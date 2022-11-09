The police administration has arrested one of its men for a road traffic offence

Police say Inspector Entwie Bio was seen driving in the middle of the road in flagrant disregard of the law

The arrest of the police man comes shortly after a Member of Parliament was also arrested for a similar offence

A senior police officer is in the grips of the law he has been mandated to protect and enforce following a road traffic offence.

Inspector Entwie Bio is accused of reckless and inconsiderate driving by the police in Accra.

According to report by 3News, Inspector Bio was arrested on Monday, November 7, 2022 for driving in the middle in the middle of the road, in an apparent effort to beat traffic.

Driving in the middle of the road is dangerous as small space could cause damage to adjacent vehicles, and in some cases oncoming traffic.

The report said he was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration GH-8086-13.

Inspector Bio has since been processed for court.

MP Arrested By Police For Reckless Driving

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that renowned human rights lawyer and the MP for Madina was arrested for a similar offence last week.

Francis-Xavier Sosu was fined for also driving in the middle of the road in an attempt to beat the traffic.

He was arrested on November 3, 2022, for "reckless and inconsiderate driving."

He was spotted driving in the middle of the road risking the lives of pedestrians and other road users around the Airport by-pass in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21, police said.

His vehicle was impounded by the police and he was arraigned before the La District Court on November 4, 2022 on the charges of reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming traffic and causing danger to other road users.

He was convicted by the court and fined an amount of GHC 2,400.

The court further directed him to remove the front siren and strobe lights which had been unlawfully fitted on his vehicle.

After his conviction, he subsequently paid the fine and the police have supervised the removal of the unlawfully installed siren and strobe lights and the vehicle has since been released to him.

