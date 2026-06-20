A courtroom video of South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu claiming he was unemployed and could not afford a lawyer, has sparked backlash

The eZokobho SA leader was found guilty of hate speech and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community by the Johannesburg High Court on June 19, 2026

He made his admission while addressing the court, sparking anger from Africans online over his claims that immigrants were stealing jobs while being unemployed

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Anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu has been slammed on social media after admitting to being unemployed in court.

South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu sparks backlash on social media after admitting to being unemployed at the Johannesburg High Court. Image credit: AshiiQa, @mazitundeednut/Instagram

Source: Facebook

South Africa has been roiled by anti-immigration protests in recent months, calling for migrants to leave the country.

The protests have been led by three prominent figures: Ngizwe Mchunu of eZokobho SA and Amabhinca Nation, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of March and March, and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

The groups have accused illegal immigrants of burdening South African society, taking jobs and resources that could be used to cater to locals.

While they claim they are targeting illegal immigrants, they have faced heavy criticisms for appearing to shut down shops owned by legal migrants and also for violence breaking out against some migrants on their marches.

Ngizwe Mchunu found guilty of hate crimes

On Friday, June 19, 2026, the Johannesburg High Court, sitting as the Equality Court, found Ngizwe Mchunu guilty of hate speech, harassment, and unfair discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

The ruling was made following a petition brought against the prominent anti-immigrant leader by the LGBT activist group TransHope and two others.

Mchunu was accused of making disparaging comments against the LGBT community on Facebook after images of the prominent LGBT couple, Crosby Jodwana and Sean Nhlapo, getting married in traditional attire went viral.

"[Mchunu’s statements] were quite obviously hate speech, harassment and unfair discrimination under sections 10, 11 and 6 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 4 of 2000," the ruling said.

He received a sentence of a R250,000 penalty, an unconditional apology to the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa, and to undergo 20 hours of human rights sensitisation.

Below is a Facebook post detailing the ruling against Ngizwe Mchunu.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s courtroom video sparks backlash

On June 20, a video of Ngizwe Mchunu in the courtroom during the trial surfaced on social media and sparked heavy backlash.

In the video, the anti-immigrant activist was heard addressing the court and explaining the reason why he had apparently filed no defence.

He said he had not been served and only heard of the supposed case on social media.

Mchunu also sparked heavy criticism after telling the judge that he had been forced to represent himself because he did not have a job and could not afford a lawyer.

"I was never served by anyone in this matter. And I only saw it online…they said there is a matter that I must attend on the 19th of May (sic). And we have been marching on the streets. We never saw anything. I don't have lawyers because I don't work. Now I'm here to represent myself," he said.

The Twitter video of Ngizwe Mchunu in court is below.

Reactions to Ngizwe Mchunu’s jobless claim

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from netizens flabbergasted at Ngizwe Mchunu’s claim of being jobless while leading protests accusing immigrants of stealing South African jobs.

debbygold95 said:

"The foreigners left with their job 😂😂."

yagga08 wrote:

"My brether, you will wek 😂😂😂😂."

ogvodka_28 commented:

"That’s why he got all the time in the world running around the streets of South Africa."

bashiralkali_jr said:

"Example of 'an idle mind is the devil’s workshop'🥲🥲."

Ngizwe Mchunu chased from migrant encampment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that angry Malawian migrants chased Ngizwe Mchunu from an encampment at Sherwood Hall in Durban.

Thousands of migrants had gathered at the area awaiting transportation back to Malawi when the anti-immigrant activist visited them as a 'goodwill' gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh