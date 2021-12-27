Some teens responsible for setting ablaze a naval office in Sekondi have been arrested for their crime

They confessed to the police for committing the heinous crime against the innocent man who was then driving an uber

According to them, they took that decision after he proved stubborn to handover his car to them upon their request

Three teenagers between the ages of 17 and 18 are currently in police grips, for allegedly setting an uber driver who happened to be a naval officer ablaze.

The three suspects, who hailed the ride to Bakado near Sekondi reportedly poured fuel on him and set him ablaze with the intention of stealing his vehicle.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the victim, LS Okyere Boateng, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the 37 Military Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for severe burns.

Naval officer who was set ablaze in his uber Photo credit: 3news.com

The Western Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the suspects, all students and aged 17 and 18, confessed to committing the heinous crime.

The suspects said they wanted to snatch the car the officer was using for online services but he was being stubborn, hence their action.

They will be arraigned before the court on Wednesday, December 29, according to the Police.

