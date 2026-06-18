The National Democratic Congress is set to rename its headquarters in honour of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings

A bust unveiling ceremony has also been scheduled for June 22, 2026, coinciding with Rawlings' 79th birthday

A keynote lecture will be given by Tsatsu Tsikata, with notable speakers including Dr Akwasi Opong-Fosu

The National Democratic Congress will name its national headquarters after former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, its founder.

The party will also unveil a bust in the former president's honour.

The National Democratic Congress is set to rename its headquarters after Jerry John Rawlings. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

This initiative forms part of a series of commemorative events scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2026.

The day would have been the 79th birthday of the party’s founder and former President.

“The first event of the day will be the naming of the party headquarters after Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and the unveiling of his bust at 9 am.”

The Rawlings family announced on Facebook that the ceremony is expected to be attended by President John Dramani Mahama, who will address participants alongside other leading members of the party.

The second event will be a lecture and exhibition at the auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Lawyer and academic Tsatsu Tsikata will deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers include Dr Akwasi Opong-Fosu, former Minister for Local Government and current Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and former Minister for Information and National Security, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

Rawlings was recently honoured with a statue in the Dzelukope in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region.

The ceremony on January 7 came 33 years after Rawlings was sworn into office as the first President of the Fourth Republic.

Late in 2025, United Nigeria Airlines unveiled an aircraft named in honour of Rawlings.

This was part of the launch of scheduled commercial flights on the Lagos–Accra and Abuja–Accra routes.

The Guardian reported that this was a symbolic tribute to Rawlings, who was described by the airline's Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, as a Pan-African statesman.

Who was Jerry John Rawlings?

Rawlings was a former military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State.

The insults directed at his daughter are believed to be linked to human rights abuses and killings that occurred under his junta.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19.

The former president died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes on

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Rawlings' widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23 after an illness.

She was 76 years old and was accorded a state funeral on November 28, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh