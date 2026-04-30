Range Rover Sport, the luxury SUV, saw its prices in Ghana range from older models around GH₵100,000 to over GH₵2 million for newer versions

The model year, trim level, like HSE or Autobiography, and whether it is foreign used or brand new, strongly influenced pricing

Recent models, such as those from 2023 and above, have entered the Ghana market at premium levels, reflecting rising import and luxury demand

The Range Rover Sport continues to stand as one of the most admired luxury SUVs on Ghana’s roads, but owning one now depends heavily on your budget and the model year you are targeting.

YEN.com.gh highlights the prices of the Range Rover Sport in the 2026 Ghana market. Image credit: Nana K Automotive, autofreddies enterprise

Source: TikTok

Across the Ghanaian market, prices of the Range Rover Sport have spread widely, creating options for both entry-level buyers and high-end luxury seekers.

Range Rover Sport starting prices in Ghana

Older models, especially those from around 2008 to 2012, can be found from GH₵100,000 to GH₵200,000, depending on condition and mileage.

These are often locally used units and serve as the most affordable entry point into the Range Rover brand.

Moving into the mid-range, models from 2014 to 2017 come with noticeable improvements in design, comfort, and performance.

These versions are currently priced between GH₵300,000 and GH₵400,000 in Ghana. Many buyers prefer this range because it balances luxury with relative affordability.

Prices rise sharply when you step into newer generations.

Range Rover Sport mid-range model prices

Models from 2018 to 2020, known for upgraded interiors and better technology, are typically selling between GH₵600,000 and GH₵950,000. These are mostly foreign used vehicles and are in high demand due to their modern features.

For those looking at near brand-new options, 2021 models and above have pushed the Range Rover Sport into a much higher price bracket.

Range Rover Sport latest model prices

These vehicles are going for GH₵800,000 to over GH₵1.4 million, depending on specifications, trim level, and engine type.

At the top end of the market, the latest models from 2023 to 2025 are now seen in Ghana at prices exceeding GH₵2 million.

These versions come with advanced technology, refined interiors, and improved performance, making them a luxury statement on the road.

Several factors influence these price differences. Trim levels such as HSE, Dynamic, and Autobiography offer varying levels of comfort and technology.

Engine options, including V6 and V8, also affect pricing, with more powerful engines commanding higher costs.

Another key factor is the condition of the vehicle. Foreign used cars, often referred to as home use, are generally more expensive due to their better condition compared to locally used ones.

In the end, buying a Range Rover Sport in Ghana comes down to your budget and preference. Whether you are entering at the lower end or going all out for a brand new model, the market offers a wide range of choices for different levels of luxury.

YEN.com.gh looks into the latest Honda CR-V prices in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: onthisone_media

Source: TikTok

Prices of Honda CRV models in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V remains one of the most searched and trusted family SUVs on Ghana’s market, with demand staying strong despite rising prices across newer models.

Market checks showed a wide price gap between older locally used models and newer foreign used versions, with condition, mileage and trim level influencing prices.

Buyers were urged to go beyond price alone, as factors like accident history, duty status, engine condition and specifications can significantly affect the car's real value.

Source: YEN.com.gh