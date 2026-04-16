Canada has got people talking after it presented an offer to medical doctors who want to live and work in the country

It therefore listed five options that medical doctors in other countries can explore in their quest to relocate and work in the country

People who took to the comment section of the post have shared their opinions on the options made available to medical doctors around the world

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Canada has offered medical doctors from Ghana and other countries an opportunity to live and work in the country.

This comes after a Facebook post by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on April 12, 2026, announced five options for medical doctors to apply to live and work in the country.

Canada outlines five options for doctors from Ghana and other nations to work and live there Photo: Morsa Images, Raimund Linke/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below are the options highlighted for medical doctors who want to relocate to Canada to live and work:

1. Express Entry Programme

The first option available to medical doctors to live and work in Canada is the Express Entry Programme, where Canada selects skilled workers to move to the country based on points. In this system, persons who score high points have a higher chance of relocating to Canada on a permanent basis.

2. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

The second option available for medical doctors to relocate to Canada is the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). This programme is centred around individual provinces in Canada selecting skilled workers they need and helping them relocate.

3. Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP)

The third option highlighted by the page is the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP). This programme is aimed at attracting skilled workers to move to the Atlantic region of Canada. The region includes Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

4. Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP)

The fourth option outlined for medical doctors is the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP), which is designed to attract skilled workers to small and rural communities across the country.

5. Francophone Community Immigration Pilot

The fifth and final option highlighted is the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot. This programme emphasises attracting French-speaking immigrants to work in Francophone communities.

Canada announces plan to slap a 5-year visa on applicants. Photo credit: @JOE KLAMAR / Getty Images, @ Cindy Ord /Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the time of writing the report, the IRCC Facebook post captioned: “There are 5 options for medical doctors to apply to live and work in Canada permanently,” had generated over 500 likes and 50 comments.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to options for doctors to work in Canada

Netizens who took to the comment section also shared varied opinions on the options made available for doctors relocating to Canada.

Jane Tarrant Berggren opined:

“Let Canadian students come home and finish their studies and practice, stop the billions in bribe money to universities from wealthy Middle Eastern countries. Give our own students and doctors incentives to be able to stay here.”

Hygenie Kahindo added:

“For what can I process this? Have you a list of medical doctor immigrants practicing in Canada?”

Ahmed Soltan added:

“Can you share statistics on how many medical doctor immigrants were able to get a license to practice in Canada? Can you? I dare you.”

Canada warns applicants against agents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada cautioned applicants not to trust middlemen with false promises of assisting them to move to the country.

It also announced that applicants who present fake documents during the application process may be banned from entering the country for five years.

Source: YEN.com.gh