The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has warned people from travelling to the Gao region of Mali

The Ministry warned Ghanaians, especially Christians, against travelling to these areas because of recent abductions and executions

The warning comes amid reports that the threat of a possible terrorist attack on Ghana was very high

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Ghanaians, especially Christians, to avoid travelling to the Gao region in northeastern Mali following recent abductions and executions of travellers.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 27, 2022, the Ministry asked drivers who travel on that route to stop immediately.

“Commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from Ghana are particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations to that part of Mali. Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their safety and security,” the statement said.

It said Ghanaians already in the Gao Region must leave immediately for their safety and security.

“Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimise their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.

“Those who choose to depart the Gao Region are advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so,” the statement further cautioned.

The Ministry admitted that the Government of Ghana's ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the Gao Region is very limited, hence, those who require assistance to leave should contact the following numbers: +223 71762020, +223 20295768 and +233 77807676.

The travel warning from the Foreign Affairs Ministry follows a revelation by a top Ghana government official at the Ministry of Defence that the threat of terrorists hitting the country is very real.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that amid the revelation about a high threat of terrorist attack on Ghana, members of the US Security Force Assistance Brigade have been training with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The US forces have also been sharing best practices with their colleagues in the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the US embassy in Ghana, the US soldiers shared tactics and procedures for countering improvised explosive devices, including spotting and eliminating the threat of hazardous explosives.

