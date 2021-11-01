The Ghana Health Service has indicated that an average of 112,800 teenage girls have gotten pregnant in the country

Between 2016 and 2020 the country recorded 555,575 cases of teenage pregnancies

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service indicate that an average of 112,800 teenage pregnancies are recorded annually in the country.

In 2020, about 109,888 teenage pregnancies were recorded, with 2,865 of the girls being between 10 and 14 years, below the age of statutory consent, which is 16 years.

According to figures collated from district health information management systems of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country recorded 555,575 cases of teenage pregnancy between 2016 and 2020.

13,444 of the young girls who have gotten pregnant range between 10 and 14 years.

This was made known at the commemoration of the 2021 Africa Youth Day in Cape Coast in the Central Region yesterday on the national theme: "Safeguarding our teenage girl: A clarion call to action”.

HIV infection is recently high among pregnant women in Ghana

In other news, the manager of the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, has revealed that HIV infection is recently high among pregnant women in Ghana.

According to him, the surge in the cases among pregnant women can be attributed to the increased confidence in infertility among persons living with HIV.

In a report filed by Asaaseradio.com, Dr Addo said data analysis in a Sentinel Survey conducted in 2020 revealed that women who had been pregnant more than once had a higher prevalence compared to first pregnancies partly because of their confidence that they could have healthy babies.

He added that the prevalence among general antenatal care (ANC) clients was 2% and among those with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis among others was 10% in 2020.

Data from the HIV Estimates and AIDS Projections report also revealed that 5,200 new infections of HIV were recorded in children aged 0-14.

