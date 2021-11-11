CEO for the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors has described Ghanaian politicians as very short-sighted

Senyo Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, has described Ghanaian politicians as ‘very short-sighted.’

He referred to them as myopic over their inability to create a mass transportation system for citizens.

According to him, the money they have spent over the last ten years would have caused a massive transformation in the transport sector.

CEO of Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution, Senyo Hosi Photo credit: Senyo Hosi

Source: Facebook

“The money we have spent in the last ten years wasting around petroleum would have transformed our mass transportation sector. Politicians in our country under our current democracy are very myopic because of the nature of our self-gratifying politics," he said.

In a report filed by Starrnews, Senyo Hosi said billions of dollars have been spent trying to subsidise fuel instead of boosting our transportation system.

He also raised concerns over the handling of petroleum prices by governments over the years.

