Ghana's Presidential jet has Become an Uber for other African Leaders – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed worry that the presidential jet is being given out for free

According to him, it has been turned into an Uber for other African heads of state

He said the jet has been used on more than 10 occasions by other African heads of state to go about their business trips

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has once again spoken about Ghana’s presidential jet.

According to him, it has been turned into an Uber flight for other African heads of state but not the president.

Ablakwa said the jet has been used on more than 10 occasions by other African heads of state to go about their business trips.

A report filed by myjoyonline.com said the North Tongu legislator filed a question for the Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayokor-Botchwey, to answer how much it was costing the Ghanaian taxpayer for Ghana’s presidential jet to be given out to other heads of state.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ghana decided to give out the Presidential jet, having considered important relations with its neighbors without stating how much the country was making from that.

Ablakwa said he’s worried the presidential jet is being used as a presidential Uber to carry other African Heads of States around.

“We keep giving out this presidential jet for free; they don’t even pay for aviation fuel. So there has to be some parameters, some policy that guides, so it doesn’t become a presidential Uber,” he said.

Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret

In a related development, Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret.

According to him, treating the president's travels with confidentiality will enhance his security and safety from those who try to track his movement to attack him.

He said the National Security Minister should reclassify the president’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret.

His comments and worry come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made it a point to always publicise the president's trips abroad.

The president’s travels became a topical issue after Ablakwa, filed questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

