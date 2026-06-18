Kumawood actor Agya Koo faced resistance during a Base Movement campaign visit to Obogu

Some youth confronted him over his political stance and past support for the NPP

The campaign ended abruptly after chants of "Agya Koo sha, sha, sha, shame!" and a prolonged disagreement

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Popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo faced a hostile reception in Obogu in the Asante Akyem South Constituency after a campaign visit with members of the Base Movement turned tense.

Obogu youth boo Agya Koo, force campaign team to leave.Image credit Carma Studios

Source: TikTok

The actor, who has become one of the most recognisable faces of the new political movement, visited the area alongside other supporters to engage with residents and promote the group's message. However, things did not go as planned.

Agya Koo faces resistance from Obogu youth

Videos circulating on social media show Agya Koo and his team surrounded by a crowd as a heated disagreement broke out between them and some youth in the community.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The youth reportedly questioned Agya Koo's political decisions and accused him of previously encouraging people to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before now campaigning for a different political movement.

As the confrontation continued, several members of the crowd openly challenged the actor, leading to a prolonged exchange. What began as a campaign engagement soon turned into an argument that attracted more residents to the scene.

Agya Koo faced shame chants

One of the most talked-about moments from the encounter was when some of the Obogu youth repeatedly chanted, "Agya Koo sha, sha, sha, shame!" while confronting the actor and his team.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The chants echoed through the gathering as tensions rose, making it difficult for the campaign exercise to proceed as planned.

Organisers struggled to gain control of the situation as the crowd became increasingly vocal. The disagreement reportedly lasted for several minutes, with neither side willing to back down.

With the atmosphere becoming more challenging, the planned campaign activities failed to get underway. Agya Koo and members of the Base Movement were eventually seen leaving the area without carrying out the programme they had intended for the community.

Watch the TikTok video of the disruption below:

The incident has since sparked widespread discussion on social media, where videos of the confrontation continue to attract attention.

While some people argued that public figures involved in politics should expect tough questions and criticism from voters, others felt the situation could have been handled in a calmer and more respectful manner.

The Base Movement has been working to build support across various parts of the country, making the Obogu incident one of the first major confrontations involving the group to gain significant attention online.

Neither Agya Koo nor the leadership of the Base Movement had publicly addressed the incident at the time of writing. However, the videos continue to generate reactions as many Ghanaians share their views on what transpired during the campaign visit.

Okra Fosu commented:

"I wonder what exactly do I agyako' wants to achieve."

dorispappoe commented:

"God bless you all for standing up for the truth. It is still possible 🙏🙏🙏."

Osemichmu commented:

"So the base party has no security?"

Ajdartey Simon commented:

"Now everybody is wise oooo."

Akua Afriyie commented:

"Eiiiii what a shame 😁😁😁😁😁😅."

The Base First’s court case takes a nosedive as Agya Koo laments over the missing defendant. Image credit: realagyakoo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Agya Koo fumed over the “missing” defendant

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has expressed his disappointment following the repeated absence of the accused in a case at the Accra High Court.

The dispute centres on the name use and official branding between the newly formed The Base Ghana First LBG and the original The Base Movement.

The hearing, originally scheduled for May 11, was adjourned to Friday, May 15, 2026, but the absence of the defendant has once again stalled proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh