A Finland-based Ghanaian called Eric Nyamekye took to social media to share how he was able to build a house in Ghana within two years of his stay in Finland

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV, he stated that he preferred to live in the Scandinavian countries of Northern Europe to US and UK

He further went on to say that those places are ideal for hardworking people to succeed within a short period of time

Eric Nyamekye, a Ghanaian resident in Finland stated in an interview that he has been able to build a property in Ghana within two years of working abroad. He revealed that his wife travelled to Finland before he did and worked hard to buy a home. This motivated him to also build a house in Ghana.

He said during the interview that:

I built a house in Ghana within two years, and we are currently building another one. I will choose Finland over the USA. It is like a northerner travelling from Bolga to Kumasi or Accra. If you are a hardworker, you can make it with any job you do.

He touched on the jobs available for people who want to follow in his footsteps. He said that it was easier to get any job with a certificate in the Finnish language. However, one may have to do menial jobs such as being a cleaner despite their certification in English.

Concerning rent, he said that single rooms in Finland go for about 500 euros, which is roughly 4,100 cedis. Two bedrooms cost anywhere between 900 to 1000 euros which is between 7,500 cedis to almost 8,400 cedis.

He encouraged as many people who want to travel outside to do so because he said it is a decision they will not regret.

