Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been ruled out of Ghana's remaining 2026 World Cup games with a groin injury

Zigi was substituted at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama on June 17, with Benjamin Asare replacing him

Asare is now set to become the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana

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Lawrence Ati Zigi has been ruled out of Ghana's remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup matches after sustaining a groin injury, according to reports.

The St Gallen shot-stopper was withdrawn at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, with Benjamin Asare stepping in as his replacement.

The injury sustained during that match appears to have truncated his participation at the global showpiece.

World Cup 2026: Lawrence Ati-Zigi Reportedly Ruled Out With Groin Injury in Major Blow for Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Ati Zigi ruled out of World Cup

Multiple reports have indicated that the 29-year-old may have suffered a groin injury, raising concerns over his availability for the remainder of the tournament.

Depending on the severity, groin injuries can sideline players for several weeks or even months, leaving his participation in Ghana's upcoming matches in serious doubt.

Journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo, who is covering the World Cup, disclosed that the results of Zigi's scan have not yet been disclosed.

However, he suggested that a return in time for Ghana's clash on June 23 appears highly unlikely.

Should the injury prove as serious as feared, it would be a cruel setback for the WAFA Academy graduate, who looked to have rediscovered his best form at just the right time.

Zigi has been among Ghana's most dependable performers in the build-up to the World Cup, and his potential absence would deal a significant blow to the Black Stars' ambitions.

Fans react to Ati-Zigi's injury

The development drew immediate reaction on social media, with some supporters expressing concern while others looked ahead with optimism.

@bkay8336 wrote:

"Ati Zigi is running because we're going to face England, so if we lose his name will not be mentioned or Ghanaians will not bully him."

@_mrlarbi added:

"Time for Benjamin Asare to shine internationally."

@ElonOfLegon jokingly said:

"This one deirr I have to see Benjamin Asare ein Mallam. He can make me president tomorrow."

World Cup 2026: Lawrence Ati-Zigi Reportedly Ruled Out With Groin Injury in Major Blow for Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Asare set to take Ati-Zigi's place

With Zigi sidelined, Benjamin Asare is now set to start between the posts for Ghana's next fixture against the Three Lions of England.

Should Asare take the field, he will become the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars.

He had already etched his name in the history books with his cameo appearance against Panama, where he became the first locally based goalkeeper to feature for Ghana in a World Cup match.

Ghana's next World Cup fixture at Boston Stadium will be a stern test of Asare's readiness at the highest stage of international football.

Why Ghana took 4 goalkeepers to World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Ghana included four goalkeepers in its squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The decision allows the Black Stars to bring in a replacement goalkeeper if one suffers a serious injury or illness during the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh