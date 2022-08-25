Northern Ladies FC's Sadat Anatu, who became the first Ghanaian lady to wear a hijab on the football pitch, has won a scholarship abroad

For the next two years, Sadat Anatu will be studying at Navarro College in the United States

Ghanaians have been excited at the news as many social media users took time off their busy schedules to celebrate the lady

Sadat Anatu, a young Ghanaian female footballer who went viral for becoming the first person to wear a hijab on the pitch has had a major academic breakthrough.

Akosua Adjei, a popular Ghanaian sports journalist at Ghana Television, posted the exciting piece of news on her verified Twitter handle.

According to her, Sadat Anatu who played for Northern Ladies FC obtained a two-year educational scholarship to further her education at Navarro College located in the United States of America.

WE LOVE TO SEE : Northern Ladies player @sadat_anatu has gained a 2 year educational scholarship at the Navarro college in the USA," she posted on her handle, @Akosua__Adjei

How Ghanaians are celebrating the news

The news landed on the favourable nerves of a lot of Ghanaians who were on social media celebrating Sadat's achievement.

YEN.com.gh put together some of their comments which can be seen below.

@geraldBlind14 replying to @Akosua__Adjei and @sadat_anatu said:

Beauty check

Football check

Knowledge check

@seyram_10 replying to @Akosua__Adjei and @sadat_anatu commented:

Things we love to hear!!!!!!

@sadat_anatu All the best! Keep shinning!!!

@TindanaJames replying to @Akosua__Adjei and @sadat_anatu also added:

Awesome Good luck to her

