4 major highlights from Bawumia's assessment of government’s digitization drive

The Vice-president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has been touted as the one who has brought about a lot of digital innovations into the country.

At a public lecture themed “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story,” held at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Dr. Bawumia assessed the impact of the government’s digitization drive.

He announced new initiatives such as the provision of Ghana cards at birth, a platform to access drugs, among other innovative things.

YEN.com.gh has listed four major highlights from the public lecture on digitisation

1. Newborn babies to have Ghanacard

Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that all newborn babies birthed in Ghana will have a Ghanacard number within a few months.

Dr. Bawumia said the actual card will be issued when the child is above age 6 when the biometrics are fully formed.

Bawumia said this forms part of digital reforms being undertaken at the Births and Deaths Registry.

This, he said would make it more in tune with the times and provide better-protected information on the citizens and residents of Ghana.

2. Ghanacard will soon become an electronic passport for all Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the Ghanacard will soon become an electronic passport for all Ghanaians.

According to Bawumia, the newest function of the Ghanacard, will be used as an e-passport for Ghanaian citizens traveling back home.

Bawumia said the passport, which will have embedded microchip carrying information about the holder, can be read and verified in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) complaint borders.

3. Ghana to have first National E-Pharmacy in sub-Saharan Africa

Bawumia announced that Ghana is set to become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have a national scale E-Pharmacy and one of only a few countries in the world with a national scale E-pharmacy.

This would involve the digitization of pharmacies across the country and enable consumers to have access to a wider scale of pharmacies in their quest to purchase medicines,

4. Ghana School Feeding Programme to be fully digitalized

He also announced plans to digitalize the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) as part of the ongoing digitalisation of the nation’s economy.

According to Bawumia, a digital School Feeding Programme will ensure efficiency, speedily transfer of data and transparency in the social intervention programme.

He was of the view that the digital system will largely address most of the challenges of GSFP especially the alleged “issues of ghost schools and ghost children”.

