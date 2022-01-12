Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has recently announced the exemption of a particular bracket of salary earners from paying taxes

In a Twitter post, GRA shared that all workers who make Ghc365 and below will have 0% tax applied to them

Many Ghanaians who saw the publication had a lot of opinions about it

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has recently taken to its social platforms to announce that all employees who receive Ghc365 and below as monthly salaries will no longer be taxed.

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of GRA, the new change is in accordance with amendment (no.2) of the Income Tax Act, 2021 (Act 1071).

What this essentially means is that a worker will be taxed at 0% if they earn Ghc4,380 or below annually.

The announcement on GRA's Twitter timeline, gathered a number of reactions.

Ghanaians as usual had a lot of opinions to share.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@normoteybi commented:

What's is the minimum wage? Which institutions do you permit to pay workers GHC 365 a month? What action are you taking to address such. It is a shame GRA

@EB_Gov replied:

So people take 15cedis/day as wage in this country and were happy about it and thought it wise that the only solution to cushioning them is not tax them? Very sad! So sad.

From @archibaldadjaye:

Happy that people are earning 365 a month and below? My Goodness what a country we have. This is even less than the weekly fuel amount of parliamentarians and ministers

@iamtben commented:

Ghana must be the best country in the world, wow people survive with 50$ a month! Things must be so cheap, small bag of rice can just be 10$… still have 40 left wow

@Emma_LoveArt wrote:

Wow this is very shameful. What institutions are paying so low an amount.

Prices to shoot up; GRA cancels all free tax on importation of rice, oil, tomato paste and cement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that effective Monday, November 15, 2021, a 50 percent reduction in benchmarks was made for 32 categories of items in the ports.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a letter to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, signed by the Commissioner-General, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, stated that the move was based on an agreement reached with the business community.

All items under 32 categories currently enjoying port removal discounts will no longer enjoy that special time. These include, sugar, noodles, palm oil, roofing sheets, toilet paper, facial tissue and towel, chocolates, Portland cement, clinker and mosquito coil.

