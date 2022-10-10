Ghana's capital city, Accra, has been named UNESCO's world book capital for 2023

This means Accra will be encouraged to carry out activities to encourage a culture of reading in all ages and population groups next year

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who disclosed the good news on his Twitter handle, said the decision is a testament to Ghana's efforts in the creative arts industry

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has named Accra its world book capital for 2023.

Ghana's capital city was honoured with that prestigious feat at the 215th session of the executive board of UNESCO in Paris, France.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo at UNESCO's meeting and Black Star Square in Accra @nakufoaddo/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Cities designated as UNESCO world book capitals are encouraged to carry out activities to improve a culture of reading and diffuse its values in all ages and population groups in and out of the national borders.

Choosing Accra as UNESCO's 2023 world book capital testament to Ghana's reforms in creative arts industry - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, who addressed the executive board of UNESCO at its 215th session in Paris, France, said the decision to name Ghana as the world book capital for 2023 demonstrates UNESCO's recognition of the ongoing educational reforms in Ghana.

The naming of Accra as the UNESCO world book capital is a testament to Ghana's reforms in the creative arts industry.

"This is an acknowledgement of the giant strides that Ghana and Africa are making in developing our book and creative art industry and we thank you for your diverse contribution that made this possible. The yearlong programme to celebrate this honour done us by UNESCO will commence from 23 April 2023, which is celebrated globally as the world book and copyright day. I wish to use this platform to invite you all to join Ghana in this yearlong celebration," he said.

Shortly after the address, the President took to his Twitter handle to break the good news to Ghanaians.

About UNESCO

UNESCO seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, sciences and culture. UNESCO's programmes contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

