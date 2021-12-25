Pure water prices to go up today; to be sold at 40 pesewas

Iced sachet water sold in traffic, popularly known as pure water will witness an increase in retail price

It would now be sold for 40 pesewas instead of the usual 20 pesewas Ghanaians have been buying it over the years

The decision to increase the price, according to the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP), is due to an increase in production cost

Prices of sachet and bottled water are expected to go up starting Monday, December 27, 2021, according to the National Executive Commitee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP).

The 500ml bottled water which is currently sold for GHC 1.00 would be retailed at GHC1.50, and the 750ml or medium size bottled water be retailed at GHC2.00. The 1.5L or large bottled water is to be retailed at GHS3.50.

The normal iced sachet water will be sold at 40pesewas, while the bag will be sold for GHC4.50 from the retail trucks.

In a report filed by Starrfmonline, the association said the increase in prices is a result of growing costs in packaging, and other essential things for production.

The association said Ghana has the highest taxes on locally produced and packaged goods in the world.

The Association’s National President, Magnus Nunoo said regrettably, fuel price reviews attract a lot of public outcry anytime the government imposes the slightest tax on it. However, the public turns a blind eye to taxes on bottled water, which account for the high prices consumers have to bear.

Nunoo also added that the importation of bottled water from other countries is also killing the local producers coupled with the high taxes.

