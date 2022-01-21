Government has released an official statement on the explosion at Appiatse, a town near Bogoso in the Western Region

The statement by the Ministry of Information puts the death toll from the explosion at 17 as at the close of work on Thursday

It added that 59 others suffered various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment with 42 of them in critical condition

"As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.

Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition."

Bogoso explosion

A massive explosion occurred at Appiatse, a suburb of Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley in the Western Region

Initial reports suggested that scores of residents are feared dead in the unfortunate incident which has razed the larger parts of Appiatse.

Cause of explosion

The explosion occurred after a motorized tricycle (aboboyaa) reportedly collided with a truck that was carrying chemicals for mining.

According to a police statement, preliminary investigations show the truck was carrying explosives for mining. The explosives were being transported from Tarkwa to Chirano.

