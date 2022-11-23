The Ghana Police Service says it has begun investigations into the Asankragua viral video, which captures some of its officers assaulting a civilian

Two police officers are captured in the viral video physically assaulting a man over a bag they suspected contained illicit substances

Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, however, wants the officers to be arrested

The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced investigations into a viral video which captures some of its officers assaulting a suspect.

Inspector Prince Awuah and General Constable John Ahiamata, both with the Asankragua Divisional MTTD, are seen in the viral video physically assaulting a man over a bag they suspected contained illicit substances.

Two Police Officers Captured In Asankragua Viral Video Referred To PIPS

The huge public uproar that has greeted the video has led to the conduct of the suspects being referred for further investigations.

But a safety expert wants the service to go beyond the investigations and arrest the said officers.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS), Nana Yaw Akwada, said the officers should be arrested on the grounds of assault and causing bodily harm to the suspect.

Review Use Of Force Policy - Bureau Of Public Safety To Police

He also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to review the use of force policy.

“The IGP should initiate a biannual training for all police officers on use of force and democratic policing principles as an immediate measure to curb such incessant brutalities on citizens by the police,” he said.

Explaining further, he said the current use of force policy is vague in most aspects.

He also called on parliament to fast-track the establishment of an independent police complaints commission to independently investigate incidents of police brutalities and professional misconduct on citizens.

