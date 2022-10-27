Authorities of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have hinted at plans to spill excess water from the Weija Dam

Residents of Weija, Oblogo, Tetegu and Ashalaja and its environs have been cautioned to move to higher grounds

The dam was spilt early this month, leaving thousands of residents displaced and homeless as the water submerged their homes and businesses

Residents of Weija, Oblogo, Tetegu and Ashalaja and its environs have been advised to move to higher grounds ahead of another spillage of the Weija Dam.

According to authorities at the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), they are compelled to spill excess water from the dam to keep it from collapsing.

Aerial view of Weija Dam Image Credit: @rvesolom.episkopois

Source: Facebook

Please Move To Higher Grounds - Weija-Gbawe MP Appeals To Residents Ahead of Weija Dam Spillage

A statement issued by the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, said five gates with levels totalling 47.9 feet of the Weija dam had been opened.

The statement also admonished residents to be on the lookout and move out from their residential apartments, shops, and offices situated in the spillage ways to avoid casualties.

The MP also said the levels of the spilt water are expected to soar higher in the course of the day, “hence the appeal to all residents to move to safer or higher grounds in the meantime.”

Thousands Of Residents Of Tetegu, Weija, Oblogo Count Their Losses Following Spillage Of Weija Dam

The Weija dam was spilt early this month, leaving thousands of residents displaced and homeless as the water submerged their homes and businesses.

In the process, properties running into thousands of cedis, including television sets and mattresses, were destroyed.

The devastating flood waters claimed the life of a middle-aged man who got trapped in his room.

GWCL To Spill Excess Water From Weija Dam Today To Prevent Possible Collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GWCL had announced that it would begin the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

According to the GWCL, the move was necessary due to the sudden rise of the water level of the dam from 46.2 feet to 48.1 feet within a 24-hour period.

The GWCL also noted that the spillage is necessary to prevent the dam from possibly collapsing.

