicise even the smallest things. While only 1/3rd of Ghana’s population can afford such schools, when it comes to decisions that benefit the average Ghanaian, you’ll find people defending the 1/3rd who can."

@AbeikuArthur_ wrote:

"...ten years later, Mary Antwi, Member of Parliament candidate for Kwabre East."

@onyameahuwo said:

"Mary Antwi Boaseako wob3tumi."

@in2050362 wrote:

"Ebe China anka the kids and family all will receive punishment for his alleged cases."

we need that here said:

"Children of criminals are sitting in our high places; apples don't fall far from the tree."

@Ian_thom14 wrote:

"Why schools no dey Kumasi?"

Televangelist Agradaa as her older daughter graduates with a degree from Academic City University on Friday, June 5, 2026. Photo source: @ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

Agradaa's daughter graduates from university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa's daughter graduated from the Academic City University.

The preacher's daughter, Cindy O. Koranteng, earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages for Agradaa and her daughter after her graduation.

Source: YEN.com.gh