77-year-old fake doctor nabbed in Peki; dispensing drugs without FDA approval

Peki - A 77-year-old man, Harrison Amoatwor, is in police custody for posing as a medical director at a health facility at Peki in the Volta Region.

According to a JoyNews report, he was arrested based on an intelligent report at the Jehovah Rapha health center where he practices in Peki.

In the report, the suspect reportedly put together a portfolio that he uses to convince his clients to believe in whatever services he has to offer to them.

Medical Director of Jehovah Rapha Health Centre, Amoatwor Harrison Photo credit: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

In his portfolio, he stated that he attended the Dambai College of Education, and later proceeded to the University of Ibadan in Nigeria to study Medicine

Harrison Amoatwor stated that he proceeded to Spain to further his dedication in Medicine and Pharmacology after which he had his national service at the La Polyclinicto in Accra.

Per his portfolio, he had employment and was posted to the Assin Dosu Government Hospital to start his medical career as a medical doctor, after which he was transferred to the Takoradi Government hospital.

Commenting on the apprehension on the 77-year-old fake doctor, the Volta Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority(FDA), Godwin Akurugu said it took the team a number of days to identify where the suspect lives to be able to nab him.

Akurugu said the suspect will be dealt with accordingly to deter other people from producing and selling drugs without the proper authorisation.

In his defense, the suspect said he had an operational license but lost it three years ago after he was robbed.

He acknowledged that he had erred on his part for not going back to get certification after he lost the one he initially had.

The post has drawn many reactions from Ghanaians with most of them asking for justice to be tempered with mercy

Ameyaw JohnGarin Isaac said:

But this man looks intelligent through his speech nd must be investigated well before any hard judgement. Perhaps FDA should also check the potency of the drug. Most drugs are effective just that sometimes the stress they go through to register deter them.

Tsiwogbort Thomas said his drugs were effective.

His medicines are effective,took some before.

Rahman M Mutawakil said he should be forgiven.

If u don't have any record of death arising from his medicine, I think he should be forgiven. My candid opinion though

Elorm Kay said his drugs should be tested to check its potency.

Test the drugs and if it's effective then viola, assist him to get a license than send him to court.

Mbanya Collins Amadu said he was negligent and that is not an excuse.

Negligence before the law is not an excuse. That he is negligent.

Jimah Harakuuh James

The regional FDA boss should rather be interrogated on how he obtained his certificate with such horrible grammar.

