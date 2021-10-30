Bus-hailing firm, Treepz Ghana has partnered with Project Brave and Breast Care International (BCI) to promote breast cancer awareness and conduct breast screening at Ada Foah in the Ada East District of Greater Accra.

The move is part of activities by the company to mark the global breast cancer awareness month slated for October.

A walkathon was organized by NGO, Project Brave, at the Legon Botanical Gardens on the 23rd October 2021 to precede the breast screening exercise.

The walkathon which was led by the founder of Project Brave, Tracy Owusu Addo 'Tracy Sarkcess', wife of celebrated and multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie attracted a large crowd clad in pink, holding breast cancer awareness signages.

The walk commenced from the Legon Botanical gardens, through the University of Ghana campus and was climaxed with a sensitization forum and a fundraising event.

The team then visited Ada Foah and nearby communities in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region to conduct Breast Screening with the support of the medical team from Breast Care International. A total of 300 women were screened and a number were referred to a medical facility for further checks.

The Country Manager for Treepz Ghana, Isidore Kpotufe said the company is committed to supporting such events as they help to save lives: “It is our collective responsibility to support the fight against breast cancer. We at Treepz Ghana are very proud to join the campaign and remain committed to champion this cause”.

Tracy Owusu Addo, founder and brainchild of Project Brave at the end of the campaign noted that:

“Treepz Ghana partnered with us on our Breast Cancer awareness creation for the month of October which enabled us travel to Ada for the breast cancer screening. Great Service and Support from the team. We are happy with the outcome of the partnership and we hope to work on more projects together.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was established in October 1985 to encourage women to get regular mammograms. It now also aims to teach the importance of breast cancer research, as well as how to support survivors and those going through treatment and honor those who lost their lives to the disease.

About Treepz

Treepz Ghana is a technology company that operates within the transportation space with operations in Ghana and Nigeria.

The company’s mobile app available on Android and iOS enables commuters and companies in Accra and Lagos to book comfortable AC buses for their morning, afternoon and evening rides on fixed routes.

