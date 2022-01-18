The Ghana Police Service has stepped into the brewing commotion between residents of Nima and Mamobi which are all suburbs in the capital city, Accra.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the nation's security service indicated that they had quelled the brewing tension

Some residents of Nima and Mamobi reportedly clashed over shisha and the issue saw guns being fired

The Ghana Police Service has taken to social media to speak about the clash that has gone viral on social media between residents of Nima and Mamobi.

According to the police, the issue has been brought under control with investigations currently underway to bring the perpetrators to book.

In a statement, the police acknowledged that they had been notified about the issue and moved in to restore law and order in the area.

Ghana Police reacts to massive clash between Nima and Mamobi residents

Reports coming from many quarters of social media indicated that the police swiftly moves to the area and received some backup from the military.

The post on Facebook read:

"Police Contained Nima Violence

The Police strongly intervene in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice.

Full details will be provided at an opportune time."

